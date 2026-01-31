Sport
T20 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan national cricket team arrives in India
The Afghanistan national cricket team arrived in the Indian city of Bengaluru on Friday evening to compete in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.
Prior to the start of the tournament, the Afghan national cricket team will play two warm-up matches in Bengaluru on February 2 and 4, against Scotland and the West Indies, respectively.
Afghanistan will open their T20 World Cup campaign on February 9 in Chennai, where they are scheduled to face New Zealand.
Afghanistan roar into U19 World Cup 2026 semis after defeating Ireland
Afghanistan’s under-19 cricket team secured a place in the semi-finals of the 2026 U19 World Cup on Friday after a commanding 191-run victory over Ireland.
Batting first, Afghanistan posted a formidable total of 315 for 7 in their allotted 50 overs. The innings was led by a sensational century from Faisal Shinwari, who scored 163 runs, while Mahboob Khan supported with 89 runs.
In reply, Ireland struggled against Afghanistan’s bowling attack and were bowled out for 124 runs in the 41st over, falling well short of the target.
The Afghan bowlers dominated the innings, with Aqeel Khan and Aziz Khan each claiming 3 wickets, while Nusrat Nooristani and Rohullah Arab took one wicket apiece.
With the win, Afghanistan became the second team after Australia to qualify for the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament, reinforcing their status as one of the leading contenders for the title.
Afghanistan dominates Malaysia 7–0 in AFC Futsal Asian Cup
Afghanistan’s national futsal team delivered a commanding performance in the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup, defeating Malaysia 7–0 in their second group-stage match.
The Lions of Khorasan took control early, scoring four goals in the first half. Sayed Hussain Mousavi, Farzad Mahmoodi, Sayed Mujtaba Hosseini, and Mohammad Moradi each found the net, giving Afghanistan a decisive lead heading into the break.
In the second half, the team continued their dominance. Reza Hosseinpour scored the fifth goal, followed by an extraordinary strike from goalkeeper Mohammad Javad Safari, who netted the sixth. Omid Qanbari completed the scoring with the seventh goal.
Malaysia was unable to respond throughout the match and failed to score.
Afghanistan had already started the tournament strongly, beating Saudi Arabia 3–0 in their opening match.
The Afghan team will now face Iran in their final group-stage match next Sunday.
The 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup is being held in Jakarta, Indonesia, featuring 16 teams competing for the title.
Afghanistan eye second straight win ahead of Malaysia clash at AFC Futsal Asian Cup
Afghanistan will look to build on a dream start to their AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 campaign when they face Malaysia on Friday, January 30, as Group D action continues at the Jakarta International Velodrome.
The Lions of Khorasan opened their tournament in emphatic fashion on Wednesday, producing a commanding 3–0 victory over Saudi Arabia.
That result not only delivered three valuable points but also reinforced Afghanistan’s growing reputation as one of Asia’s most exciting emerging futsal teams following their breakthrough quarter-final finish on debut in 2024.
Head coach Majid Mortezaie will be hoping his side can maintain that momentum against Malaysia, a team eager to bounce back after their opening defeat to reigning champions Iran.
Victory on Friday would put Afghanistan in a strong position to secure qualification for the knockout stage ahead of their final group encounter.
Despite the absence of injured captain Mahdi Norouzi, Afghanistan have shown impressive cohesion and resilience.
Leadership responsibilities have been shared across the squad, with Akbar Kazemi wearing the captain’s armband, while Reza Hosseinpoor has emerged as a key attacking threat after scoring twice in the opener.
Afghanistan’s high-pressing game, quick ball circulation and disciplined defensive structure were all on display against Saudi Arabia and will again be central to their approach.
Malaysia, meanwhile, are determined to respond. Under new head coach Addie Azwan, the Southeast Asian side has spoken of using the tournament as a platform to demonstrate progress despite limited preparation time.
While they fell to Iran in their opener, Malaysia remain capable of causing problems with their energy and willingness to challenge higher-ranked opponents.
For Afghanistan, the match represents more than just another group fixture. It is another step in a journey that has seen futsal rise rapidly in popularity across the country, offering moments of unity and pride for fans at home.
The team’s steady development, built on collective effort rather than reliance on individual stars, continues to win admiration across the continent.
As Group D tightens and the race for the quarter-finals intensifies, Afghanistan know that focus, discipline and belief will be crucial against a motivated Malaysian side.
