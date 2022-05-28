Nangarhar
IEA rejects rumors of assassination attempt on defense minister as ‘baseless’
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has denied reports that an assassination attempt was made on the life of acting minister of defense, Mawlawi Mohammad Yaquob Mujahid, during his visit to Nangarhar.
In an interview with Afghan Voice Agency (AVA), deputy IEA spokesman Inamaullah Samangani said the reports were simply a baseless rumour.
Reports emerged Saturday that an attempt had been made on Mujahid’s life. The reports emerged after a video went viral on social media.
In the video, the deputy minister is seen addressing a gathering of people when a scuffle breaks out. The acting’s minister’s bodyguards quickly surround him and lead him to safety.
Some media reports have said the incident happened on Saturday while others say Friday.
On Saturday, the ministry said however that Mujahid had been in Nangarhar on Friday and that he had visited military posts along the Durand Line – the border with Pakistan.
Latest News
Eight people die in Nangarhar traffic accident
Eight people including four women and a child died and two others were injured when two vehicles collided in Nangarhar province on Monday evening, local officials confirmed.
According to officials, the incident took place in PD6 of Jalalabad city.
The officials said that four women, and one child died and another woman was injured.
Jawad Sherzad, head of Nangarhar traffic department, confirmed the accident and said that the injured people had been transferred to Nangarhar regional hospital for treatment.
Latest News
Dozens of Daesh militants surrender to IEA in Nangarhar: Officials
At least 50 Daesh (ISIS-K) militants have surrendered to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar, local officials said on Sunday.
According to the IEA, the militants surrendered following mediation efforts by tribal elders.
Dr. Bashir, head of Nangarhar Intelligence Directorate, said that based on an amnesty decree, Daesh militants surrendered to the IEA and that the process is “ongoing”.
“Fifty of them are Daesh, who came from eight districts and surrendered to Islamic Emirate,” said Bashir.
The militants have also expressed remorse and said they regret having joined the group.
“They (Daesh) are very cruel people. I regret what I did. I came here by myself, on my own will, and surrendered to the Islamic Emirate. We did not come here by force,” said Inamullah, one former Daesh militant.
“We are thankful to the Taliban (IEA), they are our compatriots, and forgive us. We regret our past activities. We will not repeat our [past] activities in future,” said Pasarly, another former Daesh fighter.
Nangarhar’s tribal elders have however warned the newly surrendered militants that they will face harsh consequences if they rejoin Daesh.
“We have brought them here; they vowed that they will not rejoin Daesh; and they regret their past actions,” said Ghulam Ali Malik, a tribal elder.
“The tribal elders said if the former militants rejoin Daesh, they will burn down their homes and will expel them from Afghanistan,” said Malik Zainuddin, another tribal elder.
This comes after over 500 Daesh members surrendered to the IEA in Nangarhar following the takeover of power in mid-August.
Nangarhar
Deadly Nangarhar blast was caused by a gas cylinder: MoI
Nine children were killed and many others injured in a gas cylinder explosion in the Lal Pur district of eastern Nangarhar province on Monday, said the deputy spokesman of the Ministry of Interior Aqil Jan Ezam.
“Nine school children were martyred and a number injured,” said Ezam.
This comes after initial reports indicated the children had been killed in an unexploded ordnance (UXO) incident.
However, the MoI spokesman confirmed Monday afternoon a local corn vendor’s gas cylinder had exploded.
Chechin leader and Putin ally says ‘Poland next after Ukraine’
700,000 Afghan refugees deported from Iran in past 9 months
Baradar meets Shiite ulema; says IEA does not want a monopoly of power
IEA rejects rumors of assassination attempt on defense minister as ‘baseless’
Ukraine needs to face reality and talk to Putin – Zelenskiy
Beijing-Nangarhar Construction to build industrial park in Kabul
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Tahawol: Mujahideen victory against Soviet invaders reviewed
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
IEA bans wheat exports due to a shortage for domestic needs
-
World4 days ago
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says he would meet with Putin to end the war
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistan reopens several additional borders crossings with Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Two killed, 120 wounded in Abu Dhabi restaurant gas explosion
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia’s death toll in Ukraine already the same as 10 years in Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
IEA signs agreement with UAE to manage Afghanistan’s airports
-
Latest News4 days ago
Saudi sets quota for Hajj, only 13,000 Afghan pilgrims will attend this year
-
Latest News4 days ago
UK MPs blast ‘systemic failures of leadership, planning’ of Afghan withdrawal