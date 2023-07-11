US says it’s working to hold IEA to counter-terrorism commitments

(Last Updated On: July 11, 2023)

A senior US official has said that the Biden administration is “working tirelessly every day” to ensure the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) sticks to their commitments to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a terrorist safe haven.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said this after being asked by reporters on Sunday about Biden’s comments suggesting the US is working with the IEA to hunt down terrorist targets in Afghanistan.

“What I could say is that we are holding the Taliban (IEA) to their commitments under the Doha agreement, which is that Afghanistan cannot be used as a safe haven to plot terrorist attacks against anyone and especially, from our purposes, against the United States of America, our homeland, our allies, and our partners,” Sullivan said.

“We are working tirelessly every day to ensure that that set of commitments is fulfilled,” Sullivan said. “And beyond that, I won’t say anything further,” he added.

Biden recently told reporters: “Do you remember what I said about Afghanistan? I said al Qaeda would not be there. I said it wouldn’t be there. I said we’d get help from the Taliban. What’s happening now? What’s going on? Read your press. I was right.”

The IEA said that Biden’s remarks were “acknowledgement of reality.”

The IEA has also maintained that its policy of not allowing anyone to use Afghanistan’s soil against others is its independent policy.