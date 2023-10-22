Hamid Karzai meets UN’s special coordinator for Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: October 22, 2023)

Hamid Karzai, the former president of Afghanistan, has held discussions on the current situation in the country with Feridun Sinirlioğlu, United Nations’ Special Coordinator for Afghanistan, in Kabul.

According to a statement issued by Karzai’s office, in the meeting, Sinirlioğlu expressed his condolences and sympathies for the victims of the recent earthquakes in Herat province.

Karzai thanked the UN for its help in the country and emphasized the critical role the organization plays in maintaining and ensuring international peace and security. He also acknowledged Sinirlioğlu’s efforts to improve the economic situation of Afghanistan as well as efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability.

The former president also considered the provision of education for girls and the return of women to work as a vital issue for the growth and development of the country and said national understanding as the only way to establish lasting peace and stability in the country.