Another 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Herat in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: October 11, 2023)

At about 5am on Wednesday morning, October 11, already traumatized Herat residents were subjected to another massive 6.3 magnitude earthquake, just days after the last one claimed over 2,400 lives and destroyed at least 20 villages.

Wednesday’s quake was followed by a number of aftershocks and was again epicentered in the Zinda Jan district. Other districts, including Golran, Kushk, Rabat Sangi and Ghoryan were also hit hard by the early morning quake.

Aid agencies already in the area assisting victims of Saturday’s earthquake reported Wednesday morning that further, extensive damage has been caused.

Herat city has also sustained damage. Landslides have also been reported, particularly along the Herat-Torghondi highway.

The US seismological center (USGS) has reported the magnitude of the earthquake to be 6.3 on the Richter scale and that it was at a depth of only 9km.

Reports indicate that Wednesday’s earthquake was also felt in Mashhad city in Iran.

Ambulances from Herat Provincial Hospital were immediately sent to the hardest hit areas and have so far transported more than 50 injured people to hospital. One person is confirmed dead.