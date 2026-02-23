Latest News
UK’s Reform party pledges visa ban affecting Afghanistan and five other states
The British political party Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, is set to impose a blanket visa ban on Afghanistan and five other countries — including Pakistan — as part of its proposed crackdown on illegal migration and states refusing to accept deported nationals.
In a speech set for Monday, the party’s newly appointed “shadow” home secretary, Zia Yusuf, will outline plans to halt all visas for diplomats, students, workers, VIPs and tourists from Pakistan, Somalia, Eritrea, Syria, Afghanistan and Sudan. Reform says these governments fail to cooperate in accepting back deported migrants and convicted criminals.
Pakistan received more than 160,000 UK visas last year, making it one of the biggest visa recipients. However, British officials say Islamabad accepts back only a small fraction of rejected asylum seekers and has resisted pressure to take back individuals convicted in high-profile criminal cases.
The move – which mirrors US President Donald Trump’s visa ban on 75 countries – would be a key element in Reform’s strategy to deport up to 288,000 illegal migrants from the UK on five charter flights a day.
On legal migration, Yusuf will say a Reform government would terminate all welfare payments to foreign nationals, including the 1.3 million currently receiving UC, up from around 900,000 in 2022.
Yusuf is expected to say that years of weak immigration enforcement have undermined public trust and that a Reform government would secure Britain’s borders and make people feel safe.
Latest News
Ex-US envoy Khalilzad condemns Pakistan air attacks on Afghanistan
He described the situation as a tragedy for both Pakistan and its neighbors, urging the Pakistani leadership to reconsider its policies and change course.
Former U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has strongly condemned Sunday’s airstrikes by Pakistan on Afghanistan. He stated that these attacks killed and wounded numerous innocent women, children, and elderly.
Khalilzad pointed to Pakistan’s long history of misgovernance, interference in minority rights, manipulation of democratic processes, and repeated military takeovers as the root causes.
He described the situation as a tragedy for both Pakistan and its neighbors, urging the Pakistani leadership to reconsider its policies and change course.
Latest News
Japan contributes $2.08 million to World Bank Trust Fund for Afghanistan
Japan has remained one of the major donors to Afghanistan’s humanitarian and development efforts.
Japan has signed a $2.08 million contribution agreement with the World Bank to support humanitarian and livelihood programs in Afghanistan, its diplomatic mission in Kabul said on Sunday.
The funding will be channeled through the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), a multi-donor trust fund administered by the World Bank that finances essential services and development programs in the country.
In a statement, Japan said the contribution is intended to support people in need and promote livelihoods among vulnerable Afghans, including women and young people.
“Japan stands with the Afghan people,” the statement said.
Japan has remained one of the major donors to Afghanistan’s humanitarian and development efforts.
Latest News
Mujahid: Afghanistan will target perpetrators, not civilians
In an interview with Ariana News, Mujahid claimed that a specific military circle within Pakistan is behind the latest tensions.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has warned that Pakistan’s recent actions will not go unanswered, stating that Afghan forces would target those directly responsible rather than civilians.
In an interview with Ariana News, Mujahid claimed that a specific military circle within Pakistan is behind the latest tensions.
He accused the group of acting on directives from external backers to carry out attacks and undermine relations between the two countries.
Mujahid emphasized that the Islamic Emirate distinguishes between civilians and those engaged in military operations, asserting that its response would be directed only at individuals responsible for what he described as crimes.
“We must make it clear that unlike Pakistan, we do not target civilians. Our target is the real criminals — Pakistani military personnel responsible for these acts,” he said.
This comes in the wake of airstrikes early Sunday morning on Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, which have sharply escalated tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Pakistani officials say the strikes targeted militant hideouts along the border, describing them as intelligence-based operations against armed groups accused of carrying out attacks inside Pakistan.
Islamabad has repeatedly blamed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fighters for a surge in violence and has alleged that such groups operate from Afghan territory.
Afghan authorities, however, have condemned the strikes as a violation of the country’s sovereignty, reporting civilian casualties and damage to residential areas.
Officials in Kabul say the attacks have further strained already fragile relations between the two neighbors.
Cross-border tensions have flared repeatedly in recent years over security concerns, militant activity, and disputes along the disputed Durand Line. Diplomatic engagements and temporary de-escalation efforts have so far failed to produce a lasting solution, leaving the border region volatile and prone to renewed confrontation.
UK’s Reform party pledges visa ban affecting Afghanistan and five other states
Iran and U.S. to meet on Thursday for talks
Ex-US envoy Khalilzad condemns Pakistan air attacks on Afghanistan
Tahawol: Repeat crimes by Pakistani military in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Pakistani military regime’s airstrikes on Afghanistan
AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026: Day One Review
IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
AFC Futsal Asian Cup: Afghanistan to face Iran in crucial Group D clash
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense
Afghanistan welcomes investment and technology partnerships with India
Tahawol: Repeat crimes by Pakistani military in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Pakistani military regime’s airstrikes on Afghanistan
Tahawol: US military review for attack against Iran discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s expanding ties with Central Asia discussed
Tawsia: Calls for implementing development and infrastructure projects
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan welcomes investment and technology partnerships with India
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan Peaks founder climbs Aconcagua to promote Afghanistan’s mountain potential
-
Latest News3 days ago
Indian customs seize Chinese walnuts falsely declared as Afghan
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistan allows re-export of stranded Afghan transit cargo
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan’s Punjab to send home 20 more Afghans in repatriation drive
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan signals possible air strikes as Kabul releases Pakistani soldiers in goodwill move
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan’s 2026 Development Framework meeting highlights self-reliance and economic stability