IEA rejects Russia’s claims of foreign militants in Afghanistan

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has strongly rejected recent claims by Russia regarding the presence of international terrorist groups inside Afghanistan, calling the allegations unfounded and based on inaccurate information.

Speaking on the issue, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, said Afghanistan is fully secure and no foreign armed groups are operating within the country.

He stressed that the entire territory of Afghanistan is under a single authority, leaving no space for external groups to carry out activities.

“We regret that such claims are made from sources in Russia,” Mujahid said, adding that these allegations date back to the past, including the period of the U.S. occupation, and have no basis in current realities. “We categorically reject these assertions.”

He further called on Russian authorities to reassess their understanding of the situation in Afghanistan and to update their reports based on objective facts on the ground.