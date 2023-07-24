Science & Technology
Twitter website replaces bird logo with X
Twitter launched its new logo on Monday, replacing the blue bird with a white X on a black background as the company moves toward rebranding as X.
The social media network’s website showed the company’s new logo, but its URL was still showing as twitter.com and the blue “Tweet” button was visible. Some users saw a blue version of the X logo, suggesting the rollout was not yet finalized, AFP reported.
Owner Elon Musk and the company’s CEO had revealed the new logo Sunday, saying the company would be renamed X and move later into payments, banking and commerce.
Founded in 2006, Twitter takes its name from the sound of birds chattering, and it has used avian branding since its early days, when the company bought a stock symbol of a light blue bird for $15, according to the design website Creative Bloq.
Tweeting a picture of the company’s new logo Sunday night, Twitter chief executive Linda Yaccarino said “X is here! Let’s do this.”
Also late Sunday, Musk changed his profile picture to the company’s new logo, which he described as “minimalist art deco,” and updated his Twitter bio to “X.com,” which now redirects to twitter.com.
He also tweeted that under the site’s new identity, a post would be called “an X.”
Musk had already named Twitter’s parent company the X Corporation, and has said his takeover of the social media giant was “an accelerant to creating X, the everything app” — a reference to the X.com company he founded in 1999, a later version of which went on to become online payments giant PayPal.
Such an app could still function as a social media platform, and also include messaging and mobile payments.
“Powered by AI, X will connect us in ways we’re just beginning to imagine,” Yaccarino tweeted on Sunday.
Yaccarino, a former advertising sales executive at NBCUniversal who Musk hired last month to be Twitter’s CEO, said the social media platform was on the cusp of broadening its scope.
“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities,” Yaccarino tweeted.
Since Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion last October, the platform’s advertising business has partially collapsed as marketers soured on Musk’s management style and mass firings at the company that gutted content moderation.
In response, the billionaire SpaceX boss has moved toward introducing payments and commerce through the platform in a search for new revenue.
The platform is thought to have around 200 million daily active users, but it has suffered repeated technical failures since Musk sacked much of its staff.
Science & Technology
Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to ‘all the birds’
Elon Musk said on Sunday he was looking to change Twitter’s logo, tweeting: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”.
In a post on the site at 12:06 a.m. ET, the social media platform’s billionaire owner added: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow.”
Musk posted an image of a flickering “X”, and later in a Twitter Spaces audio chat replied “Yes” when asked if the Twitter logo will change, adding that “it should have been done a long time ago”, Reuters reported.
Under Musk’s tumultuous tenure since he bought Twitter in October, the company has changed its business name to X Corp, reflecting the billionaire’s vision to create a “super app” like China’s WeChat.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Twitter’s website says its logo, depicting a blue bird, is “our most recognizable asset”. “That’s why we’re so protective of it,” it added.
The bird was temporarily replaced in April by Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu dog, helping drive a surge in the meme coin’s market value.
The company came under widespread criticism from users and marketing professionals when Musk announced early this month that Twitter would limit how many tweets per day various accounts can read.
The daily limits helped in the growth of Meta-owned rival service Threads, which crossed 100 million sign-ups within five days of launch.
Twitter’s most recent complication was a lawsuit filed on Tuesday claiming the firm owes at least $500 million in severance pay to former employees. Since Musk acquired it, the company has laid off more than half its workforce to cut costs.
Science & Technology
OpenAI, Google, others pledge to watermark AI content for safety -White House
Top AI companies including OpenAI, Alphabet and Meta Platforms have made voluntary commitments to the White House to implement measures such as watermarking AI-generated content to help make the technology safer, the Biden administration said.
The companies – which also include Anthropic, Inflection, Amazon.com and OpenAI partner Microsoft – pledged to thoroughly test systems before releasing them and share information about how to reduce risks and invest in cybersecurity, Reuters reported.
The move is seen as a win for the Biden administration’s effort to regulate the technology which has experienced a boom in investment and consumer popularity.
Since generative AI, which uses data to create new content like ChatGPT’s human-sounding prose, became wildly popular this year, lawmakers around the world began considering how to mitigate the dangers of the emerging technology to national security and the economy.
U.S. Senate Majority Chuck Schumer in June called for “comprehensive legislation” to advance and ensure safeguards on artificial intelligence.
Congress is considering a bill that would require political ads to disclose whether AI was used to create imagery or other content.
President Joe Biden, who is hosting executives from the seven companies at the White House on Friday, is also working on developing an executive order and bipartisan legislation on AI technology.
As part of the effort, the seven companies committed to developing a system to “watermark” all forms of content, from text, images, audios, to videos generated by AI so that users will know when the technology has been used.
This watermark, embedded in the content in a technical manner, presumably will make it easier for users to spot deep-fake images or audios that may, for example, show violence that has not occurred, create a better scam or distort a photo of a politician to put the person in an unflattering light.
It is unclear how the watermark will be evident in the sharing of the information.
The companies also pledged to focus on protecting users’ privacy as AI develops and on ensuring that the technology is free of bias and not used to discriminate against vulnerable groups. Other commitments include developing AI solutions to scientific problems like medical research and mitigating climate change.
Science & Technology
Tesla’s 1st electric pickup truck rolls off assembly line
Tesla says its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line, nearly two years behind the original schedule.
The company tweeted a photo on Saturday showing scores of workers in helmets and yellow vests surrounding the truck.
“First Cybertruck built at Giga Texas!” Tesla tweeted.
Musk unveiled the truck in late 2019, and Tesla had said production would start in late 2021, although the company has since cautioned that production would begin slowly and in smaller numbers than Tesla’s other vehicles.
With its wedge shape and stainless-steel body — which Tesla calls the exoskeleton — the Cybertruck looks nothing like a traditional pickup. Some analysts have panned it as a niche product that won’t have broad appeal, Associated Press reported.
Musk said in April that the company expected to deliver the first truck probably in the July-through-September quarter. He said that as with other new products, production would start slowly and then speed up.
“It takes time to get the manufacturing line going,” he said, “and this is really a very radical product. It’s not made in the way that other cars are made. So let’s see.”
The truck’s 2019 unveiling veered off course when a window that was touted as unbreakable was spider-cracked when hit by a big metal ball.
Tesla originally said it would make three versions of the truck, ranging from about $40,000 to $70,000. Later the company removed prices from the page.
Competitors have rushed into the electric truck market, including the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian Automotive’s R1T. Both look like conventional pickups.
