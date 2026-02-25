Business
Iran looks to expand economic ties with Afghanistan through contract farming
Iran is exploring ways to deepen economic engagement with Afghanistan, focusing on contract farming and trade, as discussions continue over potential formal recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government, a senior Iranian business official said.
According to Iran News Daily, Mahmoud Siadat, head of the Iran–Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce, said recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan would boost investor confidence and facilitate long-term projects, including rail links connecting Iran to China via Afghanistan.
While no formal recognition has been confirmed, Siadat noted that bilateral relations have steadily improved.
Iran exports over $3 billion in goods and services annually to Afghanistan, including technical and engineering services, while Afghan exports to Iran remain limited at around $100 million.
Siadat highlighted agriculture as a key growth area, with plans for contract farming where Iranian firms would provide technology, expertise, and guaranteed purchase agreements for Afghan crops and livestock.
“Instead of importing legumes from Canada, we can source them from Afghanistan,” he said, noting that structured agricultural cooperation could benefit both countries.
Remittances from Afghans working in Iran, he added, further underline the strong economic ties between the neighbors.
Even without formal recognition, trade remains robust, but Siadat emphasized that a clear diplomatic framework could unlock more investment and strategic projects.
Business
Uzbekistan sets $5 billion trade target with Afghanistan
Uzbekistan and Afghanistan have agreed to significantly expand economic ties, setting an ambitious target of increasing bilateral trade to $5 billion, according to Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Jamshid Khodjaev.
Khodjaev announced the goal following a video conference with Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Trade, Nuriddin Azizi, during which both sides reviewed current cooperation and outlined plans for future growth.
“In just five years, bilateral trade has increased 2.5 times — from $653 million in 2021 to $1.7 billion in 2025. Our objective now is to raise this figure to $5 billion,” Khodjaev said.
The two officials discussed practical measures to deepen trade and economic cooperation, including preparations for an upcoming visit by an Afghan delegation to Uzbekistan. Following Ramadan, both sides plan to organize a business forum in Kabul and develop a detailed roadmap identifying priority sectors for collaboration.
The talks also focused on accelerating the implementation of a Preferential Trade Agreement, which both countries agreed should enter into force as soon as possible. Officials further explored expanding joint investment and industrial projects.
Key areas highlighted for cooperation include the processing of agricultural products, construction materials, textiles, and initiatives aimed at strengthening food security. The two sides also reviewed infrastructure needs to facilitate trade, including the establishment of showrooms, logistics centers, and warehouses to improve product promotion and distribution.
Trade between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan has grown steadily despite regional challenges, with total turnover rising sharply over the past five years — a trend both governments now hope to accelerate through structured economic partnerships and closer regional integration.
Business
Pakistan allows re-export of stranded Afghan transit cargo
The suspension of Afghan Transit Trade operations left thousands of containers stuck, causing heavy financial losses for Afghan traders and disrupting regional commerce.
Pakistan’s Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has allowed the re-export of Afghan transit trade consignments that had been stranded for months at Chaman and Quetta, enabling their movement to Karachi Port and Port Qasim.
The shipments were halted after crossings between Afghanistan and Pakistan were closed in October 2025 amid escalating security tensions.
The suspension of Afghan Transit Trade operations left thousands of containers stuck, causing heavy financial losses for Afghan traders and disrupting regional commerce.
Under the new directive, stranded goods will be transported under customs supervision to Karachi for re-export. Pakistani authorities said the process will follow strict monitoring and inspection procedures to ensure compliance with transit regulations.
The decision offers limited relief to Afghan businesses affected by the prolonged disruption, though regular trade between the two countries has yet to resume.
Business
Afghanistan’s 2026 Development Framework meeting highlights self-reliance and economic stability
The Ministry said these measures helped preserve relative economic stability and deliver stronger economic growth compared with the previous year.
The Ministry of Economy of Afghanistan says a coordination meeting on the United Nations’ 2026 Development Framework for Afghanistan was held under the chairmanship of Qari Din Mohammad Hanif, Minister of Economy, focusing on advancing national development priorities and long-term economic stability.
The meeting was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), heads of UN agencies operating in the country, delegates from the European Union, and a range of international organizations.
During the session, the Minister of Economy outlined Afghanistan’s current situation, recent achievements, and key economic priorities, while expressing appreciation for the continued support of international partners during challenging years.
According to the Ministry, Afghanistan faced severe economic, social, and climate-related pressures in 2025.
These included the impacts of climate change and natural disasters, the forced return of more than two million Afghan migrants from neighboring countries, ongoing sanctions, frozen foreign reserves, and a sharp decline in development and humanitarian assistance. Together, these factors have significantly affected the livelihoods of vulnerable communities.
Despite these challenges, the Islamic Emirate has implemented a series of economic and development programs centered on prudent policymaking and national priorities.
The Ministry said these measures helped preserve relative economic stability and deliver stronger economic growth compared with the previous year.
Improved economic governance, support for domestic production and the private sector, exchange rate stability, export growth, national infrastructure projects, inflation control, and increased domestic revenues were cited as key contributors.
The Ministry also highlighted the role of the United Nations in addressing urgent humanitarian needs, noting that UN assistance has been critical in responding to climate impacts, supporting migrants and returnees, strengthening food security and livelihoods, delivering basic health services, and reducing overall human suffering.
Data from the Ministry of Economy show that around $1.009 billion in international assistance was allocated to Afghanistan in 2025 across various sectors, with approximately $590 million earmarked for project expenditures. However, figures from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs indicate a significant drop in humanitarian funding, with only 36 percent of the $2.4 billion required having been secured.
The Ministry emphasized that sustainable economic stability can only be achieved through self-reliance, growth-driven economic policies, and constructive engagement with the international community.
Afghanistan’s Development Strategy, a long-term framework developed under the leadership of the Economic Deputy of the Prime Minister and coordinated by the Ministry of Economy, aims to promote balanced development, job creation, poverty reduction, infrastructure expansion, private sector support, and environmental protection.
