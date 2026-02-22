Connect with us

Ex-US envoy Khalilzad condemns Pakistan air attacks on Afghanistan

He described the situation as a tragedy for both Pakistan and its neighbors, urging the Pakistani leadership to reconsider its policies and change course.

7 minutes ago

Former U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has strongly condemned Sunday’s airstrikes by Pakistan on Afghanistan. He stated that these attacks killed and wounded numerous innocent women, children, and elderly.

Khalilzad pointed to Pakistan’s long history of misgovernance, interference in minority rights, manipulation of democratic processes, and repeated military takeovers as the root causes.

Japan contributes $2.08 million to World Bank Trust Fund for Afghanistan

Japan has remained one of the major donors to Afghanistan’s humanitarian and development efforts.

3 hours ago

February 22, 2026

Japan has signed a $2.08 million contribution agreement with the World Bank to support humanitarian and livelihood programs in Afghanistan, its diplomatic mission in Kabul said on Sunday.

The funding will be channeled through the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), a multi-donor trust fund administered by the World Bank that finances essential services and development programs in the country.

In a statement, Japan said the contribution is intended to support people in need and promote livelihoods among vulnerable Afghans, including women and young people.

“Japan stands with the Afghan people,” the statement said.

Mujahid: Afghanistan will target perpetrators, not civilians

In an interview with Ariana News, Mujahid claimed that a specific military circle within Pakistan is behind the latest tensions.

5 hours ago

February 22, 2026

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has warned that Pakistan’s recent actions will not go unanswered, stating that Afghan forces would target those directly responsible rather than civilians.

In an interview with Ariana News, Mujahid claimed that a specific military circle within Pakistan is behind the latest tensions.

He accused the group of acting on directives from external backers to carry out attacks and undermine relations between the two countries.

Mujahid emphasized that the Islamic Emirate distinguishes between civilians and those engaged in military operations, asserting that its response would be directed only at individuals responsible for what he described as crimes.

“We must make it clear that unlike Pakistan, we do not target civilians. Our target is the real criminals — Pakistani military personnel responsible for these acts,” he said.

This comes in the wake of airstrikes early Sunday morning on Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, which have sharply escalated tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Pakistani officials say the strikes targeted militant hideouts along the border, describing them as intelligence-based operations against armed groups accused of carrying out attacks inside Pakistan.

Islamabad has repeatedly blamed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fighters for a surge in violence and has alleged that such groups operate from Afghan territory.

Afghan authorities, however, have condemned the strikes as a violation of the country’s sovereignty, reporting civilian casualties and damage to residential areas.

Officials in Kabul say the attacks have further strained already fragile relations between the two neighbors.

Cross-border tensions have flared repeatedly in recent years over security concerns, militant activity, and disputes along the disputed Durand Line. Diplomatic engagements and temporary de-escalation efforts have so far failed to produce a lasting solution, leaving the border region volatile and prone to renewed confrontation.

Kabul summons Pakistan’s envoy over deadly air strikes

An official protest note was formally handed over to the Pakistani ambassador in Kabul.

6 hours ago

February 22, 2026

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Sunday summoned the envoy of Pakistan in Kabul to strongly protest against airstrikes carried out by Pakistan on Afghan territory earlier in the day.

According to the foreign ministry, the strikes targeted areas in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, resulting in dozens of civilians killed and wounded.

An official protest note was formally handed over to the Pakistani ambassador in Kabul.

The ministry strongly condemned what it described as repeated violations of Afghanistan’s airspace and the bombing of civilian areas, calling the actions a clear breach of Afghanistan’s territorial integrity and a provocative move.

Afghan officials also warned that safeguarding national sovereignty and airspace is a religious and national responsibility of the Islamic Emirate, stressing that the consequences of such attacks would rest with the opposing side.

