Interviews
Exclusive interview with Nooruddin Azizi, Afghan commerce minister
(Last Updated On: November 4, 2022)
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Latifullah Hakimi, MoD’s Inspector General
(Last Updated On: October 28, 2022)
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Nizamuddin Qaisari, former police chief for Qaisar district, Faryab
(Last Updated On: October 8, 2022)
Interviews
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
(Last Updated On: May 2, 2022)
Interviews4 hours ago
Exclusive interview with Nooruddin Azizi, Afghan commerce minister
Sport8 hours ago
Afghanistan fall short by 4 runs in World Cup thriller against Australia
Latest News8 hours ago
Afghanistan to export coal to Iran in near future: MoIC
Latest News11 hours ago
WFP receives almost $28.8 million from UK govt to help 650,000 Afghans this winter
COVID-1912 hours ago
Moderna misses on 3Q, shaves 2022 vaccine expectations
Regional4 weeks ago
Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.1 strikes Afghanistan’s Fayzabad
Business4 weeks ago
Pakistan imports up to 400 trucks of onion and tomato daily from Afghanistan
Business4 weeks ago
EU leaders struggle to bridge gas price cap divide
Tahawol4 weeks ago
Tahawol: US emphasis on efficient engagement with Kabul discussed
Business3 weeks ago
Trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan increases by 66% in past year
Interviews4 hours ago
Exclusive interview with Nooruddin Azizi, Afghan commerce minister
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Afghanistan hopes to join CPEC project discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Qatar’s aid to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: ICC’s Afghanistan war crimes probe discussed
Saar3 days ago
Saar: Afghanistan-Turkey relations discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan set to face Sri Landa in 4th World Cup match
-
World5 days ago
Death toll from India bridge collapse rises to 132
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Twitter: Users to pay monthly subscription or lose blue verification badge
-
Sport4 days ago
ICC approves Naib as replacement for injured Zazai in Afghanistan squad
-
Latest News4 days ago
ICC calls for probe into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan to resume
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
China launches 3rd and final space station component
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan-India air corridor reopens
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA commits to solving problems in transportation sector: Hanafi