Exclusive interview with Anwar-ul-Haq Ahadi, Afghan Fund’s board member
(Last Updated On: November 25, 2022)
Exclusive interview with Mohammad Meraj Meraj, head of Afghanistan Revenue Department
(Last Updated On: November 19, 2022)
Exclusive interview with Nooruddin Azizi, Afghan commerce minister
(Last Updated On: November 4, 2022)
Exclusive interview with Latifullah Hakimi, MoD’s Inspector General
(Last Updated On: October 28, 2022)
Sport14 seconds ago
Ibrahim Zadran slams century as Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 60 runs in 1st ODI
Interviews5 mins ago
Business3 hours ago
Afghan assets moved to Swiss bank generate $36 million: Ahadi
Business4 hours ago
IEA says ground paved for the implementation of major economic projects in Afghanistan
COVID-196 hours ago
Beijing life on hold for lockdowns, COVID testing
Herat4 weeks ago
IEA confirms death of five MoD employees in Herat attack
Business4 weeks ago
US State Department confirms Afghan banknotes to be printed in Europe
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan sends 12 tons of pine nuts to Europe
Business4 weeks ago
IEA urges China to include Afghanistan in ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative
Business4 weeks ago
Factories worth $50 million inaugurated in Herat
Interviews5 mins ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Spread of terrorism in Afghanistan discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: IEA’s recognition discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Afghan trust fund meeting discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: US-Qatar cooperation on Afghanistan discussed
Latest News4 days ago
ICRC says half the Afghan population facing serious food insecurity
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan, Iran delegations meet to strengthen border cooperation
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan reopens border with Afghanistan
Business3 days ago
Three-day expo opens in Kabul to promote domestic products
Latest News4 days ago
Swiss-based trust fund for frozen Afghan assets meets in Geneva
World5 days ago
Gunman kills 5 in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Concerns over terrorist threat in Afghanistan discussed
Sport4 days ago
England route Iran 6-2 in World Cup match