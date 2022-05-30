25 midwives graduate from Maidan Wardak training academy 

(Last Updated On: May 30, 2022)

Twenty five women have graduated from the Midwifery Institute of Maidan Wardak Province after receiving two and half years of professional training, state run Bakhtar News Agency reported on Monday.

Dr. Pardis, a health representative from the Swedish Committee, said it cost about $10,000 to train each midwife during this time.

The institute was opened in 2004 with the financial support of the Swedish Committee.

Since then, 230 midwives have been trained.

Meanwhile, the Swedish Committee is also funding the reconstruction of a school building in Alisheng district of Laghman province.

Local officials in Laghman say reconstruction work on the building of Qala-e-Enjil High School started on Monday and will cost about 5 million Afghanis.

They say that the project will take four months to complete.