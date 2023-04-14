Nangarhar
More than 500 needy families helped in Nangarhar
Local officials in Nangarhar province say more than five hundred needy families in this province received help from a charity organization on Thursday.
These aid packages included food items that were distributed to the needy in Surkh Rod district of Nangarhar.
Tajuddin, Nangarhar police chief, has asked international organizations and the country’s traders to increase their aid to poor families during the holy month of Ramazan.
The needy who have been helped, also call for help from the officials of the Islamic Emirate and from charitable institutions.
This comes amid a growing humanitarian crisis in the country that has left millions of people on the verge of famine.
Nangarhar
Two Chinese arrested in connection with lithium smuggling operation
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said Saturday two Chinese nationals and three Afghans were arrested while trying to smuggle about 1,000 tons of rocks containing raw lithium out of the country.
The lithium was seized while being illegally transported to Nangarhar province from Nuristan and Kunar.
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said about 300 tons was seized in Nangarhar and handed over to the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, and about 700 tons was seized in Kunar province.
According to the ministry the arrests were made by security and intelligence agencies.
Dr. Bashir, the head of operational affairs of the intelligence department, said at a press conference in Nangarhar province on Saturday: “We found out that there was a plan to smuggle these precious stones, which are not contracted and are extracted secretly. Therefore, in order to arrest the main perpetrators, we gave them a chance to reach Jalalabad city. Five people were arrested, two foreign smugglers who are Chinese and three Afghans who were their collaborators and did most of the buying,” said Bashir.
Lithium is a rare metal that is mostly used in modern technology, including smart phone batteries, electric motors, computers and drones.
Officials add that according to the decree of the leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, smuggling and illegal transfer of the mineral of the country is prohibited.
Nangarhar
66 prisoners, including women and children, released from Nangarhar jail
Nangarhar officials said Thursday that 66 prisoners, including women and children, have been released from the province’s central prison.
According to Nangarhar’s provincial media office, the prisoners were freed on the order of the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), and were reunited with their families.
Sheikh Mohammad Gulab Farooqi, the head of the Nangarhar Appeal Court, said that five women, 11 children and 50 men were released.
“Within one and a half months, the cases of the remaining prisoners will be examined and those whose crimes are minor or those who have been forgiven by the other side will be released,” Farooqi said.
Mawolavi Bilal Shahin, the head of Nangarhar prisons, says that currently 1,100 people are incarcerated at the facility and that educational programs have been provided for them.
Business
Nangarhar customs revenue increases by 30% this year: officials
Nangarhar customs officials say this year’s revenue has increased by 785 million afghanis, a 30 percent increase against last year.
In a news conference on Tuesday, the head of Nangarhar customs Abdul Hadi Abrar said that customs revenue has increased due to corruption having been stopped, taxes being paid and also an increase in the volume of imports and exports.
“Our income has increased and we have provided facilities for traders and expanded the customs areas,” said Abrar.
According to officials, trade facilities have been provided for traders at Torkham and they are trying to improve Nangarhar Customs systems.
“An important issue for a businessman is security, which fortunately has been completely resolved after the arrival of the Islamic Emirate,” said Mawlavi Abdul Basir, head of Nangarhar’s trade and industry department.
According to reports, 350 small and large manufacturing companies are active in Nangarhar Industrial Park, which has created 8,000 jobs.
Turkey deports 138 undocumented Afghan refugees
IEA’s defense ministry repairs and activates another two choppers
More than 500 needy families helped in Nangarhar
OCHA warns funding is drying up, putting millions of Afghan lives at risk
Work starts on 2nd phase of Khairkhana-Kotal road
Kunduz commerce department’s revenues rise by 48%
Fire kills 10 members of family in Pakistan
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in U-19 Tri-Series opener
North Korea claims almost 800,000 have signed up to fight against US
India says situation with China fragile, dangerous in the Himalayan front
Tahawol: Neighbors meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Pakistan, China’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Neighbors meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Upcoming Samarkand meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: China’s policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation distributes another round of Ramazan aid packages in Kabul
-
Business4 days ago
Finance ministry reports 37% rise in revenues
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Weather warning issued for seven north-eastern provinces in Afghanistan
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan’s cumin exports reach $39 million in past year: ministry
-
Latest News4 days ago
MoHE increases salaries of academic staff
-
Sport5 days ago
Kolkata’s Rinku hits five sixes in final over to win IPL thriller
-
Regional4 days ago
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Afghanistan’s Fayzabad
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bayat Foundation dispatches Ramazan aid packages to needy families in Bamiyan