Science & Technology
Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to ‘all the birds’
Elon Musk said on Sunday he was looking to change Twitter’s logo, tweeting: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”.
In a post on the site at 12:06 a.m. ET, the social media platform’s billionaire owner added: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow.”
Musk posted an image of a flickering “X”, and later in a Twitter Spaces audio chat replied “Yes” when asked if the Twitter logo will change, adding that “it should have been done a long time ago”, Reuters reported.
Under Musk’s tumultuous tenure since he bought Twitter in October, the company has changed its business name to X Corp, reflecting the billionaire’s vision to create a “super app” like China’s WeChat.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Twitter’s website says its logo, depicting a blue bird, is “our most recognizable asset”. “That’s why we’re so protective of it,” it added.
The bird was temporarily replaced in April by Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu dog, helping drive a surge in the meme coin’s market value.
The company came under widespread criticism from users and marketing professionals when Musk announced early this month that Twitter would limit how many tweets per day various accounts can read.
The daily limits helped in the growth of Meta-owned rival service Threads, which crossed 100 million sign-ups within five days of launch.
Twitter’s most recent complication was a lawsuit filed on Tuesday claiming the firm owes at least $500 million in severance pay to former employees. Since Musk acquired it, the company has laid off more than half its workforce to cut costs.
Science & Technology
OpenAI, Google, others pledge to watermark AI content for safety -White House
Top AI companies including OpenAI, Alphabet and Meta Platforms have made voluntary commitments to the White House to implement measures such as watermarking AI-generated content to help make the technology safer, the Biden administration said.
The companies – which also include Anthropic, Inflection, Amazon.com and OpenAI partner Microsoft – pledged to thoroughly test systems before releasing them and share information about how to reduce risks and invest in cybersecurity, Reuters reported.
The move is seen as a win for the Biden administration’s effort to regulate the technology which has experienced a boom in investment and consumer popularity.
Since generative AI, which uses data to create new content like ChatGPT’s human-sounding prose, became wildly popular this year, lawmakers around the world began considering how to mitigate the dangers of the emerging technology to national security and the economy.
U.S. Senate Majority Chuck Schumer in June called for “comprehensive legislation” to advance and ensure safeguards on artificial intelligence.
Congress is considering a bill that would require political ads to disclose whether AI was used to create imagery or other content.
President Joe Biden, who is hosting executives from the seven companies at the White House on Friday, is also working on developing an executive order and bipartisan legislation on AI technology.
As part of the effort, the seven companies committed to developing a system to “watermark” all forms of content, from text, images, audios, to videos generated by AI so that users will know when the technology has been used.
This watermark, embedded in the content in a technical manner, presumably will make it easier for users to spot deep-fake images or audios that may, for example, show violence that has not occurred, create a better scam or distort a photo of a politician to put the person in an unflattering light.
It is unclear how the watermark will be evident in the sharing of the information.
The companies also pledged to focus on protecting users’ privacy as AI develops and on ensuring that the technology is free of bias and not used to discriminate against vulnerable groups. Other commitments include developing AI solutions to scientific problems like medical research and mitigating climate change.
Science & Technology
Tesla’s 1st electric pickup truck rolls off assembly line
Tesla says its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line, nearly two years behind the original schedule.
The company tweeted a photo on Saturday showing scores of workers in helmets and yellow vests surrounding the truck.
“First Cybertruck built at Giga Texas!” Tesla tweeted.
Musk unveiled the truck in late 2019, and Tesla had said production would start in late 2021, although the company has since cautioned that production would begin slowly and in smaller numbers than Tesla’s other vehicles.
With its wedge shape and stainless-steel body — which Tesla calls the exoskeleton — the Cybertruck looks nothing like a traditional pickup. Some analysts have panned it as a niche product that won’t have broad appeal, Associated Press reported.
Musk said in April that the company expected to deliver the first truck probably in the July-through-September quarter. He said that as with other new products, production would start slowly and then speed up.
“It takes time to get the manufacturing line going,” he said, “and this is really a very radical product. It’s not made in the way that other cars are made. So let’s see.”
The truck’s 2019 unveiling veered off course when a window that was touted as unbreakable was spider-cracked when hit by a big metal ball.
Tesla originally said it would make three versions of the truck, ranging from about $40,000 to $70,000. Later the company removed prices from the page.
Competitors have rushed into the electric truck market, including the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian Automotive’s R1T. Both look like conventional pickups.
Science & Technology
India launches rocket to land spacecraft on moon’s south pole
India’s space agency launched a rocket on Friday that will attempt to land a spacecraft at the lunar south pole, an unprecedented feat that would advance India’s position as a major space power.
Television footage showed the Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) LVM3 launch rocket blast off from the country’s main spaceport in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, leaving behind a plume of smoke and fire, Reuters reported.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission is designed to deploy a lander and rover near the moon’s south pole around August 23.
Only three other space agencies – the United States, the former Soviet Union and China – have touched down a lander on the moon’s surface. None have landed near the lunar south pole.
The third Chandrayaan, which means “moon vehicle” in Sanskrit, includes a 2m tall lander designed to deploy a rover near the lunar south pole, where it is expected to remain functional for two weeks running a series of experiments.
ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2020 successfully deployed an orbiter but its lander and rover were destroyed in a crash near where the Chandrayan-3 will attempt a touchdown.
Afghanistan beat Kyrgyzstan 5-4 in CAFA Futsal Cup opener
Greece: Rhodes wildfire forces mass evacuations
Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to ‘all the birds’
Kabir says IEA will never compromise on Islamic principles
22 killed, dozens missing in Maidan Wardak floods
Pakistan hits out at US and India after Biden-Modi meeting
Afghanistan’s schedule for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
France riots: 45,000 police, armored vehicles deployed to quell unrest
West Indies miss out on World Cup after Scotland loss
Why US investor turned down seats on doomed Titanic submersible
Tahawol: IEA refutes Al-Qaeda presence in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: IEA rejects Iran’s claim over Daesh leaders presence in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Efforts for political engagement with world discussed
Saar: Pakistan special envoy’s trip to Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan special envoy’s trip to Kabul discussed
Trending
-
Regional5 days ago
Suicide bomber targets truck carrying troops in northwestern Pakistan, wounding 8
-
Sport4 days ago
Pakistan Cricket Board to unveil much-awaited Asia Cup schedule
-
Latest News4 days ago
Only e-IDs or passports accepted for SIM card purchases
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree on route of trans-Afghan railway project
-
Latest News3 days ago
EU announces 7.6 million euros in aid to Afghans
-
Latest News5 days ago
Korean couple cross Afghanistan by road in multi-country tour
-
World4 days ago
North Korea silent about US soldier who bolted across the border
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan ranks lowest in Henley Passport Index 2023