Protection of Islamic system ‘obligatory’: virtue and vice minister Hanafi

(Last Updated On: October 11, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate’s minister of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, says the protection of the Islamic system is “obligatory”.

Speaking at a gathering of religious scholars and influential people on Tuesday at the Loya Jirga in Kabul, Hanafi said that protecting the Islamic system is compulsory and that the responsibility of the scholars in this area is heavier than others.

“You are the scholars, you are the elites, as Jihad was obligatory against the tyrants, infidels and oppressors, protecting this Islamic system is also obligatory,” said Hanafi.

Meanwhile, Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani advised Muhtasibs of the vice and virtue ministry to treat the people well because, according to him, people are afraid of the Muhtasibs and this fear must be eliminated.

Haqqani also asked businessmen and investors to help Herat earthquake victims.

At the gathering, the governor of Kabul Mohammad Khalid Qasim also mentioned the war between Palestine and Israel and said that Israel wanted to remove Palestine from the world map, but now it is on the verge of being removed from the world map itself.

“Israel decided to erase the map of Palestine from the world, but inshallah, soon the map of Israel will be erased from the world,” he said.