EU sanctions three IEA officials

(Last Updated On: July 21, 2023)

The European Union’s member states on Thursday approved to sanction three officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) over restrictions on women and girls.

Specifically, the EU blacklists the acting IEA Minister of Education, Habibullah Agha, for implementing the IEA policy of denying girls access to secondary education by extending the ban on female students participating in secondary education beyond the sixth grade.

EU said that Acting Chief Justice Abdul Hakim Haqqani has effectively used the legal system to implement gender-based repression against women by excluding female judges from the Afghan court system and systematically restricting women’s access to justice.

On Acting Minister of Justice Abdul Hakim Sharei, EU said he has effectively obstructed the licensing of female lawyers and women’s ability to receive legal representation, and removed women from positions within the justice system.

Blacklisted individuals have their assets frozen and are prohibited from traveling to the 27-nation EU as well as transiting through Union territories.

IEA’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, in reaction, said EU sanctioning IEA leaders benefits no party.

“Instead of using pressure and sanctions, the option of interaction, dialogue and understanding should be used,” Mujahid said on Twitter.

“Using failed experiences, coercive policies and putting pressure on Afghans have not been successful,” he added.