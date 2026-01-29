Sport
Afghanistan shine on Day Two of AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026
Day Two of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 delivered high-quality futsal action on Wednesday, with strong performances across the group stage and an emphatic opening win for Afghanistan.
Afghanistan began their Group D campaign in impressive fashion, defeating Saudi Arabia 3–0 at the Jakarta International Velodrome.
Reza Hosseinpoor led the way with two goals, while Omid Qanbari added a late third to seal a confident victory for the Lions of Khorasan.
The result places Afghanistan in a strong early position in a challenging group that also includes reigning champions Iran and Malaysia.
In the other Group D fixture, Iran launched their title defence with a 4–1 win over Malaysia, underlining their status as one of Asia’s futsal powerhouses. Iran and Afghanistan now sit level on points at the top of the group after the opening round of matches.
Group C action saw Japan produce a dominant display, cruising to a 6–2 victory over Australia at the Indonesia Arena.
The four-time champions showed attacking flair and depth as they made a statement in their opening match.
Earlier, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan shared the points in a tightly contested 0–0 draw, leaving Group C finely balanced heading into the next round.
With competitive fixtures and early momentum already shaping the tournament, excitement continues to build as teams battle for quarter-final qualification.
Futsal fans across Afghanistan can follow all the action live, as ATN has secured exclusive broadcasting rights for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026.
Matches will be aired live on Ariana Television. Viewers are encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media platforms for up-to-date broadcast schedules and match timings.
Afghanistan eye second straight win ahead of Malaysia clash at AFC Futsal Asian Cup
Afghanistan will look to build on a dream start to their AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 campaign when they face Malaysia on Friday, January 30, as Group D action continues at the Jakarta International Velodrome.
The Lions of Khorasan opened their tournament in emphatic fashion on Wednesday, producing a commanding 3–0 victory over Saudi Arabia.
That result not only delivered three valuable points but also reinforced Afghanistan’s growing reputation as one of Asia’s most exciting emerging futsal teams following their breakthrough quarter-final finish on debut in 2024.
Head coach Majid Mortezaie will be hoping his side can maintain that momentum against Malaysia, a team eager to bounce back after their opening defeat to reigning champions Iran.
Victory on Friday would put Afghanistan in a strong position to secure qualification for the knockout stage ahead of their final group encounter.
Despite the absence of injured captain Mahdi Norouzi, Afghanistan have shown impressive cohesion and resilience.
Leadership responsibilities have been shared across the squad, with Akbar Kazemi wearing the captain’s armband, while Reza Hosseinpoor has emerged as a key attacking threat after scoring twice in the opener.
Afghanistan’s high-pressing game, quick ball circulation and disciplined defensive structure were all on display against Saudi Arabia and will again be central to their approach.
Malaysia, meanwhile, are determined to respond. Under new head coach Addie Azwan, the Southeast Asian side has spoken of using the tournament as a platform to demonstrate progress despite limited preparation time.
While they fell to Iran in their opener, Malaysia remain capable of causing problems with their energy and willingness to challenge higher-ranked opponents.
For Afghanistan, the match represents more than just another group fixture. It is another step in a journey that has seen futsal rise rapidly in popularity across the country, offering moments of unity and pride for fans at home.
The team’s steady development, built on collective effort rather than reliance on individual stars, continues to win admiration across the continent.
As Group D tightens and the race for the quarter-finals intensifies, Afghanistan know that focus, discipline and belief will be crucial against a motivated Malaysian side.
Roaring Success: Afghanistan Begin Asian Cup Campaign with Big Win
Reza Hosseinpoor was the standout performer, scoring twice as the 2024 quarter-finalists delivered the strong start they had been targeting.
Afghanistan launched their AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 Group D campaign in emphatic fashion, defeating Saudi Arabia 3–0 at the Jakarta International Velodrome on Wednesday.
Reza Hosseinpoor was the standout performer, scoring twice as the 2024 quarter-finalists delivered the strong start they had been targeting.
Saudi Arabia threatened early, creating the first clear chance in the second minute when Abdullah Alaqeeli sent Eihab Mohamed through on goal, but goalkeeper Javad Safari reacted sharply to push away the powerful effort.
