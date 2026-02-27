Tahawol
Tahawol: Carrying out retaliatory operations against Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s military response against Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Reviewing relations between Pakistan, Qatar and Afghanistan
Tahawol: Reactions to Pakistan’s attacks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Resumption of retaliatory operations against Pakistan discussed
Latest News7 hours ago
IEA: Special circle in Pakistan has launched mission to destabilize region
Latest News10 hours ago
Turkey launches initiative to diffuse Afghanistan-Pakistan tension
Latest News12 hours ago
Afghan Air Force conducts airstrikes in Islamabad, other cities
Latest News1 week ago
IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
Sport4 weeks ago
AFC Futsal Asian Cup: Afghanistan to face Iran in crucial Group D clash
Latest News1 week ago
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense
Latest News1 week ago
Afghanistan welcomes investment and technology partnerships with India
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan shine on Day Two of AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026
Tahawol2 hours ago
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Resumption of retaliatory operations against Pakistan discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Discussion on silence over Pakistan’s attacks in Afghanistan
Tahawol2 days ago
Latest News4 days ago
Russia estimates up to 23,000 terrorists present in Afghanistan
Latest News4 days ago
IEA rejects Russia’s claims of foreign militants in Afghanistan
Latest News4 days ago
UNAMA reports civilian casualties from Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan
International Sports3 days ago
AFC Champions League Elite gears up for Round of 16 as league stage concludes
Sport3 days ago
Richard Pybus appointed as head coach of Afghanistan’s national cricket team
Latest News5 days ago
UK’s Reform party pledges visa ban affecting Afghanistan and five other states
World5 days ago
Mexican military kills cartel boss ‘El Mencho’ in US-backed raid
World2 days ago
India’s Modi backs Israel in address at Israeli parliament