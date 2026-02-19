Business
Pakistan allows re-export of stranded Afghan transit cargo
The suspension of Afghan Transit Trade operations left thousands of containers stuck, causing heavy financial losses for Afghan traders and disrupting regional commerce.
Pakistan’s Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has allowed the re-export of Afghan transit trade consignments that had been stranded for months at Chaman and Quetta, enabling their movement to Karachi Port and Port Qasim.
The shipments were halted after crossings between Afghanistan and Pakistan were closed in October 2025 amid escalating security tensions.
The suspension of Afghan Transit Trade operations left thousands of containers stuck, causing heavy financial losses for Afghan traders and disrupting regional commerce.
Under the new directive, stranded goods will be transported under customs supervision to Karachi for re-export. Pakistani authorities said the process will follow strict monitoring and inspection procedures to ensure compliance with transit regulations.
The decision offers limited relief to Afghan businesses affected by the prolonged disruption, though regular trade between the two countries has yet to resume.
Business
Afghanistan’s 2026 Development Framework meeting highlights self-reliance and economic stability
The Ministry said these measures helped preserve relative economic stability and deliver stronger economic growth compared with the previous year.
The Ministry of Economy of Afghanistan says a coordination meeting on the United Nations’ 2026 Development Framework for Afghanistan was held under the chairmanship of Qari Din Mohammad Hanif, Minister of Economy, focusing on advancing national development priorities and long-term economic stability.
The meeting was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), heads of UN agencies operating in the country, delegates from the European Union, and a range of international organizations.
During the session, the Minister of Economy outlined Afghanistan’s current situation, recent achievements, and key economic priorities, while expressing appreciation for the continued support of international partners during challenging years.
According to the Ministry, Afghanistan faced severe economic, social, and climate-related pressures in 2025.
These included the impacts of climate change and natural disasters, the forced return of more than two million Afghan migrants from neighboring countries, ongoing sanctions, frozen foreign reserves, and a sharp decline in development and humanitarian assistance. Together, these factors have significantly affected the livelihoods of vulnerable communities.
Despite these challenges, the Islamic Emirate has implemented a series of economic and development programs centered on prudent policymaking and national priorities.
The Ministry said these measures helped preserve relative economic stability and deliver stronger economic growth compared with the previous year.
Improved economic governance, support for domestic production and the private sector, exchange rate stability, export growth, national infrastructure projects, inflation control, and increased domestic revenues were cited as key contributors.
The Ministry also highlighted the role of the United Nations in addressing urgent humanitarian needs, noting that UN assistance has been critical in responding to climate impacts, supporting migrants and returnees, strengthening food security and livelihoods, delivering basic health services, and reducing overall human suffering.
Data from the Ministry of Economy show that around $1.009 billion in international assistance was allocated to Afghanistan in 2025 across various sectors, with approximately $590 million earmarked for project expenditures. However, figures from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs indicate a significant drop in humanitarian funding, with only 36 percent of the $2.4 billion required having been secured.
The Ministry emphasized that sustainable economic stability can only be achieved through self-reliance, growth-driven economic policies, and constructive engagement with the international community.
Afghanistan’s Development Strategy, a long-term framework developed under the leadership of the Economic Deputy of the Prime Minister and coordinated by the Ministry of Economy, aims to promote balanced development, job creation, poverty reduction, infrastructure expansion, private sector support, and environmental protection.
Business
Afghan delegation visits Belarus to strengthen economic and industrial ties
The delegation also visited major state and industrial enterprises, including, the State Chemical Service, and agricultural farms under the Ministry of Agriculture.
A high-level delegation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, led by Ahmad Jan Balal, head of the Emirati Companies, and Abdul Rahman Atash, CEO of the National Development Company, accompanied by representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and technical teams, visited Belarus to advance bilateral cooperation.
According to Nabiullah Arghandiwal, spokesperson for the National Development Company, the Afghan delegation held meetings with officials from Belarus’ Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture, and Industry to discuss political, economic, and trade-related issues.
The delegation also visited major state and industrial enterprises, including, the State Chemical Service, and agricultural farms under the Ministry of Agriculture.
Arghandiwal added that both sides agreed to strengthen and expand technical collaboration in the fields of industry, agricultural machinery, construction materials, food safety, public health, and education, aiming to enhance long-term economic and industrial partnerships between the two nations.
give me english hashtags with coma in between the words
Business
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan sign $300m worth of trade agreements
Turdimov underscored the long-standing historical and economic links between the two nations and noted the active role of Afghan traders in the Syrdarya region.
Afghanistan and Uzbekistan have signed 25 commercial memorandums of understanding worth more than $300 million, marking a significant boost to bilateral economic cooperation.
The agreements were concluded at a trade connectivity conference attended by Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, and the Governor of Uzbekistan’s Syrdarya region, Erkinjon Turdimov, along with senior officials and business leaders from both countries.
Azizi said there is strong political and economic momentum behind expanding bilateral ties, noting that trade between the two sides has grown at an unprecedented pace in recent years. He added that both countries aim to increase trade volumes in 2025 compared to 2024, pointing to significant untapped potential.
He also highlighted preferential trade arrangements covering eight Afghan export items and six Uzbek products.
Turdimov underscored the long-standing historical and economic links between the two nations and noted the active role of Afghan traders in the Syrdarya region.
He called for deeper cooperation in industry and manufacturing, encouraged joint development projects, and outlined Uzbekistan’s investment opportunities, including access to European export markets.
The newly signed agreements span key sectors such as construction, food products, agriculture, furniture, textiles, and pharmaceuticals, reflecting growing private-sector confidence and signaling a new phase in Afghanistan–Uzbekistan economic partnership.
Saar: Pakistan’s ongoing threats against Afghanistan discussed
Afghanistan welcomes investment and technology partnerships with India
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor urges political dialogue with Afghanistan
US raises concerns over American detainees in Afghanistan
Islamabad summons Afghan diplomat over Bajaur terror attack
Afghan traders sign deal to import pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh
AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026: Day One Review
AFC Futsal Asian Cup: Afghanistan to face Iran in crucial Group D clash
Russia signals interest in expanding investment and trade ties with Afghanistan
Afghanistan shine on Day Two of AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026
Saar: Pakistan’s ongoing threats against Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Release of three Pakistani prisoners by IEA discussed
Saar: Moves toward unified policy on Afghanistan
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s role in regional connectivity and trade
Saar: Activities of aid organizations in Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
-
Latest News2 days ago
Grateful to Afghans and Ulama for obeying the Islamic Emirate, says Hibatullah Akhundzada
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan’s defense ministry unveils new military uniforms for armed forces
-
Latest News1 day ago
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense
-
Latest News4 days ago
Tajikistan: Recent attacks from Afghanistan aimed at damaging our relations with China
-
Business4 days ago
Iran–China rail link via Afghanistan proposed to cut transit time
-
Latest News5 days ago
Japan maintains direct contacts with IEA officials through Kabul Embassy
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran would prevail in potential conflict with the United States, says IEA spokesman