Afghanistan responded with chances of their own through Omid Qanbari and Hosseinpoor, though both attempts were comfortably handled by Saudi goalkeeper Humood Aldahhan. The end-to-end contest continued, with Safari later denying Saleh Alqarni before Aldahhan kept out efforts from Seyed Hossein Mousavi and captain Akbar Kazemi.
Sustained Afghan pressure finally paid off just seconds before halftime. Hosseinpoor saw his initial shot saved by Aldahhan but reacted quickest to fire in the rebound and give his side a deserved lead.
The Central Asian side picked up where they left off after the break, coming close to doubling their advantage when Kazemi’s deflected strike clipped the crossbar. At the other end, Safari produced another crucial save to deny Mohamed from close range.
Afghanistan’s second goal arrived in the 28th minute, once again through Hosseinpoor. In a near replica of his opener, his first attempt was blocked, but the forward made no mistake with the rebound, driving the ball into the bottom corner.
Saudi Arabia’s late switch to a flying goalkeeper proved costly, as Afghanistan intercepted possession and Omid Qanbari calmly slotted the ball into an empty net to seal a convincing 3–0 victory.
In the next round of Group D fixtures, Afghanistan will face Malaysia, while Saudi Arabia take on Iran. Both matches will be played on Friday.
AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026: Day One Review
Afghanistan open their campaign on Wednesday against Saudi Arabia in what promises to be a high-intensity and emotionally charged encounter.
The 2026 edition of Asia’s premier futsal tournament kicked off with an exciting opening day of group-stage action, delivering drama, comebacks and competitive intensity as 16 teams began their campaign for continental honours.
Vietnam edge Kuwait in thrilling Group B opener
One of the standout matches of the day came in Group B, where Vietnam fought back from an early two-goal deficit to secure a dramatic 5-4 victory over Kuwait.
Kuwait took an early lead inside the first 10 minutes and led 3-2 at halftime, but Vietnam rallied with crucial goals late in the first half and in the second to clinch all three points in their opener.
The result gives Vietnam an important psychological boost as they continue in a group that also includes tournament favourites Thailand and Lebanon.
Coach Diego Giustozzi praised his side’s resilience after the match, noting that the team needed time to settle before turning the game around with improved possession and attacking cohesion.
Other opening day action
Elsewhere on the opening day of the competition, familiar heavyweights began their campaigns with matches across various groups, including Thailand’s win in Group B to top their opening fixtures.
While other matches involving teams such as Afghanistan, Iran, and Malaysia in Group D are due to kick off in the coming days, the tournament’s first results already show the mix of experience and emerging talent on display at this edition of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup.
Day One set the tone for what promises to be intense, high-tempo futsal, with teams demonstrating attacking flair, tactical battles and dramatic turnarounds from early setbacks.
Fans following the tournament closely can expect more key group clashes over the coming days, as sides fight for top spots and aim to secure progression to the knockout rounds.
What’s coming up on Day Two: Wednesday, 28 January
The excitement continues on Day Two of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026, with several key group-stage encounters set to take place at the Jakarta International Velodrome.
All eyes will be on Group D, where Afghanistan open their campaign against Saudi Arabia in what promises to be a high-intensity and emotionally charged encounter.
The match marks the Lions of Khorasan’s first appearance at the tournament as they look to build on their historic 2024 breakthrough and make another strong statement on Asia’s biggest futsal stage.
Also on Wednesday, Iran face Malaysia in the other Group D fixture, as the defending champions begin their title defence with a revamped squad.
For Afghanistan, the opening match is about more than just points. It is a test of belief, resilience and collective strength, as the team seeks to overcome the absence of key players and show that Afghan futsal continues to rise through unity, discipline and national pride.
Live and exclusive coverage
Fans across Afghanistan won’t miss a moment of the action. Ariana Television Network (ATN) will broadcast the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 live and exclusively across the country, bringing every goal, save and celebration directly to viewers at home.
For up-to-date broadcast schedules, match timings and coverage details, fans are encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television on their official social media platforms.
With anticipation building and the Lions of Khorasan ready to roar, Day Two promises passion, drama and unforgettable futsal moments.
