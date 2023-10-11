EU announces 3.5 million euros in aid for victims of Herat earthquake

(Last Updated On: October 11, 2023)

Following the deadly earthquake that hit western Afghanistan this weekend, the EU announced Tuesday it will provide emergency humanitarian aid for an amount of €3.5 million (approximately 280 million Afghanis) to address the most urgent needs of the affected people.

The EU said currently, the main needs are emergency shelter, medical relief items, and access to safe drinking water and sanitation in an area that has been recently affected by droughts.

This new assistance comes in addition to the €89 million in humanitarian aid already allocated by the EU in 2023 for humanitarian organizations in the country.

“The recent earthquake in Afghanistan comes to add suffering to a population which was already facing a dire humanitarian situation. The EU will continue supporting the Afghan people, mobilizing the different tools we have at our disposal. This aid package, worth €3.5 million, will bring much needed relief to the victims of this devastating disaster,” Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said.

Director-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, Maciej Popowski said: “The EU’s emergency funding of €3.5 million is our expression of solidarity with the Afghan people. Being myself here in Herat, I am shocked by the earthquake’s devastating human impact. In these trying times I commend the work of our humanitarian partners and first responders working tirelessly to save lives”.

The EU Chargée d’Affaires to Afghanistan, Raffaella Iodice, said: “This morning, I traveled to Herat and I am witnessing the sheer destruction and human suffering caused by this powerful earthquake. The EU aid package of €3.5 million will enable our humanitarian partners to ramp up their support to survivors of the disaster. The EU and humanitarian partners stand in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan”.