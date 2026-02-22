Ex-US envoy Khalilzad condemns Pakistan air attacks on Afghanistan

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has warned that Pakistan’s recent actions will not go unanswered, stating that Afghan forces would target those directly responsible rather than civilians.

In an interview with Ariana News, Mujahid claimed that a specific military circle within Pakistan is behind the latest tensions.

He accused the group of acting on directives from external backers to carry out attacks and undermine relations between the two countries.

Mujahid emphasized that the Islamic Emirate distinguishes between civilians and those engaged in military operations, asserting that its response would be directed only at individuals responsible for what he described as crimes.

“We must make it clear that unlike Pakistan, we do not target civilians. Our target is the real criminals — Pakistani military personnel responsible for these acts,” he said.

This comes in the wake of airstrikes early Sunday morning on Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, which have sharply escalated tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Pakistani officials say the strikes targeted militant hideouts along the border, describing them as intelligence-based operations against armed groups accused of carrying out attacks inside Pakistan.

Islamabad has repeatedly blamed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fighters for a surge in violence and has alleged that such groups operate from Afghan territory.

Afghan authorities, however, have condemned the strikes as a violation of the country’s sovereignty, reporting civilian casualties and damage to residential areas.

Officials in Kabul say the attacks have further strained already fragile relations between the two neighbors.

Cross-border tensions have flared repeatedly in recent years over security concerns, militant activity, and disputes along the disputed Durand Line. Diplomatic engagements and temporary de-escalation efforts have so far failed to produce a lasting solution, leaving the border region volatile and prone to renewed confrontation.