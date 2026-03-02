Tahawol
Tahawol: Afghanistan and the Region Under the Shadow of Rising Tensions
Tahawol: Joint Israeli-US attacks on Iran discussed
Tahawol: Carrying out retaliatory operations against Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s military response against Pakistan discussed
Sport34 minutes ago
Iran casts doubt over participation in FIFA World Cup 2026 in US
Regional41 minutes ago
Middle East conflict intensifies; UK base in Cyprus targeted
Business2 hours ago
Afghanistan records 33% rise in railway cargo transport
Latest News4 hours ago
Karzai and Abdullah extend condolences on Khamenei’s death
Latest News4 hours ago
Khalilzad says Pakistan’s leadership misjudges Afghanistan, urges diplomacy
Latest News2 days ago
Pakistani military jet downed in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, pilot captured alive
Latest News2 weeks ago
IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
Sport4 weeks ago
AFC Futsal Asian Cup: Afghanistan to face Iran in crucial Group D clash
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan Air Force conducts airstrikes in Islamabad, other cities
Latest News2 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense
Tahawol5 hours ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan and the Region Under the Shadow of Rising Tensions
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Joint Israeli-US attacks on Iran discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Afghan retaliatory operations against Pakistan discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Carrying out retaliatory operations against Pakistan discussed
Saar3 days ago
Saar: Resumption of retaliatory operations against Pakistan discussed
