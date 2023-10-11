Latest News
Another 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Herat in Afghanistan
At about 5am on Wednesday morning, October 11, already traumatized Herat residents were subjected to another massive 6.3 magnitude earthquake, just days after the last one claimed over 2,400 lives and destroyed at least 20 villages.
Wednesday’s quake was followed by a number of aftershocks and was again epicentered in the Zinda Jan district. Other districts, including Golran, Kushk, Rabat Sangi and Ghoryan were also hit hard by the early morning quake.
Aid agencies already in the area assisting victims of Saturday’s earthquake reported Wednesday morning that further, extensive damage has been caused.
Herat city has also sustained damage. Landslides have also been reported, particularly along the Herat-Torghondi highway.
The US seismological center (USGS) has reported the magnitude of the earthquake to be 6.3 on the Richter scale and that it was at a depth of only 9km.
Reports indicate that Wednesday’s earthquake was also felt in Mashhad city in Iran.
Ambulances from Herat Provincial Hospital were immediately sent to the hardest hit areas and have so far transported more than 50 injured people to hospital. One person is confirmed dead.
Latest News
Protection of Islamic system ‘obligatory’: virtue and vice minister Hanafi
The Islamic Emirate’s minister of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, says the protection of the Islamic system is “obligatory”.
Speaking at a gathering of religious scholars and influential people on Tuesday at the Loya Jirga in Kabul, Hanafi said that protecting the Islamic system is compulsory and that the responsibility of the scholars in this area is heavier than others.
“You are the scholars, you are the elites, as Jihad was obligatory against the tyrants, infidels and oppressors, protecting this Islamic system is also obligatory,” said Hanafi.
Meanwhile, Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani advised Muhtasibs of the vice and virtue ministry to treat the people well because, according to him, people are afraid of the Muhtasibs and this fear must be eliminated.
Haqqani also asked businessmen and investors to help Herat earthquake victims.
At the gathering, the governor of Kabul Mohammad Khalid Qasim also mentioned the war between Palestine and Israel and said that Israel wanted to remove Palestine from the world map, but now it is on the verge of being removed from the world map itself.
“Israel decided to erase the map of Palestine from the world, but inshallah, soon the map of Israel will be erased from the world,” he said.
Latest News
EU announces 3.5 million euros in aid for victims of Herat earthquake
Following the deadly earthquake that hit western Afghanistan this weekend, the EU announced Tuesday it will provide emergency humanitarian aid for an amount of €3.5 million (approximately 280 million Afghanis) to address the most urgent needs of the affected people.
The EU said currently, the main needs are emergency shelter, medical relief items, and access to safe drinking water and sanitation in an area that has been recently affected by droughts.
This new assistance comes in addition to the €89 million in humanitarian aid already allocated by the EU in 2023 for humanitarian organizations in the country.
“The recent earthquake in Afghanistan comes to add suffering to a population which was already facing a dire humanitarian situation. The EU will continue supporting the Afghan people, mobilizing the different tools we have at our disposal. This aid package, worth €3.5 million, will bring much needed relief to the victims of this devastating disaster,” Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said.
Director-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, Maciej Popowski said: “The EU’s emergency funding of €3.5 million is our expression of solidarity with the Afghan people. Being myself here in Herat, I am shocked by the earthquake’s devastating human impact. In these trying times I commend the work of our humanitarian partners and first responders working tirelessly to save lives”.
The EU Chargée d’Affaires to Afghanistan, Raffaella Iodice, said: “This morning, I traveled to Herat and I am witnessing the sheer destruction and human suffering caused by this powerful earthquake. The EU aid package of €3.5 million will enable our humanitarian partners to ramp up their support to survivors of the disaster. The EU and humanitarian partners stand in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan”.
Latest News
Baradar promises Herat earthquake victims that their homes will be rebuilt
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) deputy prime minister for economic affairs said on Tuesday that all government departments and aid agencies are coordinating with each other to help the victims of the earthquake in Herat and that rescue teams are working to pull victims out from under the rubble.
Baradar assured the people during a press conference after visiting the earthquake affected areas that humanitarian aid will be distributed to all quake-affected areas fairly.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has deployed all available resources to save the victims, and all relevant ministries and departments are working to provide urgent aid, and we have seen that they have been delivering,” Baradar said.
He called on international aid organizations and national businessmen to continue sending aid to the earthquake-affected areas. He also assured the people that homes destroyed by the earthquake will be rebuilt.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) assures that the destroyed houses, which are about 1,000 to 1,500 houses, will be rebuilt with baked bricks,” Baradar said.
Herat officials said local people had played a key role in helping the victims of the earthquake. National businessmen and local aid organizations also sent food, clothes and drinking water to the earthquake affected areas.
“Our businessmen and wealthy people at home and abroad contacted us and delivered bread, water and blankets,” Noor Ahmad Islamjar, the governor of Herat, said.
Meanwhile, the Herat Chamber of Commerce and Investment assured the people that it will cooperate with the government in building houses.
“We want to heal the pain of these people with you. The private sector and chambers are ready to solve their housing problem together with the government,” Mohammad Yunus Qazizadeh, head of the Herat Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said.
According to the government, more than 1,000 people died and more than 2,000 people were injured in Saturday’s string of earthquakes in Herat.
