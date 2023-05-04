World
Suspected Thai cyanide serial killer charged with 14 counts of murder
A Thai woman accused of a spate of poisonings has been charged with 14 counts of murder, police said Wednesday, in one of the kingdom’s worst suspected serial killing cases.
Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn is alleged to have swindled thousands of dollars out of her victims before poisoning them with cyanide.
She was arrested last week over nine suspicious deaths that took place over several years, but the police swiftly widened their probe, AFP reported.
Her husband, a high-ranking policeman, is also facing fraud and embezzlement charges related to the murders, deputy national police chief Surachate Hakparn said Wednesday.
Surachate said Sararat lured 15 people — one of whom survived — to take poisoned “herb capsules”.
“She asked people she knows for money because she has a lot of credit card debt… and if they asked her for their money back she started killing them,“ Surachate told reporters.
“We are investigating the amount of money that she got from victims.”
Last week, he indicated the sums involved in each case ran into hundreds of thousands of baht — the equivalent of thousands of US dollars.
Both Sararat and her husband deny the allegations against them.
Sararat — who is four months pregnant — is facing 14 charges of premeditated murder and one of attempted murder, but police are investigating up to three other potentially linked cases.
Last week, officers expanded the geographic area they were investigating to five provinces, most to the west of Bangkok.
Police initially suspected the woman of murdering a friend in Ratchaburi province, west of Bangkok, in mid-April.
Local media said the victim collapsed on the bank of the Mae Klong River after releasing fish as part of a Buddhist ritual.
After questioning the suspect, investigators linked her to other cyanide poisoning cases.
World
World Bank board elects US nominee Ajay Banga as president
The World Bank’s board of governors on Wednesday elected former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to a five-year term as president, ushering in an Indian-born finance and development expert to revamp the lender to tackle climate change and other global crises, Reuters reported.
Banga, 63, was nominated for the post by U.S. President Joe Biden in late February and was the sole contender to replace departing World Bank chief David Malpass, an economist and former U.S. Treasury official who served in the Trump administration. He starts the new job on June 2.
The election came after World Bank board members interviewed Banga for four hours on Monday. Malpass’ last day at the bank will be June 1. The decision came in a vote by 24 of the board’s members, with Russia abstaining, instead of the usual consensus-based process, a source familiar with the process said.
Biden congratulated Banga on his “resounding approval” to run the World Bank, which he described as “one of humanity’s most critical institutions to reduce poverty and expand prosperity around the globe.”
“Ajay Banga will be a transformative leader, bringing expertise, experience, and innovation to the position of World Bank President,” Biden said. “He will help steer the institution as it evolves and expands to address global challenges that directly affect its core mission of poverty reduction — including climate change.”
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Banga brought the “right leadership and management skills” to the job, and would play a critical role in pushing forward with additional reforms, including by forging partnerships between the public and private sectors and nonprofit groups, read the report.
“Ajay understands that the challenges we face – from combatting climate change, pandemics, and fragility to eliminating extreme poverty and promoting shared prosperity – are deeply intertwined. He has effectively built a broad global coalition around his vision for the Bank over the course of his candidacy,” Yellen said in a statement.
Katie Malouf-Bous, interim head of Oxfam International’s Washington office, said the bank needed “serious reform” to tackle the widening gap between rich and poor, but that would require huge new public investments and “guardrails around private finance that has run riot for too long.”
One senior U.S. official said Banga’s election came at a critical moment marked by emerging debt distress in lower- and middle-income countries and ongoing problems in food and energy markets as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Reuters reported.
“It is a challenging moment, but it’s a moment where the World Bank remains more vital than ever, and where getting the evolution of the World Bank is absolutely critical,” the official said.
The bank already loans out hundreds of billions of dollars to developing countries but is working to increase its lending to help them address overlapping global challenges such as climate change, conflict and brace for future pandemics, read the report.
“The Board looks forward to working with Mr. Banga on the World Bank Group Evolution process … on all the World Bank Group’s ambitions and efforts aimed at tackling the toughest development challenges facing developing countries,” the bank said.
The World Bank has been led by an American since its founding at the end of World War Two, while the International Monetary Fund has been led by a European.
Banga, who was born in India and spent his early career there, has been a U.S. citizen since 2007, Reuters reported.
Banga has met with officials from 96 governments since his nomination, the source said. He visited eight countries during a three-week world tour to meet with government officials, business leaders and civil society groups, flying a total of 39,546 miles (63,643 km).
Featured
Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin with drone attack on Kremlin
Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin.
A senior Ukrainian presidential official denied the accusation – the most serious that Moscow has leveled at Kyiv in more than 14 months of war – and said it indicated Moscow was preparing a major “terrorist provocation”.
The Kremlin said Russia reserved the right to retaliate, and hardliners demanded swift retribution against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Reuters reported.
“Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action,” the Kremlin said in a statement.
