Nadeem calls for expansion of academic cooperation with Pakistan
Acting Minister of Higher Education of Afghanistan Neda Mohammad Nadeem has called for expansion of academic cooperation with Pakistan during a meeting with the special envoy of the neighboring country.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Higher Education, Nadeem discussed solving the visa problems of Afghan students, providing 3,000 scholarships for Afghan youth, and cooperation in the field of capacity-building of teachers.
Pakistan’s special representative on Afghanistan, Asif Ali Durrani, while promising to cooperate in the mentioned areas, assured that the existing problems will be solved.
He also added that Pakistan is working on an educational mechanism to provide a better education opportunities for the Afghan students.
Durrani arrived in Kabul on Wednesday for the first time since his appointment as Pakistan’s special representative on Afghanistan.
EU sanctions three IEA officials
The European Union’s member states on Thursday approved to sanction three officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) over restrictions on women and girls.
Specifically, the EU blacklists the acting IEA Minister of Education, Habibullah Agha, for implementing the IEA policy of denying girls access to secondary education by extending the ban on female students participating in secondary education beyond the sixth grade.
EU said that Acting Chief Justice Abdul Hakim Haqqani has effectively used the legal system to implement gender-based repression against women by excluding female judges from the Afghan court system and systematically restricting women’s access to justice.
On Acting Minister of Justice Abdul Hakim Sharei, EU said he has effectively obstructed the licensing of female lawyers and women’s ability to receive legal representation, and removed women from positions within the justice system.
Blacklisted individuals have their assets frozen and are prohibited from traveling to the 27-nation EU as well as transiting through Union territories.
IEA’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, in reaction, said EU sanctioning IEA leaders benefits no party.
“Instead of using pressure and sanctions, the option of interaction, dialogue and understanding should be used,” Mujahid said on Twitter.
“Using failed experiences, coercive policies and putting pressure on Afghans have not been successful,” he added.
Tobias Ellwood faces no confidence motion after praising IEA
Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the select defense committee in the UK parliament, is facing a no confidence motion after publishing a video in which he claimed Afghanistan has improved since the Islamic Emirate regained power.
The former UK defense minister faced a backlash from members of his own committee after claiming security in Afghanistan has “vastly improved” and “corruption is down” since the IEA returned in 2021.
He has called for Britain to reopen its embassy in Kabul and engage with the IEA.
Ellwood has since from Twitter and expressed regret over its recording.
But his apology has not prevented members of the cross-party Commons defense committee from attempting to oust him as chairman.
The committee has confirmed that the Tory MPs Mark Francois and Richard Drax, along with Labour’s Kevan Jones and Derek Twigg, submitted a no confidence motion on Wednesday, Telegraph reported.
Asked why he supported a vote on the former Army captain’s chairmanship, Jones told the PA news agency: “I support this motion because it is not the first time the chairman has made comments which are at odds with the committee. His latest video is a step too far.”
Ellwood has yet to respond to the publication of the motion.
In a previous statement, published on Thursday, Ellwood said the “reflections of my personal visit could have been better worded”, no matter how “well intentioned” they were.
Ellwood tweeted: “I’ve always believed politics includes looking over the horizon and daring to explore viable, long-term solutions, no matter how challenging the problem.
“But with that comes a duty to put your hand up when you get it wrong – as I did in reporting my recent Afghan visit.”
Ellwood said he witnessed the “increasing restrictions on women and girls” while in Afghanistan but argued that the crackdown on female liberties indicated “our current strategy, of shouting from afar after abruptly abandoning the country in 2021, is not working”.
Ellwood’s video was criticized by his colleagues.
At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Francois told Rishi Sunak that he and some of his committee colleagues were “absolutely stunned” by the video.
The Prime Minister told the backbencher he would “look into” the video.
Efforts underway to develop economic ties between Kabul and Islamabad: TDAP
Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) says efforts are underway to expand economic and trade relations between Kabul and Islamabad.
Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, chief executive officer of (TDAP) made the remarks at Imam Abu Hanifa 2nd National & International Expo & Trade Fair which was held in Kabul this week.
Motiwala said his country is trying to increase the export of coal from Afghanistan to Pakistan and the import of cement from Pakistan to Afghanistan.
He added that in the last two years, the volume of trade between Kabul and Islamabad has increased to $2.4 billion and this trend is expanding.
“We are trying to expand the economic relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and now the volume of annual exchanges between the two countries reaches 2.4 billion dollars,” said Motiwala.
Officials at the Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) also said that there has been a significant increase in trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan in the last two years.
Members of ACCI meanwhile say that 80 percent of the previous problems with Pakistan have been solved, but new problems have arisen, one of which is that the Central Bank of Pakistan has imposed new restrictions on the transfer of money by Afghan businessmen.
IEA and Pakistan officials have repeatedly emphasized the expansion of commercial cooperation between the two countries, but political and security issues have a negative impact on commercial relations from time to time.
