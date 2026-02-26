Connect with us

Iranian forces open fire on Afghan migrants, leaving dozens killed and injured

Published

1 hour ago

on

Dozens of Afghan migrants were killed or injured after Iranian forces opened fire on a vehicle carrying them in Sistan and Baluchestan province, local human rights group Haalvsh reported.

According to Haalvsh, the incident occurred on Tuesday, February 24, when Iranian forces chased the vehicle without issuing any legal warning to stop. The forces fired directly at the vehicle, causing it to overturn and catch fire.

Two people were killed, and more than 20 others were injured, six of them critically, the organization said.

 

USA’s gold-medal Winter Olympics hockey game averages 26 million viewers

The contest, which began at 8:15 a.m. ET, was the most-watched sporting event on record in the U.S. with a start time before 9 a.m. ET, according to the Nielsen data.

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 26, 2026

By

The United States’ gold-medal victory against Canada on Sunday at the Milano Cortina Olympics averaged 26 million viewers in the U.S. on NBC and Peacock.

The 2-1 overtime win gave the Americans their first gold medal in men’s ice hockey since the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y.

The North American audience when Jack Hughes scored the winning goal was nearly 35 million, including 8.7 million in Canada, per the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

The contest, which began at 8:15 a.m. ET, was the most-watched sporting event on record in the U.S. with a start time before 9 a.m. ET, according to the Nielsen data.

It also was the second most-watched hockey game in NBC history, trailing Canada’s overtime win against the U.S. in the gold-medal game at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Overall, the Olympic Games in Italy averaged 23.5 million viewers in the U.S., a 96% increase over Beijing in 2022 and the most-watched Winter Olympics since 2014 in Sochi, Russia. – Reuters

25,000 children still living in tents six months after deadly Kunar quake, says aid group

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 26, 2026

By

Six months after a massive earthquake devastated eastern Afghanistan, about 25,000 children in Kunar province are still living in tents with no clear timeline for reconstruction, the aid group Save the Children said in a statement on Thursday.

The 31 August earthquake—one of the deadliest to strike Afghanistan—killed more than 2,000 people and damaged or destroyed over 8,000 homes, leaving families in makeshift shelters that have since been battered by winter snowfall. Reconstruction in the mountainous region has barely begun, and some villages may never be rebuilt, the organisation said.

More than half of nearly 1,300 assessed classrooms were destroyed or heavily damaged. Construction on schools has yet to start, leaving around 17,000 students studying in temporary learning spaces.

More than 6,000 displaced families continue to rely on humanitarian support after losing their homes and incomes, which previously averaged US$75–120 a month from agriculture and small-scale work. Many now depend entirely on cash assistance.

Bujar Hoxha, Country Director for Save the Children in Afghanistan, said: “As needs across Afghanistan continue to rise while funding declines, we cannot allow the communities devastated by the earthquake to be left behind. Families need hope that their shattered lives can be rebuilt, and that requires sustained funding.”

The housing crisis has intensified as more than 2.9 million Afghans returned from Iran and Pakistan in 2025, with some settling in areas hit by the quake.

The United Nations estimates about 4.2 million people across Afghanistan need shelter support this year.

 

Pakistan must receive a response for its ‘shameful act’: Mujahid

Published

4 hours ago

on

February 26, 2026

By

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has warned of a military response to recent Pakistani airstrikes, accusing Islamabad of targeting civilians and backing Daesh fighters.

Speaking in an interview with Al Arabiya, IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the strikes in Nangarhar and Paktika were “a shameful act”, adding that “Pakistan must receive a response.” He said that details of the planned retaliation are confidential.

In Nangarhar, he said, a family of 22 people was hit, with 17 killed and five injured. In Paktika, he said a school for children was struck, injuring one child and damaging several buildings.

“There were no armed individuals there. Only civilians were injured and killed, and civilian areas were targeted,” he said.

He accused Pakistan of instead sheltering Daesh elements in parts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claiming some have been used to launch attacks inside Afghanistan. Mujahid said Daesh has been “eliminated” within Afghan territory following IEA operations.

Mujahid accused Islamabad of pursuing instability and insecurity in the region, saying: “We believe a particular military circle within Pakistan has been tasked with destabilizing the region.”

Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have sharply deteriorated in recent years. Pakistan continues to accuse Kabul of failing to curb militant attacks, while Afghan authorities say Pakistan’s problems are internal.

Key crossings essential for trade have remained mostly closed for months.

The spokesman urged neighboring and Muslim-majority countries to pressure Pakistan to change its approach, saying stability in Afghanistan benefits the wider region.

“We want all countries to support the security and stability established in Afghanistan and help strengthen it so we can move the region toward lasting stability,” he said.

“We want regional and Islamic countries to understand their responsibility and persuade Pakistan to change its approach. Countries should use their influence to prevent such incidents from happening again.”

Despite the tensions, Mujahid described Afghanistan and Pakistan as “two very close nations with many shared interests,” but said Islamabad should address its own security issues without blaming Kabul.

 
 