“We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president’s life, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned …
“The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit.”
Baza, a Telegram channel with links to Russia’s law enforcement agencies, posted a video showing a flying object approaching the dome of the Kremlin Senate building overlooking Red Square – site of the Victory Day parade – and exploding in an intense burst of light just before reaching it. Reuters could not immediately verify the video’s authenticity.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in comments sent to Reuters: “Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin. We do not attack the Kremlin because, first of all, it does not resolve any military tasks.”
He added: “In my opinion, it is absolutely obvious that both ‘reports about an attack on the Kremlin’ and simultaneously the supposed detention of Ukrainian saboteurs in Crimea … clearly indicate the preparation of a large-scale terrorist provocation by Russia in the coming days.”
The powerful speaker of the lower house of Russia’s parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, issued a statement demanding the use of “weapons capable of stopping and destroying the Kyiv terrorist regime”.
Margarita Simonyan, head of the state broadcaster RT, wrote on Telegram: “Maybe now things will get started for real?”
The statement from the presidential administration said fragments of the drones had been scattered on the territory of the Kremlin complex but there were no casualties or material damage.
RIA said Putin had not been in the Kremlin at the time, and was working on Wednesday at his Novo Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow.
Another video circulating on Russian social media appeared to show a plume of smoke over the Kremlin after the purported attack.
The video was posted in the early hours of Wednesday on a group for residents of a neighborhood that faces the Kremlin across the Mosvka River. It was picked up by Russian media, including the Telegram channel of the military news outlet Zvezda.
Victory Day is a major public holiday commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War Two, and a chance for Putin to rally Russians behind what he calls his “special military operation” in Ukraine.
Russia marks the occasion with a huge military parade on Red Square, for which seating has already been erected.
The state news agency TASS said the parade – for which the Kremlin last week announced tighter security – would still go ahead.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said earlier on Wednesday that the city had introduced an immediate ban on unauthorised drone flights.
World
Texas manhunt ends after suspect accused of killing 5 found hiding in laundry pile
A four-day manhunt in Texas for a gunman accused of killing five neighbors ended Tuesday when authorities, acting on a tip, said they found the suspect hiding underneath a pile of laundry in the closet of a house.
Francisco Oropeza, 38, was captured without incident near the community of Conroe, north of Houston and about 32 kilometers from his home in the rural town of Cleveland, Associated Press reported.
That’s where authorities say he went next door and shot his neighbors with an AR-style rifle shortly before midnight Friday.
Oropeza had been shooting rounds on his property and the attack occurred after neighbors asked him to go farther away because the gunfire was keeping a baby awake, according to police.
Oropeza will be charged with five counts of murder, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said. Bond was set at $5 million.
“They can rest easy now, because he is behind bars,” Capers said of the families of the victims. “He will live out his life behind bars for killing those five.”
The arrest ends what had become a widening dragnet that had grown to more than 250 people from multiple jurisdictions and had seen $80,000 in reward money offered.
As recently as Tuesday morning, the FBI said that Oropeza “could be anywhere,” underlining how investigators for days struggled to get a sense of his whereabouts and candidly acknowledged they had no leads.
The tip that finally ended the chase came at 5:15 p.m., and a little more than an hour later, Oropeza was in custody, said FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul. The alleged shooter is a Mexican national who has been deported four times between 2009 and 2016, according to U.S. immigration officials
All of the victims were from Honduras. Wilson Garcia, who survived the shooting, said friends and family in the home tried to hide and shield themselves and children after Oropeza walked up to the home and began firing, killing his wife first at the front door.
United Nations: Afghanistan is one of the 7 hungry countries in the world
UN: 258 million people faced acute food insecurity in 2022
Suspected Thai cyanide serial killer charged with 14 counts of murder
ANSA shuts down over 400 fuel stations and depots across the country
US special envoy says dialogue is key to finding solution to Afghanistan crisis
Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women
Pakistan to launch new military operation against militants
Macron criticised for saying Europe should take independent stance on Taiwan
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Afghanistan’s Fayzabad
ATN secures rights to broadcast IPL matches live
Saar: World Press Freedom Day discussed
Tahawol: Doha meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: End of Doha meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: IEA’s foreign minister traveling to Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Counter-narcotics in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Featured5 days ago
30,000 Afghans expected to attend Hajj this year: officials
-
Sport5 days ago
Shankar, Miller power Gujarat to top of IPL table
-
World4 days ago
Five dead in Texas shooting, armed suspect on the loose
-
Regional4 days ago
Even one American in Iraq is too many, Iran leader tells Iraqi president
-
Business4 days ago
Zabul gets its own chamber of commerce: ACCI
-
Business4 days ago
Turkmenistan begins exporting gas to Pakistan via Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Five children killed in mine blast in Maidan Wardak
-
Sport4 days ago
IPL: Afghanistan star spin bowler Rashid Khan plays 100th match