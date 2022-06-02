Connect with us

Nuristan forest fire rages for the 11th day

Published

19 seconds ago

 on
(Last Updated On: June 2, 2022)

As firefighters battle a wildfire in Afghanistan’s eastern Nuristan province officials said Thursday that the blaze has been brought under control by about 90 percent.

The fire, which has raged for 11 days, has destroyed about 200 acres of forest.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained but locals say a clash between residents resulted in fires.

Local officials also said the area where the fire is burning is heavily forested and mostly inaccessible by road, which is preventing them from getting firefighting equipment into the area and slowing down the process.

Nuristan, which borders Pakistan, is covered by mountainous forests and has a rich biodiversity with a domestically unique monsoon climate.

The least populous province in the country, Nuristan, in its entirety, was declared a protected national park in 2020.

Regional

25 midwives graduate from Maidan Wardak training academy 

Published

3 days ago

on

May 30, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: May 30, 2022)

Twenty five women have graduated from the Midwifery Institute of Maidan Wardak Province after receiving two and half years of professional training, state run Bakhtar News Agency reported on Monday.

Dr. Pardis, a health representative from the Swedish Committee, said it cost about $10,000 to train each midwife during this time.

The institute was opened in 2004 with the financial support of the Swedish Committee. 

Since then, 230 midwives have been trained. 

Meanwhile, the Swedish Committee is also funding the reconstruction of a school building in Alisheng district of Laghman province.

Local officials in Laghman say reconstruction work on the building of Qala-e-Enjil High School started on Monday and will cost about 5 million Afghanis. 

They say that the project will take four months to complete.

Regional

First suspected monkeypox cases reported in Nimroz

Published

4 days ago

on

May 29, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: May 29, 2022)

Health sources have reported that two suspected cases of monkeypox were identified and recorded on Saturday at a Covid-19 Hospital in Nimroz Province.

Sources in the province say the two incidents were recorded among migrants deported from Iran.

Fever, headache, muscle aches, swelling, back pain, and smallpox on the skin are reported to be the first symptoms of monkeypox.

Monkeypox is a new disease that has been reported in African and European countries, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of an increase in the number of cases. 

As the cases of monkeypox increases in more than 20 countries, Sylvie Briand, a senior World Health Organization official (WHO), says the disease could spread if left untreated. However, she said she hoped the opportunity to stop the outbreak had not been missed.

According to some reports the disease is usually mild but has two degree: one is Congo, which worsens the condition and is associated with a 10% chance of death. The other is West Africa, where the mortality rate is about one percent.

Nangarhar

IEA rejects rumors of assassination attempt on defense minister as ‘baseless’

Published

5 days ago

on

May 28, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: May 28, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has denied reports that an assassination attempt was made on the life of acting minister of defense, Mawlawi Mohammad Yaquob Mujahid, during his visit to Nangarhar.

In an interview with Afghan Voice Agency (AVA), deputy IEA spokesman Inamaullah Samangani said the reports were simply a baseless rumour.

Reports emerged Saturday that an attempt had been made on Mujahid’s life. The reports emerged after a video went viral on social media.

In the video, the deputy minister is seen addressing a gathering of people when a scuffle breaks out. The acting’s minister’s bodyguards quickly surround him and lead him to safety. 

Some media reports have said the incident happened on Saturday while others say Friday.

On Saturday, the ministry said however that Mujahid had been in Nangarhar on Friday and that he had visited military posts along the Durand Line – the border with Pakistan. 

 

