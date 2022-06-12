Regional
Seven Daesh members killed in Takhar operation
Seven members of Daesh militant group were killed in an operation by security forces in Afghanistan’s northern Takhar province on Saturday, police said.
The militants were hiding in a house in Prozhay Sharqi, District 4 of the provincial capital Taluqan.
Habibullah Shakir, the police chief of Takhar, said that security forces carried out the raid on Saturday afternoon based on an intelligence report.
He said that the operation lasted for one hour, as a result of which seven militants were killed, three more were arrested and some weapons and ammunition were seized.
Two civilians were also killed during the raid, he said.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the government’s spokesman, said the raid targeted Daesh’s funding, equipping and training center.
He said that eight key militants including their commander Yonus Uzbekistani were killed in the operation.
Separately, Sunday saw two bomb blasts happening in northeastern provinces of Badakhshan and Kunduz.
One child was injured in the Badakhshan explosion while the one in Kunduz left three people wounded.
Nuristan forest fire rages for the 11th day
As firefighters battle a wildfire in Afghanistan’s eastern Nuristan province officials said Thursday that the blaze has been brought under control by about 90 percent.
The fire, which has raged for 11 days, has destroyed about 200 acres of forest.
The cause of the fire has not been ascertained but locals say a clash between residents resulted in fires.
Local officials also said the area where the fire is burning is heavily forested and mostly inaccessible by road, which is preventing them from getting firefighting equipment into the area and slowing down the process.
Nuristan, which borders Pakistan, is covered by mountainous forests and has a rich biodiversity with a domestically unique monsoon climate.
The least populous province in the country, Nuristan, in its entirety, was declared a protected national park in 2020.
25 midwives graduate from Maidan Wardak training academy
Twenty five women have graduated from the Midwifery Institute of Maidan Wardak Province after receiving two and half years of professional training, state run Bakhtar News Agency reported on Monday.
Dr. Pardis, a health representative from the Swedish Committee, said it cost about $10,000 to train each midwife during this time.
The institute was opened in 2004 with the financial support of the Swedish Committee.
Since then, 230 midwives have been trained.
Meanwhile, the Swedish Committee is also funding the reconstruction of a school building in Alisheng district of Laghman province.
Local officials in Laghman say reconstruction work on the building of Qala-e-Enjil High School started on Monday and will cost about 5 million Afghanis.
They say that the project will take four months to complete.
First suspected monkeypox cases reported in Nimroz
Health sources have reported that two suspected cases of monkeypox were identified and recorded on Saturday at a Covid-19 Hospital in Nimroz Province.
Sources in the province say the two incidents were recorded among migrants deported from Iran.
Fever, headache, muscle aches, swelling, back pain, and smallpox on the skin are reported to be the first symptoms of monkeypox.
Monkeypox is a new disease that has been reported in African and European countries, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of an increase in the number of cases.
As the cases of monkeypox increases in more than 20 countries, Sylvie Briand, a senior World Health Organization official (WHO), says the disease could spread if left untreated. However, she said she hoped the opportunity to stop the outbreak had not been missed.
According to some reports the disease is usually mild but has two degree: one is Congo, which worsens the condition and is associated with a 10% chance of death. The other is West Africa, where the mortality rate is about one percent.
