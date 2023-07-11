Latest News
EU allocates over $6 million to support livestock program in Afghanistan
The European Union (EU) announced Tuesday it has allocated more than €5.7 million ($6.2 million) to the Dutch Committee for Afghanistan’s (DCA) livestock program in support of vulnerable local populations in the country.
The program helps 350,000 vulnerable community households across 16 provinces to improve animal health of their livestock and increase dietary diversity. This will improve food security, strengthen community resilience and support rural communities in transitioning from aid dependency towards self-sufficiency.
“I am very glad to see how our European funding to rural communities can make a real difference on the ground. Jointly with the Dutch Committee for Afghanistan, we ensure that 350,000 households will be more food secure and less dependent on international aid assistance”, said the EU Chargée d’Affaires to Afghanistan, Raffaella Iodice.
Abdul Qadir Fakhri, the Program Director of the Dutch Committee for Afghanistan confirmed: “We are committed to improve food and nutritional diversity, extension services, natural resource management, value chain development, income production, and job creation for 350,000 disadvantaged households through this cooperation with the European Union.
“DCA takes a unique approach to resilience building by utilizing technically competent private sector such as professional paravets (veterinary workers) who provide services for a fee in a more sustainable manner. I am extremely grateful to the European Union for putting their faith in the DCA and supporting this project,” he said.
Animal feed shortages and poor animal health, compounded by an economic crisis, often leave rural farming communities no other choice than selling their livestock below the market price.
According to a statement issued by the EU, the program supports private sector actors, pastoralist households, rural youth, elderly, disabled, displaced, returnees, and women. Safeguarding livelihoods and diversification of food intake is promoted by creating opportunities for private sector development and enhancing the existing resilience mechanism of rural vulnerable communities through livestock-focused innovations.
Latest News
US says it’s working to hold IEA to counter-terrorism commitments
A senior US official has said that the Biden administration is “working tirelessly every day” to ensure the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) sticks to their commitments to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a terrorist safe haven.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said this after being asked by reporters on Sunday about Biden’s comments suggesting the US is working with the IEA to hunt down terrorist targets in Afghanistan.
“What I could say is that we are holding the Taliban (IEA) to their commitments under the Doha agreement, which is that Afghanistan cannot be used as a safe haven to plot terrorist attacks against anyone and especially, from our purposes, against the United States of America, our homeland, our allies, and our partners,” Sullivan said.
“We are working tirelessly every day to ensure that that set of commitments is fulfilled,” Sullivan said. “And beyond that, I won’t say anything further,” he added.
Biden recently told reporters: “Do you remember what I said about Afghanistan? I said al Qaeda would not be there. I said it wouldn’t be there. I said we’d get help from the Taliban. What’s happening now? What’s going on? Read your press. I was right.”
The IEA said that Biden’s remarks were “acknowledgement of reality.”
The IEA has also maintained that its policy of not allowing anyone to use Afghanistan’s soil against others is its independent policy.
Latest News
MoEW approves 5-year plan to develop energy sector
The Ministry of Energy and Water (MoEW) has drawn up a five-year operational plan for the development of the energy sector, which includes the expansion of energy production from domestic sources and the increase of national income, the ministry said in a statement.
In a meeting on Sunday, chaired by Abdul Latif Mansoor, the acting minister of energy and water, along with other officials and experts in the sector, this plan was approved for the development of the sector, the statement read.
The ministry stated that in order to implement this plan, different programs will be rolled out.
Improving the security of energy production resources, increasing the use of these resources, attracting investment in energy production resources in the country, using domestic resources for energy production, increasing national income, and gaining market share are the main components of this operational plan, said Ghulam Jilani Haqparast, a senior IEA official.
Meanwhile, officials at the Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) say Afghanistan has the resources to considerably increase energy production if the ministry provides investment opportunities.
Khanjan Alkozi, a member of the ACCI, said that energy and electricity are an important pillar in the industry, production, trade and agriculture sectors.
According to Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), nearly $300 million is spent annually on imported electricity from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Iran.
In addition, based on statistics, less than 35% of the country’s citizens have access to electricity.
Latest News
Anas Haqqani endorses Twitter over Threads
Amid the ongoing debate over ‘Twitter vs Threads’, Anas Haqqani, a prominent figure of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has expressed support for Twitter citing its ‘freedom of speech’ policy and ‘public nature’ as advantages.
Haqqani said on Twitter that the platform has two advantages over other social media platforms, asserting that other platforms cannot replace it.
“The first privilege is the freedom of speech. The second privilege is the public nature & credibility of Twitter,” Haqqani said. “Twitter doesn’t have an intolerant policy like Meta. Other platforms cannot replace it.”
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has taken the social media race by storm after the launch of its new microblogging platform Threads, which many see as an answer to Twitter. Threads has rocketed to 100 million users in less than a week, Zuckerberg announced on Monday.
“Threads reached 100 million sign ups over the weekend,” Zuckerberg said in a post. “That’s mostly organic demand and we haven’t even turned on many promotions yet. Can’t believe it’s only been 5 days!”
Threads closely resembles Twitter in look and functionality. Elon Musk accused it of being a copycat and an “Instagram minus pics.”
