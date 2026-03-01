Afghanistan says Pakistani airspace violation over Kabul was thwarted

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström says the governing body remains committed to having every qualified nation compete at the 2026 World Cup, despite escalating conflict between the United States and Iran.

The U.S. carried out missile attacks on Iran on Saturday and Sunday, with US President Donald Trump describing the operation as a “major combat mission.” Iran responded with strikes on US air bases in the Gulf, including facilities in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain.

The developments come just months before Iran is due to travel to the United States for the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada.

Iran was drawn into Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand. Team Melli is scheduled to play two group-stage matches in Los Angeles on June 15 and 21, followed by a third in Seattle on June 26.

Speaking at the International Football Association Board’s annual general meeting in Cardiff, Wales, Grafström said FIFA is closely monitoring the situation but remains focused on ensuring the tournament proceeds safely and inclusively.

“I read the news this morning the same way you did,” Grafström said. “It is premature to comment in detail, but we will monitor developments around all issues around the world.

“Our focus is on a safe World Cup with all the teams participating. We will continue to communicate with the three host governments as we always do. Everybody will be safe.”

However, questions remain about Iran’s participation due to US travel restrictions. Iran is among 19 countries included in a travel ban announced by the Trump administration in June last year, potentially complicating entry for Iranian citizens.

In December, Iran Football Federation president Mehdi Taj warned that some national team players and staff could face visa denials because of prior military service. Several players have served in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which the US government designates as a foreign terrorist organization.

The U.S. State Department has not ruled out the possibility that certain Iranian players could be denied visas, adding further uncertainty to Iran’s path to the 2026 tournament.