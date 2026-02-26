Narendra Modi holds high-level talks after historic address to Knesset

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held extensive talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior cabinet officials following his historic address to the Knesset, becoming the first Indian leader to speak before Israel’s parliament.

Modi’s speech marked what analysts describe as a watershed moment in India–Israel relations, signaling the full normalization and elevation of ties between the two countries.

Although diplomatic relations were established in 1992, engagement remained relatively cautious for years. The address reflects a new phase in which cooperation is openly strategic and acknowledged at the highest political level.

Defense, Technology and Regional Security

During their discussions, Modi and Netanyahu focused on expanding defense collaboration, counterterrorism cooperation, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, water management and agricultural innovation.

Defense remains central to the partnership, with Israel among India’s leading suppliers of advanced military systems, including missile technology and surveillance equipment. Officials also explored joint research initiatives, technology transfers and private-sector investment opportunities aimed at strengthening trade and innovation.

Regional security developments and the broader geopolitical landscape in the Middle East were also high on the agenda.

While India has long supported a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, New Delhi has increasingly pursued a pragmatic foreign policy that deepens ties with Israel while maintaining relations with Arab states and Iran.

Diplomatic Significance

An invitation to address the Knesset is regarded as a mark of close partnership and Modi’s appearance places India among a select group of nations whose leaders have addressed the Israeli legislature, underscoring India’s growing global stature and its importance to Israel as a major Asian power and economic partner.

In his speech, Modi highlighted shared democratic values, innovation-driven growth and cooperation against terrorism. Observers however say the symbolism of the address could have lasting impact, embedding the relationship at an institutional level beyond executive agreements.

Official Visit and Expanding Ties

Modi arrived in Israel on Wednesday for a two-day visit aimed at deepening ties with a key trade and defense partner. In a departure statement, he described the relationship as a “robust and multifaceted strategic partnership” that has “significantly strengthened in the last few years.”

Earlier this week, officials in New Delhi opened discussions on a proposed India–Israel Free Trade Agreement. Bilateral merchandise trade reached $3.62 billion in the 2024–2025 fiscal year, according to the Indian government.

The relationship extends beyond trade however, and Israeli drone and surveillance technology has featured prominently in India’s defense modernization, including during its May 2025 standoff with Pakistan. In addition, Indian conglomerate Adani Group operates Israel’s Haifa port, highlighting growing commercial integration.

At the same time, India continues to balance its Middle East policy, maintaining strong ties with Gulf Arab states and Iran, including development of Iran’s Chabahar port as a gateway to Afghanistan. New Delhi has also backed broader connectivity initiatives such as the proposed India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor, unveiled in 2023 but slowed by the Gaza conflict.

Reaction in India

Modi’s visit has meanwhile generated debate at home. Supporters describe the Knesset address as a proud diplomatic milestone that reflects India’s emergence as a confident global power. Strategic analysts say it demonstrates New Delhi’s ability to manage complex relationships across the Middle East without compromising its broader interests.

However, some opposition figures have urged the government to maintain balance in its West Asia policy. Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi called on Modi to raise concerns about civilian casualties in Gaza during his address.

India, home to about 1.4 billion people — including an estimated 220 million Muslims — has historically supported Palestinian statehood even as it strengthens strategic cooperation with Israel.

Modi’s landmark speech and high-level meetings are however widely seen as consolidating a partnership that has evolved from cautious engagement into a comprehensive strategic relationship spanning defense, trade and technology.