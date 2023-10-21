Kazakh aid consignment for Herat quake victims arrives in Balkh

(Last Updated On: October 21, 2023)

Local officials in Balkh say a consignment of humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan for Herat earthquake victims has arrived in the province via Hairatan port.

This humanitarian aid consignment arrived in Balkh on Saturday, Hairatan officials said.

The shipment includes food and non-food items that have been handed over to the local authorities of Balkh by the representative of Kazakhstan.

The aid packages include flour, rice, oil, dairy products, clothes and blankets, said representative of Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, Balkh officials have expressed their satisfaction with these assistances, and have promised that these assistances will soon be sent to the victims of Zinda Jan district in Herat.

“Any country that provides such assistance is appreciated by us,” said Noorul Hadi Abu Idris, deputy governor of Balkh.

“We will send the aid given to us by Kazakhstan to the earthquake victims of Herat, inshallah, said Bashir Ahmad Bushrani, head of combating natural disasters in Balkh.

Earlier, Kazakhstan has sent a shipment of humanitarian aid which included health equipment and medicine with 45 health workers to Herat to treat the earthquake victims.