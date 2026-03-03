International Sports
Ronaldo’s private jet flies out of Saudi Arabia following US Embassy drone strike in Riyadh
Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is thought to have left Saudi Arabia amid rising security concerns following a drone strike on the United States Embassy Riyadh on Tuesday.
Saudi authorities confirmed that two drones struck the embassy compound in the capital, causing minor structural damage and a small fire.
Officials said there were no casualties, but security measures were immediately heightened across the city. The embassy issued safety advisories to U.S. citizens, urging caution and limiting movement near diplomatic facilities.
Flight tracking data indicated that Ronaldo’s private jet departed Riyadh shortly after the incident. While it has not been officially confirmed whether the Portuguese star and his family were on board, the timing of the departure has fueled speculation that the move was prompted by escalating regional tensions.
Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al-Nassr FC, has been based in Saudi Arabia since joining the Saudi Pro League. Neither the player nor his representatives have publicly commented on the reported departure.
The embassy attack comes amid broader instability in the region, with increased drone and missile activity targeting diplomatic and strategic sites.
Saudi security forces remain on high alert as authorities investigate the source of the strike and assess the wider implications for regional stability.
AFC postpones Champions League matches amid escalating Middle East tensions
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced the postponement of several major club fixtures in its West Region competitions due to the rapidly deteriorating security situation in the Middle East.
In a statement released Monday, the AFC confirmed that the AFC Champions League Elite 2025/26 Round of 16 first-leg matches in the West Region — originally scheduled for Monday, March 2, and Tuesday, March 3 — will be rescheduled.
The decision affects top clubs from countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, and Uzbekistan, many of whom were preparing for high-stakes knockout ties.
The postponements also extend to the AFC Champions League Two 2025/26 and the AFC Challenge League 2025/26, where West Region quarter-final first-leg matches set to take place between March 3 and 4 have been delayed until further notice.
These competitions feature emerging and mid-tier clubs from across West and Central Asia, for whom continental progression carries significant financial and sporting importance.
The move comes amid escalating military tensions across parts of the Middle East, with airstrikes and cross-border hostilities raising concerns about travel safety, airspace closures, and the security of players and supporters.
Several countries in the region have experienced heightened alert levels, leading to logistical complications for international sporting events.
Clubs from nations directly or indirectly affected by the conflict — including teams from Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates — now face uncertainty over revised travel plans, fixture congestion, and potential impacts on domestic league schedules.
However, the AFC confirmed that matches involving clubs from the East Region — including sides from Japan, South Korea, China, Thailand, Australia, and other East and Southeast Asian nations — will proceed as originally scheduled across all AFC club competitions.
“The AFC will continue to closely monitor this rapidly evolving situation and remains resolute in ensuring the safety and security of all players, teams, officials, and fans,” the governing body said in its statement.
The postponements underscore how escalating geopolitical tensions are now reverberating beyond politics and security, disrupting one of Asia’s premier sporting competitions and affecting clubs, supporters, and broadcasters across the continent.
FIFA calls for ‘all teams to participate’ in 2026 World Cup amid US–Iran conflict
The developments come just months before Iran is due to travel to the United States for the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada.
FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström says the governing body remains committed to having every qualified nation compete at the 2026 World Cup, despite escalating conflict between the United States and Iran.
The U.S. carried out missile attacks on Iran on Saturday and Sunday, with US President Donald Trump describing the operation as a “major combat mission.” Iran responded with strikes on US air bases in the Gulf, including facilities in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain.
Iran was drawn into Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand. Team Melli is scheduled to play two group-stage matches in Los Angeles on June 15 and 21, followed by a third in Seattle on June 26.
Speaking at the International Football Association Board’s annual general meeting in Cardiff, Wales, Grafström said FIFA is closely monitoring the situation but remains focused on ensuring the tournament proceeds safely and inclusively.
“I read the news this morning the same way you did,” Grafström said. “It is premature to comment in detail, but we will monitor developments around all issues around the world.
“Our focus is on a safe World Cup with all the teams participating. We will continue to communicate with the three host governments as we always do. Everybody will be safe.”
However, questions remain about Iran’s participation due to US travel restrictions. Iran is among 19 countries included in a travel ban announced by the Trump administration in June last year, potentially complicating entry for Iranian citizens.
In December, Iran Football Federation president Mehdi Taj warned that some national team players and staff could face visa denials because of prior military service. Several players have served in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which the US government designates as a foreign terrorist organization.
The U.S. State Department has not ruled out the possibility that certain Iranian players could be denied visas, adding further uncertainty to Iran’s path to the 2026 tournament.
USA’s gold-medal Winter Olympics hockey game averages 26 million viewers
The United States’ gold-medal victory against Canada on Sunday at the Milano Cortina Olympics averaged 26 million viewers in the U.S. on NBC and Peacock.
The 2-1 overtime win gave the Americans their first gold medal in men’s ice hockey since the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y.
The North American audience when Jack Hughes scored the winning goal was nearly 35 million, including 8.7 million in Canada, per the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
The contest, which began at 8:15 a.m. ET, was the most-watched sporting event on record in the U.S. with a start time before 9 a.m. ET, according to the Nielsen data.
It also was the second most-watched hockey game in NBC history, trailing Canada’s overtime win against the U.S. in the gold-medal game at the 2010 Vancouver Games.
Overall, the Olympic Games in Italy averaged 23.5 million viewers in the U.S., a 96% increase over Beijing in 2022 and the most-watched Winter Olympics since 2014 in Sochi, Russia. – Reuters
