First suspected monkeypox cases reported in Nimroz

(Last Updated On: May 29, 2022)

Health sources have reported that two suspected cases of monkeypox were identified and recorded on Saturday at a Covid-19 Hospital in Nimroz Province.

Sources in the province say the two incidents were recorded among migrants deported from Iran.

Fever, headache, muscle aches, swelling, back pain, and smallpox on the skin are reported to be the first symptoms of monkeypox.

Monkeypox is a new disease that has been reported in African and European countries, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of an increase in the number of cases.

As the cases of monkeypox increases in more than 20 countries, Sylvie Briand, a senior World Health Organization official (WHO), says the disease could spread if left untreated. However, she said she hoped the opportunity to stop the outbreak had not been missed.

According to some reports the disease is usually mild but has two degree: one is Congo, which worsens the condition and is associated with a 10% chance of death. The other is West Africa, where the mortality rate is about one percent.