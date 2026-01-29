Afghanistan shine on Day Two of AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026

Day Two of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 delivered high-quality futsal action on Wednesday, with strong performances across the group stage and an emphatic opening win for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan began their Group D campaign in impressive fashion, defeating Saudi Arabia 3–0 at the Jakarta International Velodrome.

Reza Hosseinpoor led the way with two goals, while Omid Qanbari added a late third to seal a confident victory for the Lions of Khorasan.

The result places Afghanistan in a strong early position in a challenging group that also includes reigning champions Iran and Malaysia.

In the other Group D fixture, Iran launched their title defence with a 4–1 win over Malaysia, underlining their status as one of Asia’s futsal powerhouses. Iran and Afghanistan now sit level on points at the top of the group after the opening round of matches.

Group C action saw Japan produce a dominant display, cruising to a 6–2 victory over Australia at the Indonesia Arena.

The four-time champions showed attacking flair and depth as they made a statement in their opening match.

Earlier, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan shared the points in a tightly contested 0–0 draw, leaving Group C finely balanced heading into the next round.

With competitive fixtures and early momentum already shaping the tournament, excitement continues to build as teams battle for quarter-final qualification.

Futsal fans across Afghanistan can follow all the action live, as ATN has secured exclusive broadcasting rights for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026.

Matches will be aired live on Ariana Television. Viewers are encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media platforms for up-to-date broadcast schedules and match timings.