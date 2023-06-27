AWCC opens new customer services center in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: June 27, 2023)

Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC) on Monday officially opened another customer services center in Jalalabad city, the capital of Nangarhar province.

AWCC officials say the company is committed to providing quality telecommunication and internet services in all parts of this province.

According to them, many areas in the eastern provinces of the country are covered by telecommunication and internet services of this network, adding that they plan to cover all parts of Nangarhar province this year.

“Afghan Wireless is trying to cover all the districts (in Nangarhar) and Inshallah, by the end of 2023, you will see 2G, 3G and 4G services in most of the areas in this province that were not active before,” said Attaullah Sahil, head of AWCC in the eastern zone.

However, the officials of Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA) in Nangarhar say in addition to stopping the sale of illegal SIM cards in this province, they have also ceased the operation of 45 devices that were causing disruptions to telecommunication networks.

The Nangarhar Department of Telecommunication and Technology has also said that in the near future, highways will be covered by telecommunication services in addition to some remote areas of the province.