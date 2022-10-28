Interviews
Exclusive interview with Latifullah Hakimi, MoD’s Inspector General
(Last Updated On: October 28, 2022)
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Nizamuddin Qaisari, former police chief for Qaisar district, Faryab
(Last Updated On: October 8, 2022)
Interviews
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
(Last Updated On: May 2, 2022)
Interviews
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
(Last Updated On: April 29, 2022)
Interviews1 min ago
Exclusive interview with Latifullah Hakimi, MoD’s Inspector General
Latest News2 hours ago
DABS calls on int’l donors to finish off incomplete power projects in Afghanistan
Climate Change3 hours ago
Divers find bone believed to be human at receding Lake Mead
Latest News5 hours ago
Afghanistan army reaches strength of 150,000 members: MoD
World6 hours ago
Putin blasts West, says world faces most dangerous decade since WW2
Latest News4 weeks ago
China urges objective stance over IEA
Featured4 weeks ago
More than 10,000 Afghan refugees return home in past week
COVID-194 weeks ago
Taiwan to end COVID quarantine for arrivals
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghan refugee dies after falling from 16th floor during a fire
Featured4 weeks ago
Thomas West says US ‘deeply concerned about terror groups in Afghanistan’
Interviews1 min ago
Exclusive interview with Latifullah Hakimi, MoD’s Inspector General
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: World’s demands from IEA discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Human rights situation in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Extended Troika on Afghanistan without US discussed
Programmes2 days ago
Saar: EU’s call for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Seven new bread-making machines installed at Kabul Central Silo
-
Latest News4 days ago
WFP says 9 out of 10 Afghans do not have enough food
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
A solar eclipse is expected to take place today
-
Business3 days ago
Pakistan’s FBR allows cross-stuffing of goods
-
Latest News4 days ago
Monday marks 77th anniversary of UN establishment
-
World5 days ago
Trump says he ‘will probably have to’ run for president in 2024
-
World4 days ago
Rishi Sunak will become UK’s next prime minister
-
Health4 days ago
Two polio cases reported in Afghanistan this year: health ministry