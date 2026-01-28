AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026: Day One Review

The 2026 edition of Asia’s premier futsal tournament kicked off with an exciting opening day of group-stage action, delivering drama, comebacks and competitive intensity as 16 teams began their campaign for continental honours.

Vietnam edge Kuwait in thrilling Group B opener

One of the standout matches of the day came in Group B, where Vietnam fought back from an early two-goal deficit to secure a dramatic 5-4 victory over Kuwait.

Kuwait took an early lead inside the first 10 minutes and led 3-2 at halftime, but Vietnam rallied with crucial goals late in the first half and in the second to clinch all three points in their opener.

The result gives Vietnam an important psychological boost as they continue in a group that also includes tournament favourites Thailand and Lebanon.

Coach Diego Giustozzi praised his side’s resilience after the match, noting that the team needed time to settle before turning the game around with improved possession and attacking cohesion.

Other opening day action

Elsewhere on the opening day of the competition, familiar heavyweights began their campaigns with matches across various groups, including Thailand’s win in Group B to top their opening fixtures.

While other matches involving teams such as Afghanistan, Iran, and Malaysia in Group D are due to kick off in the coming days, the tournament’s first results already show the mix of experience and emerging talent on display at this edition of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup.

Day One set the tone for what promises to be intense, high-tempo futsal, with teams demonstrating attacking flair, tactical battles and dramatic turnarounds from early setbacks.

Fans following the tournament closely can expect more key group clashes over the coming days, as sides fight for top spots and aim to secure progression to the knockout rounds.

What’s coming up on Day Two: Wednesday, 28 January

The excitement continues on Day Two of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026, with several key group-stage encounters set to take place at the Jakarta International Velodrome.

All eyes will be on Group D, where Afghanistan open their campaign against Saudi Arabia in what promises to be a high-intensity and emotionally charged encounter.

The match marks the Lions of Khorasan’s first appearance at the tournament as they look to build on their historic 2024 breakthrough and make another strong statement on Asia’s biggest futsal stage.

Also on Wednesday, Iran face Malaysia in the other Group D fixture, as the defending champions begin their title defence with a revamped squad.

For Afghanistan, the opening match is about more than just points. It is a test of belief, resilience and collective strength, as the team seeks to overcome the absence of key players and show that Afghan futsal continues to rise through unity, discipline and national pride.

Live and exclusive coverage

Fans across Afghanistan won’t miss a moment of the action. Ariana Television Network (ATN) will broadcast the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 live and exclusively across the country, bringing every goal, save and celebration directly to viewers at home.

For up-to-date broadcast schedules, match timings and coverage details, fans are encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television on their official social media platforms.

With anticipation building and the Lions of Khorasan ready to roar, Day Two promises passion, drama and unforgettable futsal moments.