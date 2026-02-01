Iran see off spirited Afghanistan to finish top of Group D

Defending champions Iran overcame a determined Afghanistan side to secure top spot in Group D of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026, claiming a 5–2 victory on Sunday.

The result saw Iran finish the group stage with a perfect nine points, setting up a quarter-final clash with Uzbekistan, while Afghanistan, who impressed throughout the group phase, will face Japan in the last eight.

With both teams aware of each other’s strengths, the match began cautiously, as neither Iran goalkeeper Bagher Mohammadi nor Afghanistan’s Javad Safari was tested in the opening minutes. The first real effort on target came in the eighth minute when Mohammadhossein Derakshani struck from distance, forcing Safari into a sharp save.

Iran continued to probe, with Mohammadi reacting well to catch a powerful shot from Sayed Mortaza Hussaini in the 11th minute. Moments later, Behrooz Azimi attempted an acrobatic bicycle kick at the other end, narrowly missing the target.

The breakthrough arrived in the 13th minute when Safari parried Amirhossein Gholami’s shot into the path of Azimi, who finished from close range to give Iran the lead. The defending champions nearly doubled their advantage three minutes later, but Hossein Tayebi’s audacious back-heeled effort struck the crossbar.

Afghanistan were fortunate not to concede early in the second half after a misplaced pass from Safari fell straight to Mahdi Karimi, who sent his shot wide with the goal at his mercy. At the other end, Mohammadi produced a string of outstanding saves, denying Reza Hosseinpoor from a free kick and pushing away another threatening effort from Hussaini.

As Afghanistan pushed forward in search of an equaliser, Iran exploited the spaces left behind. In the 29th minute, Gholami picked out Tayebi on the counter-attack, with the striker calmly slotting the ball home.

Iran extended their lead a minute later after Safari fouled Tayebi inside the semi-circle, with a penalty awarded following Video Support review. Tayebi made no mistake from the spot.

Afghanistan refused to back down and pulled a goal back in the 32nd minute through Hosseinpoor. A minute later, a long-range effort from Safari — deflected off Gholami — reduced the deficit further and set up a tense closing period.

However, Iran’s experience proved decisive. As Afghanistan committed numbers forward, they were caught out on the counter once more, with Masoud Yousef scoring in the 36th minute before Karimi sealed the result late on to confirm a 5–2 victory.

Despite the defeat, Afghanistan’s spirited display underlined their emergence as a competitive force in Asian futsal, having already secured qualification for the knockout stage with commanding wins earlier in the tournament.

Upcoming Matches – Tuesday, 3 February

Quarter-final action gets underway on Monday, with Iran facing Uzbekistan and Afghanistan taking on Japan as the race for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup title intensifies.

All matches of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 are being broadcast live on Ariana Television across Afghanistan.