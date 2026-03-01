International Sports
FIFA calls for ‘all teams to participate’ in 2026 World Cup amid US–Iran conflict
The developments come just months before Iran is due to travel to the United States for the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada.
FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström says the governing body remains committed to having every qualified nation compete at the 2026 World Cup, despite escalating conflict between the United States and Iran.
The U.S. carried out missile attacks on Iran on Saturday and Sunday, with US President Donald Trump describing the operation as a “major combat mission.” Iran responded with strikes on US air bases in the Gulf, including facilities in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain.
Iran was drawn into Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand. Team Melli is scheduled to play two group-stage matches in Los Angeles on June 15 and 21, followed by a third in Seattle on June 26.
Speaking at the International Football Association Board’s annual general meeting in Cardiff, Wales, Grafström said FIFA is closely monitoring the situation but remains focused on ensuring the tournament proceeds safely and inclusively.
“I read the news this morning the same way you did,” Grafström said. “It is premature to comment in detail, but we will monitor developments around all issues around the world.
“Our focus is on a safe World Cup with all the teams participating. We will continue to communicate with the three host governments as we always do. Everybody will be safe.”
However, questions remain about Iran’s participation due to US travel restrictions. Iran is among 19 countries included in a travel ban announced by the Trump administration in June last year, potentially complicating entry for Iranian citizens.
In December, Iran Football Federation president Mehdi Taj warned that some national team players and staff could face visa denials because of prior military service. Several players have served in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which the US government designates as a foreign terrorist organization.
The U.S. State Department has not ruled out the possibility that certain Iranian players could be denied visas, adding further uncertainty to Iran’s path to the 2026 tournament.
International Sports
USA’s gold-medal Winter Olympics hockey game averages 26 million viewers
The contest, which began at 8:15 a.m. ET, was the most-watched sporting event on record in the U.S. with a start time before 9 a.m. ET, according to the Nielsen data.
The United States’ gold-medal victory against Canada on Sunday at the Milano Cortina Olympics averaged 26 million viewers in the U.S. on NBC and Peacock.
The 2-1 overtime win gave the Americans their first gold medal in men’s ice hockey since the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y.
The North American audience when Jack Hughes scored the winning goal was nearly 35 million, including 8.7 million in Canada, per the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
It also was the second most-watched hockey game in NBC history, trailing Canada’s overtime win against the U.S. in the gold-medal game at the 2010 Vancouver Games.
Overall, the Olympic Games in Italy averaged 23.5 million viewers in the U.S., a 96% increase over Beijing in 2022 and the most-watched Winter Olympics since 2014 in Sochi, Russia. – Reuters
International Sports
AFC Champions League Elite gears up for Round of 16 as league stage concludes
The 2025–26 AFC Champions League Elite has reached a key juncture, with the Round of 16 scheduled to begin on 2 and 3 March following the conclusion of the league phase across both West and East regions.
Clubs that navigated the grueling league schedule now prepare for home‑and‑away knockout ties that will determine the continent’s last eight.
In the West Region, Saudi Arabia’s powerhouse sides dominated the standings, with Al Hilal, Al Ahli and Al Ittihad all securing top positions and progressing to the knockouts after strong league campaigns.
Across the East Region, a mix of Japanese, Korean, Malaysian, Thai and Australian teams booked their places.
Well‑supported fixtures line up for early March, including matches between Johor Darul Ta’zim FC and Sanfrecce Hiroshima, as well as Melbourne City FC against Buriram United.
The format pits the top eight teams from each region against one another over two legs, with the first matches taking place on 2–3 March and return legs following a week later on 9–10 March.
Coaches and players alike are bracing for the intensity of knockouts, knowing that performances in these fixtures could set the tone for extended continental runs. The eight victorious sides will advance to the next phase of the competition later in the spring, which ultimately culminates in a final to be played in late April.
With the competition’s structure offering a pathway not only to Asian glory but also qualification for the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup for the eventual winners, the stakes in March’s knockout ties could hardly be higher.
Supporters across the region will be watching keenly as the drama unfolds in what promises to be a compelling next chapter in Asian club football.
International Sports
Winter Olympics 2026 concludes with Norway on top of medal standings
Norway finished at the top of the medal table, collecting an impressive 18 gold medals and a total of 41 medals overall, reaffirming its dominance in winter sports.
The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina came to a spectacular close on Monday, delivering two weeks of high-intensity competition, emotional victories, and record-breaking performances across snow and ice.
Norway finished at the top of the medal table, collecting an impressive 18 gold medals and a total of 41 medals overall, reaffirming its dominance in winter sports. The United States secured second place with 12 gold medals and 33 medals in total, highlighted by a dramatic overtime victory in men’s ice hockey on the final day of competition.
Host nation Italy celebrated one of its strongest Winter Olympic performances in history, earning 30 medals and delighting home crowds throughout the Games. The Netherlands also delivered a strong showing with 20 medals, largely powered by standout performances in speed skating.
Germany, France, Sweden, Japan, and several other nations contributed to a highly competitive medal race, reflecting the growing global depth in winter disciplines. In total, athletes from 92 countries participated in the Milan-Cortina Games, showcasing both established champions and emerging talent on the world stage.
