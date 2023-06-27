Connect with us

Nangarhar

AWCC opens new customer services center in Nangarhar

Published

4 hours ago

on

(Last Updated On: June 27, 2023)

Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC) on Monday officially opened another customer services center in Jalalabad city, the capital of Nangarhar province.

AWCC officials say the company is committed to providing quality telecommunication and internet services in all parts of this province.

According to them, many areas in the eastern provinces of the country are covered by telecommunication and internet services of this network, adding that they plan to cover all parts of Nangarhar province this year.

“Afghan Wireless is trying to cover all the districts (in Nangarhar) and Inshallah, by the end of 2023, you will see 2G, 3G and 4G services in most of the areas in this province that were not active before,” said Attaullah Sahil, head of AWCC in the eastern zone.

However, the officials of Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA) in Nangarhar say in addition to stopping the sale of illegal SIM cards in this province, they have also ceased the operation of 45 devices that were causing disruptions to telecommunication networks.

The Nangarhar Department of Telecommunication and Technology has also said that in the near future, highways will be covered by telecommunication services in addition to some remote areas of the province.

Nangarhar

Nangarhar elders urge IEA to reopen girls’ schools

Published

1 week ago

on

June 18, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: June 18, 2023)

A number of tribal elders in Nangarhar province on Sunday urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to reopen schools for girls above the 6th grade and said that girls should not be deprived of education and must be allowed to go to school and acquire knowledge.

Attending a graduation ceremony for 12th grade students in Behsod district, Nangarhar education officials also expressed hope that schools above the 6th grade will be opened for girls in the near future.

The students, at the ceremony, meanwhile called for the timely distribution of textbooks in schools, the reopening of schools for girls above the 6th grade, and the provision of scholarships.

Some teachers and ethnic elders also asked the Islamic Emirate to open the doors of schools to girls and provide education for girls within the Islamic framework.

On the other hand, officials of the Nangarhar Provincial Education Department said attention is being paid to providing quality of education. They also said they hope schools will reopen for high school girls in the near future.

Schools for teenage girls have been closed for almost two years.

Nangarhar

More than 500 needy families helped in Nangarhar

Published

2 months ago

on

April 14, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: April 14, 2023)

Local officials in Nangarhar province say more than five hundred needy families in this province received help from a charity organization on Thursday.

These aid packages included food items that were distributed to the needy in Surkh Rod district of Nangarhar.

Tajuddin, Nangarhar police chief, has asked international organizations and the country’s traders to increase their aid to poor families during the holy month of Ramazan.

The needy who have been helped, also call for help from the officials of the Islamic Emirate and from charitable institutions.

This comes amid a growing humanitarian crisis in the country that has left millions of people on the verge of famine.

Nangarhar

Two Chinese arrested in connection with lithium smuggling operation

Published

5 months ago

on

January 22, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: January 22, 2023)

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said Saturday two Chinese nationals and three Afghans were arrested while trying to smuggle about 1,000 tons of rocks containing raw lithium out of the country.

The lithium was seized while being illegally transported to Nangarhar province from Nuristan and Kunar.

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said about 300 tons was seized in Nangarhar and handed over to the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, and about 700 tons was seized in Kunar province.

According to the ministry the arrests were made by security and intelligence agencies.

Dr. Bashir, the head of operational affairs of the intelligence department, said at a press conference in Nangarhar province on Saturday: “We found out that there was a plan to smuggle these precious stones, which are not contracted and are extracted secretly. Therefore, in order to arrest the main perpetrators, we gave them a chance to reach Jalalabad city. Five people were arrested, two foreign smugglers who are Chinese and three Afghans who were their collaborators and did most of the buying,” said Bashir.

Lithium is a rare metal that is mostly used in modern technology, including smart phone batteries, electric motors, computers and drones.

Officials add that according to the decree of the leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, smuggling and illegal transfer of the mineral of the country is prohibited.

