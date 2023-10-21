Latest News
EU allocates $10 million to help Afghan schoolchildren
The European Union said on Saturday it was allocating $10 million to support nearly two million Afghan primary school pupils with nutritious school snacks.
“I am really glad to say that we just signed a new contract with WFP to support two million girls and boys in primary school with nutrition snacks. This is for an amount of 10 million dollars and also an additional proof that WFP and the European Union care about the Afghan children,” EU Chargée d’Affaires Raffaella Iodice said in a video posted on her X account.
“Our school feeding programme in Afghanistan also helps to boost enrolment and attendance,” she wrote.
Kazakh aid consignment for Herat quake victims arrives in Balkh
Local officials in Balkh say a consignment of humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan for Herat earthquake victims has arrived in the province via Hairatan port.
This humanitarian aid consignment arrived in Balkh on Saturday, Hairatan officials said.
The shipment includes food and non-food items that have been handed over to the local authorities of Balkh by the representative of Kazakhstan.
The aid packages include flour, rice, oil, dairy products, clothes and blankets, said representative of Kazakhstan.
Meanwhile, Balkh officials have expressed their satisfaction with these assistances, and have promised that these assistances will soon be sent to the victims of Zinda Jan district in Herat.
“Any country that provides such assistance is appreciated by us,” said Noorul Hadi Abu Idris, deputy governor of Balkh.
“We will send the aid given to us by Kazakhstan to the earthquake victims of Herat, inshallah, said Bashir Ahmad Bushrani, head of combating natural disasters in Balkh.
Earlier, Kazakhstan has sent a shipment of humanitarian aid which included health equipment and medicine with 45 health workers to Herat to treat the earthquake victims.
1,700 illegal Afghan immigrants in Pakistan’s Sindh deported so far: official
A total of 2,371 illegal immigrants, including 1,700 Afghans, in Pakistan’s Sindh province have been deported so far, local authorities have announced.
Sindh Caretaker Minister for Home and Prison Haris Nawaz in a press conference said that the action of deporting illegal immigrants was being taken indiscriminately. He clarified the perception that the action was not being taken only against illegal Afghani immigrants, The Nation reported on Friday.
Nawaz said that the crackdowns were being carried out across the country against illegal immigrants, and it was a unanimous policy, which the Sindh province was also adhering to.
He said that 1,218 cases of illegal immigrants were pending in jails in the province. The Home Minister said that illegal immigrants lived more in KhyberPakhtoon Khawa and Balochistan than in Sindh province.
The Home Minister linked the peace in the city to the deportation of illegal immigrants. He said that they were trying to make Karachi a crime-free city.
This comes as Pakistan has set November 1 as deadline for illegal immigrants to leave the country.
France welcomes release of journalist Mortaza Behboudi in Afghanistan
The government of France on Friday welcomed the release of Afghan-French journalist Mortaza Behboudi, who had been detained in Afghanistan since January 7.
French Foreign Ministry in a statement said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) held Behboudi in custody for 284 days.
“From day one of his imprisonment, France monitored Mortaza Behboudi’s situation very closely. Through our delegation in Doha, the French authorities continuously lobbied the Taliban (IEA) to release him. Working with our partners in Kabul, including the EU and the UN, which have delegations in Afghanistan, France made repeated efforts to gain the release of our fellow citizen,” the statement said.
“Our compatriot’s release is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to press freedom and unhampered reporting worldwide,” it added.
