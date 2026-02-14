Interviews
Exclusive interview with Kenichi Masamoto, Japanese Ambassador to Kabul
Exclusive interview with Naeemul Haq Haqqani, head of the government media center
Exclusive interview with Abdul Salam Zaeef, IEA’s former ambassador to Islamabad
Exclusive interview with Arafat Jamal, UNHCR’s envoy in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Impact of continued sanctions on Afghanistan reviewed
Japan maintains direct contacts with IEA officials through Kabul Embassy
Saar: Discussion on Iran and US negotiations
Afghanistan’s security is security of region and world: Haqqani
Regional4 weeks ago
Pakistan army orders evacuation of Tirah Valley, fears of mass displacement grow
Business3 weeks ago
Afghan traders sign deal to import pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh
Sport3 weeks ago
AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026: Day One Review
Latest News4 weeks ago
Over 5.2 million Afghans return from Iran, Pakistan in 2025; IFRC warns of growing crisis
Science & Technology4 weeks ago
Musk’s Starlink faces high-profile security test in Iran crackdown
Saar: Discussion on Iran and US negotiations
Tawsia: IEA’s residency plan for foreign investors discussed
International Sports5 days ago
IPL 2026: Franchise sales gather pace as global investors circle teams
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan’s semi-final hopes hang in the balance after two T20 World Cup defeats
Business4 days ago
Uzbekistan approves feasibility study agreement for Trans-Afghan Railway
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan signs 845MW Power deal with Azizi energy; Baradar meets company Chief to advance investment plans
International Sports4 days ago
AFC Champions League Elite delivers key results as race for knockout stage intensifies
International Sports5 days ago
Winter Olympics: Milan action continues with packed schedule on Tuesday
Latest News4 days ago
Doha process private sector meeting highlights growth and coordination in Afghanistan
Latest News3 days ago
Khalilzad questions whether Pakistan played a ‘double game’ in Afghanistan war