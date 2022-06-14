Regional
Gem stone and minerals processing center opens in Badakhshan
For the first time the Chamber of Industries and Mines, as well as a center for processing and selling gem stones and minerals have been established in Badakhshan province.
During his visit to Badakhshan province, the acting Minister of Economy inaugurated the new chamber and the gem stone center.
The purpose of establishing this center is to process precious and semi-precious stones for sale on the national and international markets.
The acting minister of economy, Din Mohammad Hanif, said at the opening of the center that although millions of dollars had flowed into Afghanistan in recent years, no basic work had been done to make Afghanistan self sufficient.
Hanif said billions of dollars had been spent in recent years, but added that aid has not been effective in rescuing Afghanistan from financial dependence.
One example of this was that Afghanistan pays other countries $340 million for electricity.
“One is the opening of the Chamber of Industries and Mines, and second is the opening of the processing center, and we take this as a good omen, and the Badakhshan that you see is really hopeful, and we have to move forward step by step,” said Hanif.
The executive director of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce says that Badakhshan has a huge assortment of gem stones and natural minerals, which will be processed through the new center and sold on both domestic and international markets.
“Badakhshan is one of the richest provinces in the world. In the past, people knew little about Badakhshan. Badakhshan has ruby and lapis lazuli, but you should know that in Badakhshan there are more expensive things which other countries do not have,” said Rahimullah Samandar, executive director of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce.
Residents of Badakhshan also hope that the establishment of this center and the extraction of natural resources, especially precious stones, will provide them with jobs and employment.
Regional
Seven Daesh members killed in Takhar operation
Seven members of Daesh militant group were killed in an operation by security forces in Afghanistan’s northern Takhar province on Saturday, police said.
The militants were hiding in a house in Prozhay Sharqi, District 4 of the provincial capital Taluqan.
Habibullah Shakir, the police chief of Takhar, said that security forces carried out the raid on Saturday afternoon based on an intelligence report.
He said that the operation lasted for one hour, as a result of which seven militants were killed, three more were arrested and some weapons and ammunition were seized.
Two civilians were also killed during the raid, he said.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the government’s spokesman, said the raid targeted Daesh’s funding, equipping and training center.
He said that eight key militants including their commander Yonus Uzbekistani were killed in the operation.
Separately, Sunday saw two bomb blasts happening in northeastern provinces of Badakhshan and Kunduz.
One child was injured in the Badakhshan explosion while the one in Kunduz left three people wounded.
Regional
Nuristan forest fire rages for the 11th day
As firefighters battle a wildfire in Afghanistan’s eastern Nuristan province officials said Thursday that the blaze has been brought under control by about 90 percent.
The fire, which has raged for 11 days, has destroyed about 200 acres of forest.
The cause of the fire has not been ascertained but locals say a clash between residents resulted in fires.
Local officials also said the area where the fire is burning is heavily forested and mostly inaccessible by road, which is preventing them from getting firefighting equipment into the area and slowing down the process.
Nuristan, which borders Pakistan, is covered by mountainous forests and has a rich biodiversity with a domestically unique monsoon climate.
The least populous province in the country, Nuristan, in its entirety, was declared a protected national park in 2020.
Regional
25 midwives graduate from Maidan Wardak training academy
Twenty five women have graduated from the Midwifery Institute of Maidan Wardak Province after receiving two and half years of professional training, state run Bakhtar News Agency reported on Monday.
Dr. Pardis, a health representative from the Swedish Committee, said it cost about $10,000 to train each midwife during this time.
The institute was opened in 2004 with the financial support of the Swedish Committee.
Since then, 230 midwives have been trained.
Meanwhile, the Swedish Committee is also funding the reconstruction of a school building in Alisheng district of Laghman province.
Local officials in Laghman say reconstruction work on the building of Qala-e-Enjil High School started on Monday and will cost about 5 million Afghanis.
They say that the project will take four months to complete.
