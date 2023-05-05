World
Eight dead in second mass shooting in Serbia, police hunt killer
A gunman was on the loose on Friday after killing eight people and wounding 13 others near Belgrade, local media reported, the second deadly mass shooting around the Serbian capital in two days, Reuters reported.
Heavily armed police set up roadblocks near the town of Mladenovac, 42 km (26 miles) south of Belgrade, and were searching for a 21-year-old suspect.
The shooting comes less than 48 hours after a 13-year old boy shot dead nine and injured seven at a school in Belgrade before turning himself in.
Interior Ministry officials could not immediately be reached for comment, read the report.
According to local media, the suspect was involved in an altercation in a school yard late on Thursday and left but returned with an assault rifle and a handgun. He opened fire and continued to shoot at people at random through three villages from a moving car.
State broadcaster RTS reported an off-duty policeman and his sister were among those killed.
Around 600 Serbian police, including elite Special Antiterrorist Unit (SAJ) and Gendarmerie launched a manhunt, dubbed Operation Whirlwind, RTS reported.
Inside the village of Dubona near Mladenovac, a Reuters witness saw heavily armed police establishing a checkpoint and searching incoming traffic. Armoured police SUVs and black vans circled the area.
“This is sad, the young policeman is my daughter’s age, born in 1998,” said Danijela, a middle-aged woman in Dubona. “My daughter is taking sedatives, we could not sleep all night, they grew up together.”
The wounded had been transported to several local hospitals, Belgrade’s Pink TV reported.
A helicopter, drones and multiple police patrols were searching for the suspect among the rolling hills around Dubona and nearby villages, scouring abandoned houses and wooded areas, Reuters reported.
“This is terrible for our state, this is a huge defeat. In two days so many … killed,” said Ivan, a Dubona resident.
The Balkan nation begins three days of official mourning on Friday following its first mass school shooting on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
The suspected shooter took two of his father’s handguns to kill eight pupils and a security guard in a hallway and history class at their school in the capital Belgrade.
Hundreds of school children with candles and flowers gathered for a vigil on Thursday evening in streets around the school, while churches planned memorial prayers.
Dozens of high school teachers rallied in front of the Education Ministry in downtown Belgrade on Thursday, demanding improvements to school security and the education system, read the report.
Serbia has an entrenched gun culture, especially in rural areas, but also strict gun control laws. Automatic weapons are illegal and over the years authorities have offered several amnesties to those who surrender them.
After the school shooting in Belgrade, the Serbian government introduced a two-year ban on the issuing of new gun permits, a revision of existing permits and checks on how gun owners store their arms, Reuters reported.
Still, the country, and the rest of Western Balkans, are awash with military-grade weapons and ordnance that remained in private hands after the wars of the 1990s.
World
Suspected Thai cyanide serial killer charged with 14 counts of murder
A Thai woman accused of a spate of poisonings has been charged with 14 counts of murder, police said Wednesday, in one of the kingdom’s worst suspected serial killing cases.
Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn is alleged to have swindled thousands of dollars out of her victims before poisoning them with cyanide.
She was arrested last week over nine suspicious deaths that took place over several years, but the police swiftly widened their probe, AFP reported.
Her husband, a high-ranking policeman, is also facing fraud and embezzlement charges related to the murders, deputy national police chief Surachate Hakparn said Wednesday.
Surachate said Sararat lured 15 people — one of whom survived — to take poisoned “herb capsules”.
“She asked people she knows for money because she has a lot of credit card debt… and if they asked her for their money back she started killing them,“ Surachate told reporters.
“We are investigating the amount of money that she got from victims.”
Last week, he indicated the sums involved in each case ran into hundreds of thousands of baht — the equivalent of thousands of US dollars.
Both Sararat and her husband deny the allegations against them.
Sararat — who is four months pregnant — is facing 14 charges of premeditated murder and one of attempted murder, but police are investigating up to three other potentially linked cases.
Last week, officers expanded the geographic area they were investigating to five provinces, most to the west of Bangkok.
Police initially suspected the woman of murdering a friend in Ratchaburi province, west of Bangkok, in mid-April.
Local media said the victim collapsed on the bank of the Mae Klong River after releasing fish as part of a Buddhist ritual.
After questioning the suspect, investigators linked her to other cyanide poisoning cases.
World
World Bank board elects US nominee Ajay Banga as president
The World Bank’s board of governors on Wednesday elected former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to a five-year term as president, ushering in an Indian-born finance and development expert to revamp the lender to tackle climate change and other global crises, Reuters reported.
Banga, 63, was nominated for the post by U.S. President Joe Biden in late February and was the sole contender to replace departing World Bank chief David Malpass, an economist and former U.S. Treasury official who served in the Trump administration. He starts the new job on June 2.
