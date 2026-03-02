Afghan air force strikes key Pakistani military installations in retaliatory operation

The Ministry of National Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan announced that its Air Force conducted precise and coordinated aerial operations on Sunday against several key Pakistani military targets.

According to a statement from the ministry, the strikes targeted Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, the 12th Division headquarters in Quetta (Balochistan), the Khwazai Camp in Mohmand Agency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as other major military facilities and command centers.

The ministry said preliminary assessments indicate the operations caused significant damage to the intended targets.

“These operations were carried out in response to the recent aerial incursions by the Pakistani military, which struck Kabul, Bagram, and several other regions,” the statement read.

The Ministry of National Defense further emphasized that any further violations of Afghan airspace or acts of aggression by hostile Pakistani elements will be met with a swift, decisive, and proportionate response.