EU allocates over $6 million to support livestock program in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: July 11, 2023)

The European Union (EU) announced Tuesday it has allocated more than €5.7 million ($6.2 million) to the Dutch Committee for Afghanistan’s (DCA) livestock program in support of vulnerable local populations in the country.

The program helps 350,000 vulnerable community households across 16 provinces to improve animal health of their livestock and increase dietary diversity. This will improve food security, strengthen community resilience and support rural communities in transitioning from aid dependency towards self-sufficiency.

“I am very glad to see how our European funding to rural communities can make a real difference on the ground. Jointly with the Dutch Committee for Afghanistan, we ensure that 350,000 households will be more food secure and less dependent on international aid assistance”, said the EU Chargée d’Affaires to Afghanistan, Raffaella Iodice.

Abdul Qadir Fakhri, the Program Director of the Dutch Committee for Afghanistan confirmed: “We are committed to improve food and nutritional diversity, extension services, natural resource management, value chain development, income production, and job creation for 350,000 disadvantaged households through this cooperation with the European Union.

“DCA takes a unique approach to resilience building by utilizing technically competent private sector such as professional paravets (veterinary workers) who provide services for a fee in a more sustainable manner. I am extremely grateful to the European Union for putting their faith in the DCA and supporting this project,” he said.

Animal feed shortages and poor animal health, compounded by an economic crisis, often leave rural farming communities no other choice than selling their livestock below the market price.

According to a statement issued by the EU, the program supports private sector actors, pastoralist households, rural youth, elderly, disabled, displaced, returnees, and women. Safeguarding livelihoods and diversification of food intake is promoted by creating opportunities for private sector development and enhancing the existing resilience mechanism of rural vulnerable communities through livestock-focused innovations.