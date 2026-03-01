Afghanistan expresses deep concern as Middle East crisis intensifies

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan has voiced serious concern over rapidly escalating political and security tensions in the region, warning that the consequences could negatively affect all neighboring countries.

In a statement issued Sunday, the Islamic Emirate said it is deeply worried about recent strikes carried out by Israel and the United States on targets inside Iran, as well as Iran’s subsequent missile and drone attacks targeting Gulf states.

The statement comes amid one of the most serious regional escalations in years.

Over the weekend, U.S. and Israeli forces launched coordinated strikes on Iranian territory, including high-profile military and leadership targets. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks on U.S. assets and Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain, prompting airport closures, airspace disruptions and heightened security across the region.

Several Gulf states reported casualties, injuries and material damage, while embassies in multiple countries advised foreign nationals to shelter in place. Commercial aviation and shipping routes have also faced significant disruption as tensions remain high.

Against this backdrop, Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry stressed that continued military actions violate established international principles, undermine national sovereignty and threaten the territorial integrity of states.

The IEA described the developments as unacceptable and condemnable.

The Islamic Emirate called on all parties to exercise restraint, respect national sovereignty and avoid further escalation. It urged an immediate halt to military operations and a return to dialogue and diplomatic solutions, warning that prolonged instability would have far-reaching humanitarian, economic and security consequences for the broader region.