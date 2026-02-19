Pakistan allows re-export of stranded Afghan transit cargo

The Ministry of Economy of Afghanistan says a coordination meeting on the United Nations’ 2026 Development Framework for Afghanistan was held under the chairmanship of Qari Din Mohammad Hanif, Minister of Economy, focusing on advancing national development priorities and long-term economic stability.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), heads of UN agencies operating in the country, delegates from the European Union, and a range of international organizations.

During the session, the Minister of Economy outlined Afghanistan’s current situation, recent achievements, and key economic priorities, while expressing appreciation for the continued support of international partners during challenging years.

According to the Ministry, Afghanistan faced severe economic, social, and climate-related pressures in 2025.

These included the impacts of climate change and natural disasters, the forced return of more than two million Afghan migrants from neighboring countries, ongoing sanctions, frozen foreign reserves, and a sharp decline in development and humanitarian assistance. Together, these factors have significantly affected the livelihoods of vulnerable communities.

Despite these challenges, the Islamic Emirate has implemented a series of economic and development programs centered on prudent policymaking and national priorities.

The Ministry said these measures helped preserve relative economic stability and deliver stronger economic growth compared with the previous year.

Improved economic governance, support for domestic production and the private sector, exchange rate stability, export growth, national infrastructure projects, inflation control, and increased domestic revenues were cited as key contributors.

The Ministry also highlighted the role of the United Nations in addressing urgent humanitarian needs, noting that UN assistance has been critical in responding to climate impacts, supporting migrants and returnees, strengthening food security and livelihoods, delivering basic health services, and reducing overall human suffering.

Data from the Ministry of Economy show that around $1.009 billion in international assistance was allocated to Afghanistan in 2025 across various sectors, with approximately $590 million earmarked for project expenditures. However, figures from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs indicate a significant drop in humanitarian funding, with only 36 percent of the $2.4 billion required having been secured.

The Ministry emphasized that sustainable economic stability can only be achieved through self-reliance, growth-driven economic policies, and constructive engagement with the international community.

Afghanistan’s Development Strategy, a long-term framework developed under the leadership of the Economic Deputy of the Prime Minister and coordinated by the Ministry of Economy, aims to promote balanced development, job creation, poverty reduction, infrastructure expansion, private sector support, and environmental protection.