Eshkamish district residents voice concerns about infrastructure, service delivery problems

Residents of Eshkamish district of Takhar province have raised concerns about the lack of facilities in the area stating there is a severe shortage of medicine at clinics, and not enough schools and a poor electricity supply.

They have in turn called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to establish the facilities so as to provide basic public services.

Local officials have said they are prioritizing the needs of residents and looking for ways to resolve the problems.

According to locals, damaged roads, the lack of electricity, lack of medicine at clinics and a shortage of school buildings are the main problems in the district.

Village elder Hidatullah said: “We are requesting the Islamic Emirate officials cooperate with us in the reconstruction sector; we need a 50-bed hospital, they have promised us this in the past, but it has not happened.”

Another resident, Azizullah said: “Unfortunately our district is way behind with reconstruction activities; even in the past, little attention was given to the district, to its roads, bridges and schools, which are damaged.”

Residents in the districts are however satisfied with security and say they have no wish for conflict to return.

Another resident of the district, who preferred not to be named, said: “Those who are revolting, instead they can come forward, our nation has the courage to ask the Islamic Emirate for our rights through words.”

District chief, Lal Mohammad Zarqawi, said however that residents and officials should work together.

“If officials and the residents cooperate and consult with each other, the problems will be resolved, even if they are to do with reconstruction efforts.”