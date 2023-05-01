Latest News
Efforts being made to eradicate all traces of drugs: Mujahid
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid says there is a serious fight underway against the cultivation and trafficking of drugs in an attempt to eradicate all traces of narcotics in the country.
Mujahid emphasized that efforts are being made to prevent drug trafficking, and that since the IEA’s takeover in August 2021, a large number of drug traffickers have been arrested and imprisoned.
“The drug problem in Afghanistan is being solved, this year’s poppy cultivation in the whole country was close to zero, if someone had cultivated in mountainous and distant areas, it was destroyed,” said Mujahid.
“There is also seriousness in the prevention of drug trafficking and every day we witness arrest cases. In the near future, Inshallah, it will reach zero.”
He also assured neighboring countries and the region that they need not be concerned about drug smuggling from Afghanistan and to cooperate with the government and people in the fight against drugs and help find alternative crops to poppies.
“We assure the near and far countries that Afghanistan will not be a drug center. The Islamic Emirate has taken serious steps, but it wants Afghan farmers to cooperate in this issue,” he added.
Experts meanwhile believe that the seriousness of the IEA to ban the cultivation, production and trafficking of drugs will increase the confidence of countries in the current system of Afghanistan and will improve and expand the relations of the countries with Afghanistan.
The IEA’s supreme leader issued a decree banning the cultivation, production, smuggling and use of narcotics a few months ago and warned that violators will be dealt with in accordance with Islamic Sharia law.
According to reports, many farmers in the country have started asafetida cultivation instead of poppies in the country.
Japanese ambassador to Kabul travels to Kandahar, meets local officials
Japanese Ambassador to Kabul Takashi Okada for the first time since the IEA’s takeover in August 2021, traveled on Monday to Kandahar province and met with local officials and a number of traders in the province.
At the meeting, Okada considered the facility for issuing visas to Afghan businessmen as an important issue and said that Japan is interested in starting development projects in Afghanistan and wants to expand its relations with this country.
“On the visa issue, I realize that it is a really big issue for the Afghan business people, so we will convey and request to Tokyo. The problem is that for the security issues and for the political issues, the Japanese embassy in Kabul is not functioning at its full capacity, we are functioning in a limited manner, so the visa section is closed right now,” said Okada.
“And also, the general relationship between our government and the de facto also needs to improve as well,” he added.
At the meeting, Mohammad Yunus Mohmand, deputy head of Chamber of Commerce and Investment also said that economic cooperation should expand between the two nations and said that there should be facilitation in issuing visas for Afghan traders.
“The first step for us to have business relations with a country is visa,” said Mohmand.
“The demand of all businessmen is that they need visas.”
In addition, Mohmand still believes that the way out of the country’s economic problems is the recognition of the Islamic Emirate by the international community.
“You know better that Afghanistan has not been recognized so far and this is a challenge for us. We call on the world to recognize Afghanistan,” he added.
The local officials of Kandahar also demanded the implementation of development projects in the province and said that Kabul wants to expand relations with all countries of the world, including Japan.
Although the Japanese embassy is active in Afghanistan, this country, like other countries, has refused to interact officially with IEA.
China to resume issuing visas to Afghans
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says that the process of issuing visas to China to Afghan citizens will begin in two days, and that applications can be sent to the Chinese Embassy in Kabul.
At the same time, Kabul’s efforts for foreign investment in various sectors continues, the IEA said.
According to the Ministry of Energy and Water, it will try to provide facilities for foreign investment in the country.
Officials said that now, more so than ever before, investment opportunities are available in Afghanistan in the water and power sectors.
The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) says that there should be a mechanism to attract investment and that there should be trust between investors and government institutions so that the efforts to attract investment are not wasted.
Experts say that in order for the Ministry of Energy and Water to attract foreign investment, it should ensure projects meet global standards so that foreign investors can invest in Afghanistan’s water sector in particular.
Meanwhile, the resumption of visa issuance for China comes after business owners have repeatedly called for the to happen – after China shut down the service 19 months ago.
Currently, the only two countries that are issuing visas as per usual in Afghanistan are Pakistan and Iran.
Cash-strapped Afghan sports car company suspends work
Mohammad Reza Ahmadi, the designer of a sports car made in Afghanistan, said in a video message posted to social media, that due to financial problems, they have been forced to stop work on their vehicle.
Ahmadi did not say when they hoped to resume work but stated the main reason for suspending operations was the lack of investors.
He said: “We thought that something would happen very well and that we would be able to attract investors very quickly, make us proud and go towards production, solve our problems and help the country, but unfortunately, attracting investors is a time-consuming process.
“From the beginning of our work, the problem we had was the [lack of] capital, which we always had and this problem was not solved for five years.”
Ahmadi said “only one part of the solution is in their hands and the other part is in the hands of investors.”
He also said they went into debt to build the sports car.
“Debt is putting so much pressure [on us] that we have to stop working for a while and go back to our old jobs. We are mold makers and we make molds for the detergent and food industries so that we can pay the debt and no longer disappoint the creditors,” said Ahmadi.
According to him, he is hopeful that work will soon resume on the sports car.
This car named “Helmet” was displayed on the roads of Kabul a few months ago and gained much attention both in the country and abroad. The car was designed and developed by NTOP and took five years to build at a cost of $60,000.
