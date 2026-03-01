Latest News
Afghanistan says Pakistani airspace violation over Kabul was thwarted
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, says Afghan defense forces repelled repeated airspace violations over Kabul on Saturday night by the Pakistani military, assuring the public that the security situation in the capital remains stable.
Mujahid confirmed that Afghan air-defense units targeted incoming aircraft, saying: “Air defence attacks were carried out in Kabul against Pakistani aircraft. Kabul residents should not be concerned.”
Amid rising military tensions between the Islamic Emirate and Pakistan, senior officials in Afghanistan warned that the nation is fully capable of responding to any form of aggression.
Hayatullah Muhajir Farahi, Deputy Minister of Publication at the Ministry of Information and Culture, stated: “The enemies of Afghanistan must understand that Afghans now have the ability to respond decisively to any act of aggression.”
Afghanistan expresses deep concern as Middle East crisis intensifies
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan has voiced serious concern over rapidly escalating political and security tensions in the region, warning that the consequences could negatively affect all neighboring countries.
In a statement issued Sunday, the Islamic Emirate said it is deeply worried about recent strikes carried out by Israel and the United States on targets inside Iran, as well as Iran’s subsequent missile and drone attacks targeting Gulf states.
The statement comes amid one of the most serious regional escalations in years.
Over the weekend, U.S. and Israeli forces launched coordinated strikes on Iranian territory, including high-profile military and leadership targets. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks on U.S. assets and Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain, prompting airport closures, airspace disruptions and heightened security across the region.
Several Gulf states reported casualties, injuries and material damage, while embassies in multiple countries advised foreign nationals to shelter in place. Commercial aviation and shipping routes have also faced significant disruption as tensions remain high.
Against this backdrop, Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry stressed that continued military actions violate established international principles, undermine national sovereignty and threaten the territorial integrity of states.
The IEA described the developments as unacceptable and condemnable.
The Islamic Emirate called on all parties to exercise restraint, respect national sovereignty and avoid further escalation. It urged an immediate halt to military operations and a return to dialogue and diplomatic solutions, warning that prolonged instability would have far-reaching humanitarian, economic and security consequences for the broader region.
International Sports
FIFA calls for ‘all teams to participate’ in 2026 World Cup amid US–Iran conflict
FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström says the governing body remains committed to having every qualified nation compete at the 2026 World Cup, despite escalating conflict between the United States and Iran.
The U.S. carried out missile attacks on Iran on Saturday and Sunday, with US President Donald Trump describing the operation as a “major combat mission.” Iran responded with strikes on US air bases in the Gulf, including facilities in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain.
The developments come just months before Iran is due to travel to the United States for the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada.
Iran was drawn into Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand. Team Melli is scheduled to play two group-stage matches in Los Angeles on June 15 and 21, followed by a third in Seattle on June 26.
Speaking at the International Football Association Board’s annual general meeting in Cardiff, Wales, Grafström said FIFA is closely monitoring the situation but remains focused on ensuring the tournament proceeds safely and inclusively.
“I read the news this morning the same way you did,” Grafström said. “It is premature to comment in detail, but we will monitor developments around all issues around the world.
“Our focus is on a safe World Cup with all the teams participating. We will continue to communicate with the three host governments as we always do. Everybody will be safe.”
However, questions remain about Iran’s participation due to US travel restrictions. Iran is among 19 countries included in a travel ban announced by the Trump administration in June last year, potentially complicating entry for Iranian citizens.
In December, Iran Football Federation president Mehdi Taj warned that some national team players and staff could face visa denials because of prior military service. Several players have served in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which the US government designates as a foreign terrorist organization.
The U.S. State Department has not ruled out the possibility that certain Iranian players could be denied visas, adding further uncertainty to Iran’s path to the 2026 tournament.
UNSC to convene meeting on Afghanistan in March 9
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to convene a meeting on Afghanistan on March 9, according to an announcement by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).
In a statement released Sunday, UNAMA said council members will also meet again on March 17 to review the mandate and ongoing activities of the mission in Afghanistan.
The mission did not provide additional details about the agenda or who will brief the council during the upcoming sessions.
