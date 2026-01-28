Sport
Roaring Success: Afghanistan Begin Asian Cup Campaign with Big Win
Reza Hosseinpoor was the standout performer, scoring twice as the 2024 quarter-finalists delivered the strong start they had been targeting.
Afghanistan launched their AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 Group D campaign in emphatic fashion, defeating Saudi Arabia 3–0 at the Jakarta International Velodrome on Wednesday.
Reza Hosseinpoor was the standout performer, scoring twice as the 2024 quarter-finalists delivered the strong start they had been targeting.
Saudi Arabia threatened early, creating the first clear chance in the second minute when Abdullah Alaqeeli sent Eihab Mohamed through on goal, but goalkeeper Javad Safari reacted sharply to push away the powerful effort.
Afghanistan responded with chances of their own through Omid Qanbari and Hosseinpoor, though both attempts were comfortably handled by Saudi goalkeeper Humood Aldahhan. The end-to-end contest continued, with Safari later denying Saleh Alqarni before Aldahhan kept out efforts from Seyed Hossein Mousavi and captain Akbar Kazemi.
Sustained Afghan pressure finally paid off just seconds before halftime. Hosseinpoor saw his initial shot saved by Aldahhan but reacted quickest to fire in the rebound and give his side a deserved lead.
The Central Asian side picked up where they left off after the break, coming close to doubling their advantage when Kazemi’s deflected strike clipped the crossbar. At the other end, Safari produced another crucial save to deny Mohamed from close range.
Afghanistan’s second goal arrived in the 28th minute, once again through Hosseinpoor. In a near replica of his opener, his first attempt was blocked, but the forward made no mistake with the rebound, driving the ball into the bottom corner.
Saudi Arabia’s late switch to a flying goalkeeper proved costly, as Afghanistan intercepted possession and Omid Qanbari calmly slotted the ball into an empty net to seal a convincing 3–0 victory.
In the next round of Group D fixtures, Afghanistan will face Malaysia, while Saudi Arabia take on Iran. Both matches will be played on Friday.
AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026: Day One Review
Afghanistan open their campaign on Wednesday against Saudi Arabia in what promises to be a high-intensity and emotionally charged encounter.
The 2026 edition of Asia’s premier futsal tournament kicked off with an exciting opening day of group-stage action, delivering drama, comebacks and competitive intensity as 16 teams began their campaign for continental honours.
Vietnam edge Kuwait in thrilling Group B opener
One of the standout matches of the day came in Group B, where Vietnam fought back from an early two-goal deficit to secure a dramatic 5-4 victory over Kuwait.
Kuwait took an early lead inside the first 10 minutes and led 3-2 at halftime, but Vietnam rallied with crucial goals late in the first half and in the second to clinch all three points in their opener.
The result gives Vietnam an important psychological boost as they continue in a group that also includes tournament favourites Thailand and Lebanon.
Coach Diego Giustozzi praised his side’s resilience after the match, noting that the team needed time to settle before turning the game around with improved possession and attacking cohesion.
Other opening day action
Elsewhere on the opening day of the competition, familiar heavyweights began their campaigns with matches across various groups, including Thailand’s win in Group B to top their opening fixtures.
While other matches involving teams such as Afghanistan, Iran, and Malaysia in Group D are due to kick off in the coming days, the tournament’s first results already show the mix of experience and emerging talent on display at this edition of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup.
Day One set the tone for what promises to be intense, high-tempo futsal, with teams demonstrating attacking flair, tactical battles and dramatic turnarounds from early setbacks.
Fans following the tournament closely can expect more key group clashes over the coming days, as sides fight for top spots and aim to secure progression to the knockout rounds.
What’s coming up on Day Two: Wednesday, 28 January
The excitement continues on Day Two of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026, with several key group-stage encounters set to take place at the Jakarta International Velodrome.
All eyes will be on Group D, where Afghanistan open their campaign against Saudi Arabia in what promises to be a high-intensity and emotionally charged encounter.
The match marks the Lions of Khorasan’s first appearance at the tournament as they look to build on their historic 2024 breakthrough and make another strong statement on Asia’s biggest futsal stage.
Also on Wednesday, Iran face Malaysia in the other Group D fixture, as the defending champions begin their title defence with a revamped squad.
For Afghanistan, the opening match is about more than just points. It is a test of belief, resilience and collective strength, as the team seeks to overcome the absence of key players and show that Afghan futsal continues to rise through unity, discipline and national pride.
Live and exclusive coverage
Fans across Afghanistan won’t miss a moment of the action. Ariana Television Network (ATN) will broadcast the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 live and exclusively across the country, bringing every goal, save and celebration directly to viewers at home.
For up-to-date broadcast schedules, match timings and coverage details, fans are encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television on their official social media platforms.
With anticipation building and the Lions of Khorasan ready to roar, Day Two promises passion, drama and unforgettable futsal moments.
Scotland name Afghanistan-born Zainullah Ihsan in T20 World Cup squad
Afghanistan’s Mahdi Norouzi ruled out of AFC Futsal Asian Cup due to injury
Afghanistan, drawn in Group D, will open their campaign against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday at the Jakarta International Velodrome.
Afghanistan’s national futsal team captain Mahdi Norouzi will miss the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026, which kicked off today, Tuesday January 27, in Indonesia, after sustaining an injury while playing in the Iranian Premier League.
In a video message, Norouzi said he is preparing to undergo surgery.
Afghanistan, drawn in Group D, will open their campaign against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday at the Jakarta International Velodrome.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, head coach Majid Mortezai expressed confidence in the team despite Norouzi’s absence.
“Saudi Arabia is one of the strongest teams in Asia, and we have made the necessary plans for this match,” Mortezaie said.
“Despite the absence of our captain and some adjustments to our strategy, the team is ready, and we hope to achieve a positive result. Our goal remains to strengthen Afghanistan’s position among the top futsal teams in the region and globally,” he said.
With Norouzi sidelined, Akbar Kazemi will captain the side, stepping into the leadership role for the tournament. Norouzi, meanwhile, encouraged his teammates via a video message. “Fight for your country and your people, and bring joy to the people of Afghanistan once again.”
Sixteen teams are competing for continental glory in Indonesia. Afghanistan shares Group D with Iran, the reigning Asian champions, and Malaysia and Saudi Arabia.
Iran’s veteran coach Vahid Shamsaee, 50, is leading a revamped squad, aiming to maintain Asia’s dominance.
“We can’t stay in the past. The last win is over. Over the last three years—especially after the last World Cup—we had many changes in the team. This tournament is really important,” Shamsaee said.
Meanwhile, Malaysia, under new head coach Addie Azwan, is determined to make an impact despite limited preparation. “We’re not here just to make up the numbers. We want to show that Malaysian futsal is improving and that we can compete. Even though our ranking is not high, we aim to give other teams a challenge,” Azwan said.
For Afghanistan, this tournament is as much about resilience and collective leadership as it is about competition. Despite missing star players, the team’s speed, coordination, and high-press tactics show they are ready to challenge Asia’s best.
All eyes will be on the Lions of Khorasan as they aim to build on their 2024 quarter-final breakthrough and demonstrate that futsal in Afghanistan is more than a sport—it is a symbol of national pride, courage, and unity.
Fans across Afghanistan can follow every match live as ATN has secured exclusive broadcasting rights in the country. All AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 matches will be aired on Ariana Television.
