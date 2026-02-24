International Sports
AFC Champions League Elite gears up for Round of 16 as league stage concludes
The 2025–26 AFC Champions League Elite has reached a key juncture, with the Round of 16 scheduled to begin on 2 and 3 March following the conclusion of the league phase across both West and East regions.
Clubs that navigated the grueling league schedule now prepare for home‑and‑away knockout ties that will determine the continent’s last eight.
In the West Region, Saudi Arabia’s powerhouse sides dominated the standings, with Al Hilal, Al Ahli and Al Ittihad all securing top positions and progressing to the knockouts after strong league campaigns.
Across the East Region, a mix of Japanese, Korean, Malaysian, Thai and Australian teams booked their places.
Well‑supported fixtures line up for early March, including matches between Johor Darul Ta’zim FC and Sanfrecce Hiroshima, as well as Melbourne City FC against Buriram United.
The format pits the top eight teams from each region against one another over two legs, with the first matches taking place on 2–3 March and return legs following a week later on 9–10 March.
Coaches and players alike are bracing for the intensity of knockouts, knowing that performances in these fixtures could set the tone for extended continental runs. The eight victorious sides will advance to the next phase of the competition later in the spring, which ultimately culminates in a final to be played in late April.
With the competition’s structure offering a pathway not only to Asian glory but also qualification for the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup for the eventual winners, the stakes in March’s knockout ties could hardly be higher.
Supporters across the region will be watching keenly as the drama unfolds in what promises to be a compelling next chapter in Asian club football.
Winter Olympics 2026 concludes with Norway on top of medal standings
The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina came to a spectacular close on Monday, delivering two weeks of high-intensity competition, emotional victories, and record-breaking performances across snow and ice.
Norway finished at the top of the medal table, collecting an impressive 18 gold medals and a total of 41 medals overall, reaffirming its dominance in winter sports. The United States secured second place with 12 gold medals and 33 medals in total, highlighted by a dramatic overtime victory in men’s ice hockey on the final day of competition.
Host nation Italy celebrated one of its strongest Winter Olympic performances in history, earning 30 medals and delighting home crowds throughout the Games. The Netherlands also delivered a strong showing with 20 medals, largely powered by standout performances in speed skating.
Germany, France, Sweden, Japan, and several other nations contributed to a highly competitive medal race, reflecting the growing global depth in winter disciplines. In total, athletes from 92 countries participated in the Milan-Cortina Games, showcasing both established champions and emerging talent on the world stage.
Norway continues to lead medal race as 2026 Winter Olympics continue in Italy
Japan has collected notable success in events ranging from skating to skiing, contributing to a competitive and diverse leaderboard.
As the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano‑Cortina, Italy, enters the final days, the race for medals has featured standout performances from a wide range of nations, with Norway firmly at the top of the standings.
After competitions on Wednesday, February 18, Norway is leading the medal table with 15 gold, 8 silver, and 10 bronze medals for a total of 33.
Italy, the host nation, trails in second with nine golds and 26 medals overall, followed closely by the United States with 24 medals.
Several countries have delivered impressive displays across multiple disciplines. France and the Netherlands have each tallied six gold medals, while Sweden and Germany have also racked up strong overall totals.
Japan has collected notable success in events ranging from skating to skiing, contributing to a competitive and diverse leaderboard.
The Games have featured memorable individual and team efforts, including electric speed skating showings and alpine skiing thrills that have captured global attention. With multiple events still to be decided, the final medal tally remains open as athletes push toward the closing ceremony.
In Afghanistan, coverage of the Winter Olympics is being brought to viewers by Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), which holds the exclusive broadcast rights for the Games in the country.
The event is being aired live on Ariana Television, and fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News on social media for schedules, results, and updates throughout the remainder of the Olympics.
Winter Olympics showcase standout stars as medal race intensifies
In the medal standings at this stage of the competition, Norway leads with 12 gold medals, seven silver and six bronze, giving them a total of 25 medals.
The Winter Olympics continue to deliver high drama, exceptional athleticism and tightly contested medal races as competition unfolds across ice rinks and snow-covered venues and several nations have produced outstanding performances so far.
Norway has reaffirmed its status as a winter sports powerhouse, dominating cross-country skiing and biathlon events through a combination of endurance, tactical racing and experience.
Germany has also been particularly strong in sliding sports, speed skating and biathlon, collecting medals through consistent podium finishes. The United States has impressed in freestyle skiing, snowboarding and figure skating, where both established stars and emerging talents have delivered medal-winning performances.
China has also made its presence felt, especially in short-track speed skating and freestyle disciplines, securing key victories and podium places.
Individual athletes have provided some of the most memorable moments of the Games.
Alpine skiing has produced blistering runs decided by the narrowest of margins, while figure skating audiences have been captivated by emotionally charged routines paired with technical precision.
In freestyle events, athletes pushing the limits with high-difficulty aerials have thrilled fans, though risky attempts have also led to dramatic falls, highlighting the fine line between glory and disappointment.
In the medal standings at this stage of the competition, Norway leads with 12 gold medals, seven silver and six bronze, giving them a total of 25 medals.
Germany follows closely with nine gold, eight silver and five bronze for a total of 22 medals.
The United States has secured eight gold medals, nine silver and seven bronze, totaling 24.
China has collected seven gold, six silver and five bronze medals, while Canada has earned six gold, five silver and eight bronze, bringing its total to 19 medals.
Fans across Afghanistan can watch all the excitement live, as Ariana Television Network holds exclusive broadcast rights for the Winter Olympics in the country, providing comprehensive nationwide coverage of the event.
Viewers are encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television on social media for updated broadcast schedules, highlights and the latest results as the Games progress, with many major events still to come.
