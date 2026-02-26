International Sports
USA’s gold-medal Winter Olympics hockey game averages 26 million viewers
The contest, which began at 8:15 a.m. ET, was the most-watched sporting event on record in the U.S. with a start time before 9 a.m. ET, according to the Nielsen data.
The United States’ gold-medal victory against Canada on Sunday at the Milano Cortina Olympics averaged 26 million viewers in the U.S. on NBC and Peacock.
The 2-1 overtime win gave the Americans their first gold medal in men’s ice hockey since the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y.
The North American audience when Jack Hughes scored the winning goal was nearly 35 million, including 8.7 million in Canada, per the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
It also was the second most-watched hockey game in NBC history, trailing Canada’s overtime win against the U.S. in the gold-medal game at the 2010 Vancouver Games.
Overall, the Olympic Games in Italy averaged 23.5 million viewers in the U.S., a 96% increase over Beijing in 2022 and the most-watched Winter Olympics since 2014 in Sochi, Russia. – Reuters
AFC Champions League Elite gears up for Round of 16 as league stage concludes
The 2025–26 AFC Champions League Elite has reached a key juncture, with the Round of 16 scheduled to begin on 2 and 3 March following the conclusion of the league phase across both West and East regions.
Clubs that navigated the grueling league schedule now prepare for home‑and‑away knockout ties that will determine the continent’s last eight.
In the West Region, Saudi Arabia’s powerhouse sides dominated the standings, with Al Hilal, Al Ahli and Al Ittihad all securing top positions and progressing to the knockouts after strong league campaigns.
Across the East Region, a mix of Japanese, Korean, Malaysian, Thai and Australian teams booked their places.
Well‑supported fixtures line up for early March, including matches between Johor Darul Ta’zim FC and Sanfrecce Hiroshima, as well as Melbourne City FC against Buriram United.
The format pits the top eight teams from each region against one another over two legs, with the first matches taking place on 2–3 March and return legs following a week later on 9–10 March.
Coaches and players alike are bracing for the intensity of knockouts, knowing that performances in these fixtures could set the tone for extended continental runs. The eight victorious sides will advance to the next phase of the competition later in the spring, which ultimately culminates in a final to be played in late April.
With the competition’s structure offering a pathway not only to Asian glory but also qualification for the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup for the eventual winners, the stakes in March’s knockout ties could hardly be higher.
Supporters across the region will be watching keenly as the drama unfolds in what promises to be a compelling next chapter in Asian club football.
Winter Olympics 2026 concludes with Norway on top of medal standings
The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina came to a spectacular close on Monday, delivering two weeks of high-intensity competition, emotional victories, and record-breaking performances across snow and ice.
Norway finished at the top of the medal table, collecting an impressive 18 gold medals and a total of 41 medals overall, reaffirming its dominance in winter sports. The United States secured second place with 12 gold medals and 33 medals in total, highlighted by a dramatic overtime victory in men’s ice hockey on the final day of competition.
Host nation Italy celebrated one of its strongest Winter Olympic performances in history, earning 30 medals and delighting home crowds throughout the Games. The Netherlands also delivered a strong showing with 20 medals, largely powered by standout performances in speed skating.
Germany, France, Sweden, Japan, and several other nations contributed to a highly competitive medal race, reflecting the growing global depth in winter disciplines. In total, athletes from 92 countries participated in the Milan-Cortina Games, showcasing both established champions and emerging talent on the world stage.
Norway continues to lead medal race as 2026 Winter Olympics continue in Italy
As the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano‑Cortina, Italy, enters the final days, the race for medals has featured standout performances from a wide range of nations, with Norway firmly at the top of the standings.
After competitions on Wednesday, February 18, Norway is leading the medal table with 15 gold, 8 silver, and 10 bronze medals for a total of 33.
Italy, the host nation, trails in second with nine golds and 26 medals overall, followed closely by the United States with 24 medals.
Several countries have delivered impressive displays across multiple disciplines. France and the Netherlands have each tallied six gold medals, while Sweden and Germany have also racked up strong overall totals.
Japan has collected notable success in events ranging from skating to skiing, contributing to a competitive and diverse leaderboard.
The Games have featured memorable individual and team efforts, including electric speed skating showings and alpine skiing thrills that have captured global attention. With multiple events still to be decided, the final medal tally remains open as athletes push toward the closing ceremony.
In Afghanistan, coverage of the Winter Olympics is being brought to viewers by Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), which holds the exclusive broadcast rights for the Games in the country.
The event is being aired live on Ariana Television, and fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News on social media for schedules, results, and updates throughout the remainder of the Olympics.
