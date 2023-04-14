Connect with us

Nangarhar

More than 500 needy families helped in Nangarhar

Published

2 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: April 14, 2023)

Local officials in Nangarhar province say more than five hundred needy families in this province received help from a charity organization on Thursday.

These aid packages included food items that were distributed to the needy in Surkh Rod district of Nangarhar.

Tajuddin, Nangarhar police chief, has asked international organizations and the country’s traders to increase their aid to poor families during the holy month of Ramazan.

The needy who have been helped, also call for help from the officials of the Islamic Emirate and from charitable institutions.

This comes amid a growing humanitarian crisis in the country that has left millions of people on the verge of famine.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Nangarhar

Two Chinese arrested in connection with lithium smuggling operation

Published

3 months ago

on

January 22, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: January 22, 2023)

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said Saturday two Chinese nationals and three Afghans were arrested while trying to smuggle about 1,000 tons of rocks containing raw lithium out of the country.

The lithium was seized while being illegally transported to Nangarhar province from Nuristan and Kunar.

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said about 300 tons was seized in Nangarhar and handed over to the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, and about 700 tons was seized in Kunar province.

According to the ministry the arrests were made by security and intelligence agencies.

Dr. Bashir, the head of operational affairs of the intelligence department, said at a press conference in Nangarhar province on Saturday: “We found out that there was a plan to smuggle these precious stones, which are not contracted and are extracted secretly. Therefore, in order to arrest the main perpetrators, we gave them a chance to reach Jalalabad city. Five people were arrested, two foreign smugglers who are Chinese and three Afghans who were their collaborators and did most of the buying,” said Bashir.

Lithium is a rare metal that is mostly used in modern technology, including smart phone batteries, electric motors, computers and drones.

Officials add that according to the decree of the leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, smuggling and illegal transfer of the mineral of the country is prohibited.

Continue Reading

Nangarhar

66 prisoners, including women and children, released from Nangarhar jail

Published

3 months ago

on

January 20, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: January 20, 2023)

Nangarhar officials said Thursday that 66 prisoners, including women and children, have been released from the province’s central prison.

According to Nangarhar’s provincial media office, the prisoners were freed on the order of the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), and were reunited with their families.

Sheikh Mohammad Gulab Farooqi, the head of the Nangarhar Appeal Court, said that five women, 11 children and 50 men were released.

“Within one and a half months, the cases of the remaining prisoners will be examined and those whose crimes are minor or those who have been forgiven by the other side will be released,” Farooqi said.

Mawolavi Bilal Shahin, the head of Nangarhar prisons, says that currently 1,100 people are incarcerated at the facility and that educational programs have been provided for them.

Continue Reading

Business

Nangarhar customs revenue increases by 30% this year: officials

Published

3 months ago

on

January 18, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: January 18, 2023)

Nangarhar customs officials say this year’s revenue has increased by 785 million afghanis, a 30 percent increase against last year.

In a news conference on Tuesday, the head of Nangarhar customs Abdul Hadi Abrar said that customs revenue has increased due to corruption having been stopped, taxes being paid and also an increase in the volume of imports and exports.

“Our income has increased and we have provided facilities for traders and expanded the customs areas,” said Abrar.

According to officials, trade facilities have been provided for traders at Torkham and they are trying to improve Nangarhar Customs systems.

“An important issue for a businessman is security, which fortunately has been completely resolved after the arrival of the Islamic Emirate,” said Mawlavi Abdul Basir, head of Nangarhar’s trade and industry department.

According to reports, 350 small and large manufacturing companies are active in Nangarhar Industrial Park, which has created 8,000 jobs.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!