IEA rejects Russia’s claims of foreign militants in Afghanistan
He further called on Russian authorities to reassess their understanding of the situation in Afghanistan and to update their reports based on objective facts on the ground.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has strongly rejected recent claims by Russia regarding the presence of international terrorist groups inside Afghanistan, calling the allegations unfounded and based on inaccurate information.
Speaking on the issue, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, said Afghanistan is fully secure and no foreign armed groups are operating within the country.
He stressed that the entire territory of Afghanistan is under a single authority, leaving no space for external groups to carry out activities.
“We regret that such claims are made from sources in Russia,” Mujahid said, adding that these allegations date back to the past, including the period of the U.S. occupation, and have no basis in current realities. “We categorically reject these assertions.”
Escalating violence in Pashtun regions during Ramadan raises concerns
Amid the holy month of Ramadan, violence has continued in several Pashtun areas, raising serious concerns among local communities.
In a post in X, Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen, the founder and head of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, noted that in Tirah, four Pashtun civilians were reportedly killed and six others injured during operations carried out by the Pakistani army. Protests that followed in Orakzai were also met with force, leaving four more individuals seeking peace and justice injured.
In Afghanistan’s Behsud district, 17 civilians, including women and children, were reportedly killed in airstrikes attributed to Pakistani forces, he stated.
In recent days, additional casualties have been reported in Rozmak, Shawal (North Waziristan), Mubarak Shahi village (Mir Ali), Speen Wam, Abakhel village, Dosali, Takhte Khel (Lakki Marwat), Azam Warsak (South Waziristan), Bajaur, and Bannu, where clashes between security forces and armed groups have resulted in deaths and injuries among civilians, Pashteen said.
He stated that the ongoing violence reflects longstanding grievances in Pashtun regions. The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has stated that it will continue to oppose what it describes as injustices against Pashtun communities and will stand in solidarity with those affected.
UNAMA reports civilian casualties from Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has confirmed credible reports of civilian casualties following overnight Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghanistan on 21–22 February.
Airstrikes in Behsud and Khogyani districts of Nangarhar province, carried out between approximately 23:45 on 21 February and 00:15 on 22 February, have reportedly killed at least 13 civilians and injured seven others, including women and children.
Pakistani forces also struck Barmal and Urgun districts in Paktika province.
In Barmal’s Marghai area, an airstrike on 21 February around 23:15 hit a madrassa and partially damaged a nearby mosque.
In Urgun’s Dahna area, an airstrike at approximately 23:30 partially destroyed a vacant private residence. No civilian casualties have been reported from these strikes.
Eight schoolchildren among those killed in Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan
The Ministry of Education reported the tragic losses, highlighting the impact of strikes on civilians and students in the region.
Education Ministry spokesman Mansoor Ahmad Hamza also said that a student at a religious seminary was injured in Barmal district of Paktika province, another area affected by the Pakistani military attacks over the weekend.
Dozens of civilians have reportedly been killed or injured in the airstrikes, which Afghan authorities say targeted residential homes and community areas in both Nangarhar and Paktika provinces.
Local sources describe scenes of devastation, with families searching through rubble and emergency personnel rushing to rescue trapped individuals.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of National Defense condemned the strikes, saying they constitute a violation of Afghan sovereignty and have caused significant civilian harm.
Officials reiterated that Afghan territory must not be used for attacks against other countries and called for restraint and dialogue to prevent further escalation.
The strikes come amid ongoing tensions along the disputed Durand Line between Afghanistan and Pakistan, where security concerns and accusations of militancy have frequently strained relations between Kabul and Islamabad. Analysts note that repeated civilian casualties risk further inflaming regional tensions and complicating diplomatic efforts to reduce violence along the frontier.
