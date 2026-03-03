Ronaldo’s private jet flies out of Saudi Arabia following US Embassy drone strike in Riyadh

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is thought to have left Saudi Arabia amid rising security concerns following a drone strike on the United States Embassy Riyadh on Tuesday.

Saudi authorities confirmed that two drones struck the embassy compound in the capital, causing minor structural damage and a small fire.

Officials said there were no casualties, but security measures were immediately heightened across the city. The embassy issued safety advisories to U.S. citizens, urging caution and limiting movement near diplomatic facilities.

Flight tracking data indicated that Ronaldo’s private jet departed Riyadh shortly after the incident. While it has not been officially confirmed whether the Portuguese star and his family were on board, the timing of the departure has fueled speculation that the move was prompted by escalating regional tensions.

Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al-Nassr FC, has been based in Saudi Arabia since joining the Saudi Pro League. Neither the player nor his representatives have publicly commented on the reported departure.

The embassy attack comes amid broader instability in the region, with increased drone and missile activity targeting diplomatic and strategic sites.

Saudi security forces remain on high alert as authorities investigate the source of the strike and assess the wider implications for regional stability.