Seven Daesh members killed in Takhar operation

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2022)

Seven members of Daesh militant group were killed in an operation by security forces in Afghanistan’s northern Takhar province on Saturday, police said.

The militants were hiding in a house in Prozhay Sharqi, District 4 of the provincial capital Taluqan.

Habibullah Shakir, the police chief of Takhar, said that security forces carried out the raid on Saturday afternoon based on an intelligence report.

He said that the operation lasted for one hour, as a result of which seven militants were killed, three more were arrested and some weapons and ammunition were seized.

Two civilians were also killed during the raid, he said.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the government’s spokesman, said the raid targeted Daesh’s funding, equipping and training center.

He said that eight key militants including their commander Yonus Uzbekistani were killed in the operation.

Separately, Sunday saw two bomb blasts happening in northeastern provinces of Badakhshan and Kunduz.

One child was injured in the Badakhshan explosion while the one in Kunduz left three people wounded.