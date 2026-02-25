Iran looks to expand economic ties with Afghanistan through contract farming

Iran is exploring ways to deepen economic engagement with Afghanistan, focusing on contract farming and trade, as discussions continue over potential formal recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government, a senior Iranian business official said.

According to Iran News Daily, Mahmoud Siadat, head of the Iran–Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce, said recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan would boost investor confidence and facilitate long-term projects, including rail links connecting Iran to China via Afghanistan.

While no formal recognition has been confirmed, Siadat noted that bilateral relations have steadily improved.

Iran exports over $3 billion in goods and services annually to Afghanistan, including technical and engineering services, while Afghan exports to Iran remain limited at around $100 million.

Siadat highlighted agriculture as a key growth area, with plans for contract farming where Iranian firms would provide technology, expertise, and guaranteed purchase agreements for Afghan crops and livestock.

“Instead of importing legumes from Canada, we can source them from Afghanistan,” he said, noting that structured agricultural cooperation could benefit both countries.

Remittances from Afghans working in Iran, he added, further underline the strong economic ties between the neighbors.

Even without formal recognition, trade remains robust, but Siadat emphasized that a clear diplomatic framework could unlock more investment and strategic projects.