The election came after World Bank board members interviewed Banga for four hours on Monday. Malpass’ last day at the bank will be June 1. The decision came in a vote by 24 of the board’s members, with Russia abstaining, instead of the usual consensus-based process, a source familiar with the process said.
Biden congratulated Banga on his “resounding approval” to run the World Bank, which he described as “one of humanity’s most critical institutions to reduce poverty and expand prosperity around the globe.”
“Ajay Banga will be a transformative leader, bringing expertise, experience, and innovation to the position of World Bank President,” Biden said. “He will help steer the institution as it evolves and expands to address global challenges that directly affect its core mission of poverty reduction — including climate change.”
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Banga brought the “right leadership and management skills” to the job, and would play a critical role in pushing forward with additional reforms, including by forging partnerships between the public and private sectors and nonprofit groups, read the report.
“Ajay understands that the challenges we face – from combatting climate change, pandemics, and fragility to eliminating extreme poverty and promoting shared prosperity – are deeply intertwined. He has effectively built a broad global coalition around his vision for the Bank over the course of his candidacy,” Yellen said in a statement.
Katie Malouf-Bous, interim head of Oxfam International’s Washington office, said the bank needed “serious reform” to tackle the widening gap between rich and poor, but that would require huge new public investments and “guardrails around private finance that has run riot for too long.”
One senior U.S. official said Banga’s election came at a critical moment marked by emerging debt distress in lower- and middle-income countries and ongoing problems in food and energy markets as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Reuters reported.
“It is a challenging moment, but it’s a moment where the World Bank remains more vital than ever, and where getting the evolution of the World Bank is absolutely critical,” the official said.
The bank already loans out hundreds of billions of dollars to developing countries but is working to increase its lending to help them address overlapping global challenges such as climate change, conflict and brace for future pandemics, read the report.
“The Board looks forward to working with Mr. Banga on the World Bank Group Evolution process … on all the World Bank Group’s ambitions and efforts aimed at tackling the toughest development challenges facing developing countries,” the bank said.
The World Bank has been led by an American since its founding at the end of World War Two, while the International Monetary Fund has been led by a European.
Banga, who was born in India and spent his early career there, has been a U.S. citizen since 2007, Reuters reported.
Banga has met with officials from 96 governments since his nomination, the source said. He visited eight countries during a three-week world tour to meet with government officials, business leaders and civil society groups, flying a total of 39,546 miles (63,643 km).
Featured
Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin with drone attack on Kremlin
Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin.
A senior Ukrainian presidential official denied the accusation – the most serious that Moscow has leveled at Kyiv in more than 14 months of war – and said it indicated Moscow was preparing a major “terrorist provocation”.
The Kremlin said Russia reserved the right to retaliate, and hardliners demanded swift retribution against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Reuters reported.
“Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action,” the Kremlin said in a statement.
“We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president’s life, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned …
“The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit.”
Baza, a Telegram channel with links to Russia’s law enforcement agencies, posted a video showing a flying object approaching the dome of the Kremlin Senate building overlooking Red Square – site of the Victory Day parade – and exploding in an intense burst of light just before reaching it. Reuters could not immediately verify the video’s authenticity.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in comments sent to Reuters: “Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin. We do not attack the Kremlin because, first of all, it does not resolve any military tasks.”
He added: “In my opinion, it is absolutely obvious that both ‘reports about an attack on the Kremlin’ and simultaneously the supposed detention of Ukrainian saboteurs in Crimea … clearly indicate the preparation of a large-scale terrorist provocation by Russia in the coming days.”
The powerful speaker of the lower house of Russia’s parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, issued a statement demanding the use of “weapons capable of stopping and destroying the Kyiv terrorist regime”.
Margarita Simonyan, head of the state broadcaster RT, wrote on Telegram: “Maybe now things will get started for real?”
The statement from the presidential administration said fragments of the drones had been scattered on the territory of the Kremlin complex but there were no casualties or material damage.
RIA said Putin had not been in the Kremlin at the time, and was working on Wednesday at his Novo Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow.
Another video circulating on Russian social media appeared to show a plume of smoke over the Kremlin after the purported attack.
The video was posted in the early hours of Wednesday on a group for residents of a neighborhood that faces the Kremlin across the Mosvka River. It was picked up by Russian media, including the Telegram channel of the military news outlet Zvezda.
Victory Day is a major public holiday commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War Two, and a chance for Putin to rally Russians behind what he calls his “special military operation” in Ukraine.
Russia marks the occasion with a huge military parade on Red Square, for which seating has already been erected.
The state news agency TASS said the parade – for which the Kremlin last week announced tighter security – would still go ahead.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said earlier on Wednesday that the city had introduced an immediate ban on unauthorised drone flights.
