AFC Champions League Elite gears up for Round of 16 as league stage concludes

The 2025–26 AFC Champions League Elite has reached a key juncture, with the Round of 16 scheduled to begin on 2 and 3 March following the conclusion of the league phase across both West and East regions.

Clubs that navigated the grueling league schedule now prepare for home‑and‑away knockout ties that will determine the continent’s last eight.

In the West Region, Saudi Arabia’s powerhouse sides dominated the standings, with Al Hilal, Al Ahli and Al Ittihad all securing top positions and progressing to the knockouts after strong league campaigns.

Across the East Region, a mix of Japanese, Korean, Malaysian, Thai and Australian teams booked their places.

Well‑supported fixtures line up for early March, including matches between Johor Darul Ta’zim FC and Sanfrecce Hiroshima, as well as Melbourne City FC against Buriram United.

The format pits the top eight teams from each region against one another over two legs, with the first matches taking place on 2–3 March and return legs following a week later on 9–10 March.

Coaches and players alike are bracing for the intensity of knockouts, knowing that performances in these fixtures could set the tone for extended continental runs. The eight victorious sides will advance to the next phase of the competition later in the spring, which ultimately culminates in a final to be played in late April.

With the competition’s structure offering a pathway not only to Asian glory but also qualification for the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup for the eventual winners, the stakes in March’s knockout ties could hardly be higher.

Supporters across the region will be watching keenly as the drama unfolds in what promises to be a compelling next chapter in Asian club football.