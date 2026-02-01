Sport
Iran see off spirited Afghanistan to finish top of Group D
Despite the defeat, Afghanistan’s spirited display underlined their emergence as a competitive force in Asian futsal, having already secured qualification for the knockout stage with commanding wins earlier in the tournament.
Defending champions Iran overcame a determined Afghanistan side to secure top spot in Group D of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026, claiming a 5–2 victory on Sunday.
The result saw Iran finish the group stage with a perfect nine points, setting up a quarter-final clash with Uzbekistan, while Afghanistan, who impressed throughout the group phase, will face Japan in the last eight.
With both teams aware of each other’s strengths, the match began cautiously, as neither Iran goalkeeper Bagher Mohammadi nor Afghanistan’s Javad Safari was tested in the opening minutes. The first real effort on target came in the eighth minute when Mohammadhossein Derakshani struck from distance, forcing Safari into a sharp save.
Iran continued to probe, with Mohammadi reacting well to catch a powerful shot from Sayed Mortaza Hussaini in the 11th minute. Moments later, Behrooz Azimi attempted an acrobatic bicycle kick at the other end, narrowly missing the target.
The breakthrough arrived in the 13th minute when Safari parried Amirhossein Gholami’s shot into the path of Azimi, who finished from close range to give Iran the lead. The defending champions nearly doubled their advantage three minutes later, but Hossein Tayebi’s audacious back-heeled effort struck the crossbar.
Afghanistan were fortunate not to concede early in the second half after a misplaced pass from Safari fell straight to Mahdi Karimi, who sent his shot wide with the goal at his mercy. At the other end, Mohammadi produced a string of outstanding saves, denying Reza Hosseinpoor from a free kick and pushing away another threatening effort from Hussaini.
As Afghanistan pushed forward in search of an equaliser, Iran exploited the spaces left behind. In the 29th minute, Gholami picked out Tayebi on the counter-attack, with the striker calmly slotting the ball home.
Iran extended their lead a minute later after Safari fouled Tayebi inside the semi-circle, with a penalty awarded following Video Support review. Tayebi made no mistake from the spot.
Afghanistan refused to back down and pulled a goal back in the 32nd minute through Hosseinpoor. A minute later, a long-range effort from Safari — deflected off Gholami — reduced the deficit further and set up a tense closing period.
However, Iran’s experience proved decisive. As Afghanistan committed numbers forward, they were caught out on the counter once more, with Masoud Yousef scoring in the 36th minute before Karimi sealed the result late on to confirm a 5–2 victory.
Upcoming Matches – Tuesday, 3 February
Quarter-final action gets underway on Monday, with Iran facing Uzbekistan and Afghanistan taking on Japan as the race for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup title intensifies.
All matches of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 are being broadcast live on Ariana Television across Afghanistan.
AFC Futsal Asian Cup: Afghanistan to face Iran in crucial Group D clash
For Afghanistan, this match represents more than just a battle for group leadership. It is an opportunity to test themselves against the continent’s elite.
Afghanistan head into today’s crucial Group D encounter against Iran at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 full of confidence after an impressive start to the tournament.
The Afghan side has been one of the standout performers of the group stage so far.
They opened their campaign with a convincing 3–0 victory over Saudi Arabia, delivering a disciplined and assured performance that immediately signaled their intent.
That momentum continued in their second match, where Afghanistan produced a dominant 7–0 win against Malaysia, showcasing attacking flair, sharp finishing, and defensive solidity.
With two wins from two matches, Afghanistan sit at the top of Group D and now face their toughest challenge yet in defending champions Iran.
Widely regarded as one of Asia’s futsal powerhouses, Iran bring vast experience, technical quality, and a strong tournament pedigree into today’s contest.
For Afghanistan, this match represents more than just a battle for group leadership. It is an opportunity to test themselves against the continent’s elite and underline the remarkable progress they have made on the Asian futsal stage.
A positive result would not only secure a strong position heading into the knockout rounds but also mark another historic milestone for Afghan futsal.
Iran, meanwhile, will be determined to assert their authority and remind the competition of their status as title contenders. Their clash with an in-form Afghan side promises to be a high-intensity contest featuring contrasting styles, tactical discipline, and plenty at stake.
ATN holds exclusive broadcast rights for Afghanistan, and fans across the country can watch the match live on Ariana Television. Follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media pages for fixtures, updates and match times.
T20 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan national cricket team arrives in India
The Afghanistan national cricket team arrived in the Indian city of Bengaluru on Friday evening to compete in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.
Prior to the start of the tournament, the Afghan national cricket team will play two warm-up matches in Bengaluru on February 2 and 4, against Scotland and the West Indies, respectively.
Afghanistan will open their T20 World Cup campaign on February 9 in Chennai, where they are scheduled to face New Zealand.
Afghanistan roar into U19 World Cup 2026 semis after defeating Ireland
Afghanistan’s under-19 cricket team secured a place in the semi-finals of the 2026 U19 World Cup on Friday after a commanding 191-run victory over Ireland.
Batting first, Afghanistan posted a formidable total of 315 for 7 in their allotted 50 overs. The innings was led by a sensational century from Faisal Shinwari, who scored 163 runs, while Mahboob Khan supported with 89 runs.
In reply, Ireland struggled against Afghanistan’s bowling attack and were bowled out for 124 runs in the 41st over, falling well short of the target.
The Afghan bowlers dominated the innings, with Aqeel Khan and Aziz Khan each claiming 3 wickets, while Nusrat Nooristani and Rohullah Arab took one wicket apiece.
With the win, Afghanistan became the second team after Australia to qualify for the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament, reinforcing their status as one of the leading contenders for the title.
