25 midwives graduate from Maidan Wardak training academy
Twenty five women have graduated from the Midwifery Institute of Maidan Wardak Province after receiving two and half years of professional training, state run Bakhtar News Agency reported on Monday.
Dr. Pardis, a health representative from the Swedish Committee, said it cost about $10,000 to train each midwife during this time.
The institute was opened in 2004 with the financial support of the Swedish Committee.
Since then, 230 midwives have been trained.
Meanwhile, the Swedish Committee is also funding the reconstruction of a school building in Alisheng district of Laghman province.
Local officials in Laghman say reconstruction work on the building of Qala-e-Enjil High School started on Monday and will cost about 5 million Afghanis.
They say that the project will take four months to complete.
First suspected monkeypox cases reported in Nimroz
Health sources have reported that two suspected cases of monkeypox were identified and recorded on Saturday at a Covid-19 Hospital in Nimroz Province.
Sources in the province say the two incidents were recorded among migrants deported from Iran.
Fever, headache, muscle aches, swelling, back pain, and smallpox on the skin are reported to be the first symptoms of monkeypox.
Monkeypox is a new disease that has been reported in African and European countries, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of an increase in the number of cases.
As the cases of monkeypox increases in more than 20 countries, Sylvie Briand, a senior World Health Organization official (WHO), says the disease could spread if left untreated. However, she said she hoped the opportunity to stop the outbreak had not been missed.
According to some reports the disease is usually mild but has two degree: one is Congo, which worsens the condition and is associated with a 10% chance of death. The other is West Africa, where the mortality rate is about one percent.
IEA rejects rumors of assassination attempt on defense minister as ‘baseless’
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has denied reports that an assassination attempt was made on the life of acting minister of defense, Mawlawi Mohammad Yaquob Mujahid, during his visit to Nangarhar.
In an interview with Afghan Voice Agency (AVA), deputy IEA spokesman Inamaullah Samangani said the reports were simply a baseless rumour.
Reports emerged Saturday that an attempt had been made on Mujahid’s life. The reports emerged after a video went viral on social media.
In the video, the deputy minister is seen addressing a gathering of people when a scuffle breaks out. The acting’s minister’s bodyguards quickly surround him and lead him to safety.
Some media reports have said the incident happened on Saturday while others say Friday.
On Saturday, the ministry said however that Mujahid had been in Nangarhar on Friday and that he had visited military posts along the Durand Line – the border with Pakistan.
Eshkamish district residents voice concerns about infrastructure, service delivery problems
Residents of Eshkamish district of Takhar province have raised concerns about the lack of facilities in the area stating there is a severe shortage of medicine at clinics, and not enough schools and a poor electricity supply.
They have in turn called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to establish the facilities so as to provide basic public services.
Local officials have said they are prioritizing the needs of residents and looking for ways to resolve the problems.
According to locals, damaged roads, the lack of electricity, lack of medicine at clinics and a shortage of school buildings are the main problems in the district.
Village elder Hidatullah said: “We are requesting the Islamic Emirate officials cooperate with us in the reconstruction sector; we need a 50-bed hospital, they have promised us this in the past, but it has not happened.”
Another resident, Azizullah said: “Unfortunately our district is way behind with reconstruction activities; even in the past, little attention was given to the district, to its roads, bridges and schools, which are damaged.”
Residents in the districts are however satisfied with security and say they have no wish for conflict to return.
Another resident of the district, who preferred not to be named, said: “Those who are revolting, instead they can come forward, our nation has the courage to ask the Islamic Emirate for our rights through words.”
District chief, Lal Mohammad Zarqawi, said however that residents and officials should work together.
“If officials and the residents cooperate and consult with each other, the problems will be resolved, even if they are to do with reconstruction efforts.”
