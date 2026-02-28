Tahawol
Tahawol: Joint Israeli-US attacks on Iran discussed
Tahawol: Carrying out retaliatory operations against Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s military response against Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Reviewing relations between Pakistan, Qatar and Afghanistan
Tahawol4 hours ago
Regional6 hours ago
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Iran amid military escalation
Saar6 hours ago
Saar: Afghan retaliatory operations against Pakistan discussed
Latest News6 hours ago
Haqqani and Syrian FM discuss situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan
Regional8 hours ago
US and Israel strike Iran; Trump says action gives Iranians chance to ‘topple their rulers’
Latest News2 weeks ago
IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
Sport4 weeks ago
AFC Futsal Asian Cup: Afghanistan to face Iran in crucial Group D clash
Latest News2 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense
Latest News1 week ago
Afghanistan welcomes investment and technology partnerships with India
Latest News2 weeks ago
Grateful to Afghans and Ulama for obeying the Islamic Emirate, says Hibatullah Akhundzada
Tahawol4 hours ago
Saar6 hours ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Saar1 day ago
Tahawol2 days ago
Latest News2 days ago
Afghan Air Force conducts airstrikes in Islamabad, other cities
Latest News16 hours ago
Pakistani military jet downed in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, pilot captured alive
Latest News1 day ago
IEA: Special circle in Pakistan has launched mission to destabilize region
Sport4 days ago
Richard Pybus appointed as head coach of Afghanistan’s national cricket team
International Sports4 days ago
AFC Champions League Elite gears up for Round of 16 as league stage concludes
World3 days ago
India’s Modi backs Israel in address at Israeli parliament
International Sports5 days ago
Winter Olympics 2026 concludes with Norway on top of medal standings
-
Bennett expresses concern over civilian casualties in Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan